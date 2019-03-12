Twitter reacts as Real Madrid reappoint Zinedine Zidane as their manager

Uday Jaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 197 // 12 Mar 2019, 01:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid reappointed Zinedine Zidane as their manager after just 10 months.

Real Madrid have confirmed Zinedine Zidane's return to the club as manager, replacing the sacked Santiago Solari.

The Frenchman previously managed Los Blancos between 2016 and 2018, and guided the team to win 1 LaLiga title, 1 Supercopa de Espana, 3 UEFA Champions League titles, 2 UEFA Super Cups, and 2 FIFA Club World Cup trophies.

He left the club at the starting of the current season and was replaced by Julen Lopetegui. However, the Spaniard failed to inspire the team under his guidance, and was sacked in December last year.

Santiago Solari took over the management from Lopetegui but he failed to take control of the situation as well, forcing Real Madrid to contact Zidane to make the return to the club.

Los Blancos are currently third in the LaLiga table, 12 points behind leaders Barcelona. They were also knocked out of the Copa del Rey and the Champions League by Barcelona and Ajax respectively.

Real Madrid offered Zidane a contract till 2022 at the club, and issued the following statement following his arrival.

"The board of directors of Real Madrid, meeting today, Monday, March 11, 2019, has decided to terminate the contract that linked Santiago Solari with the club as coach of the first team.

"Real Madrid appreciates the work done by Santiago Solari and the commitment and loyalty he has always shown to what is his home.

"The board of directors has also agreed the appointment of Zinedine Zidane as the new coach of Real Madrid with immediate incorporation for the remainder of the season and the next three, until June 30, 2022."

Advertisement

Football fans reacted to Zidane's return to Los Blancos on Twitter and here are some of the best tweets.

Real Madrid since Zidane left in May:

-Lose Ronaldo to Juventus

-Lose Super Cup to Atleti

-Fired their replacement manager after 138 days

-Knocked out of Copa del Rey

-Lose 5-1, 1-0 and 3-0 to Barcelona

-Knocked out of Champions League in Round of 16



But now, he's back. pic.twitter.com/eS7IiBqt91 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 11, 2019

Gareth Bale when he sees Zidane coming to the Beranbeu pic.twitter.com/CDVfkuCl2q — IG: Abd.hajyahia ⚜️ (@Abd_HajYahia) March 11, 2019

Real Madrid fans : “We don’t need Zidane or Ronaldo” 10 months later : Zidane is back to the rescue #ZidaneIsBack pic.twitter.com/0OuQ7GJ3gc — Khalz (@khalzfooty) March 11, 2019

Reports from Real Madrid reveal that club legend, Zinedine Zidane is back at the club.



Meanwhile Eden Hazard somewhere in England....#YourSportsMemo pic.twitter.com/Wy6Kiivt0A — ACLSports (@acl_sports) March 11, 2019

Gareth Bale when he sees Zinedine Zidane being reappointed as Real Madrid Manager. pic.twitter.com/DNfOQ0fwHt — ragii (@ragiiofficial) March 11, 2019

Time for Zinedine Zidane to get to work 🛠 pic.twitter.com/gwEdfGB3x8 — Goal (@goal) March 11, 2019

Oh, Zidane is back. Real Madrid are gonna destroy Ajax in the 3rd leg — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 11, 2019

Juventus fans on their way back to Real Madrid now that Zidane is back pic.twitter.com/jho9yIHnol — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) March 11, 2019

Isco when Zidane walks into the dressing room pic.twitter.com/ClN1jrYq21 — ₩onder₩oman ❁ (@NonyeBiko) March 11, 2019

BREAKING: Zinedine Zidane has replaced Santiago Solari as Real Madrid manager, on a deal until 2022 pic.twitter.com/41SbFYYp0m — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 11, 2019

Breaking: Zinedine Zidane is planning to sell Florentino Perez in the summer (Marca). — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 11, 2019

Ahh There is zidane Back

But when u realize No Ucl No laliga No Copa this season #Zidane #Fcb💯💕 pic.twitter.com/gV7UdtAltH — Mukhtiar Khan (@Mukhtiarkhan678) March 11, 2019

Advertisement