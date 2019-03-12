×
Twitter reacts as Real Madrid reappoint Zinedine Zidane as their manager

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
197   //    12 Mar 2019, 01:26 IST

Real Madrid reappointed Zinedine Zidane as their manager after just 10 months.

Real Madrid have confirmed Zinedine Zidane's return to the club as manager, replacing the sacked Santiago Solari.

The Frenchman previously managed Los Blancos between 2016 and 2018, and guided the team to win 1 LaLiga title, 1 Supercopa de Espana, 3 UEFA Champions League titles, 2 UEFA Super Cups, and 2 FIFA Club World Cup trophies.

He left the club at the starting of the current season and was replaced by Julen Lopetegui. However, the Spaniard failed to inspire the team under his guidance, and was sacked in December last year.

Santiago Solari took over the management from Lopetegui but he failed to take control of the situation as well, forcing Real Madrid to contact Zidane to make the return to the club.

Los Blancos are currently third in the LaLiga table, 12 points behind leaders Barcelona. They were also knocked out of the Copa del Rey and the Champions League by Barcelona and Ajax respectively.

Real Madrid offered Zidane a contract till 2022 at the club, and issued the following statement following his arrival.

 "The board of directors of Real Madrid, meeting today, Monday, March 11, 2019, has decided to terminate the contract that linked Santiago Solari with the club as coach of the first team.
"Real Madrid appreciates the work done by Santiago Solari and the commitment and loyalty he has always shown to what is his home.
"The board of directors has also agreed the appointment of Zinedine Zidane as the new coach of Real Madrid with immediate incorporation for the remainder of the season and the next three, until June 30, 2022."
Football fans reacted to Zidane's return to Los Blancos on Twitter and here are some of the best tweets.



