Twitter reacts as Real Madrid's Carvajal says Julen Lopetegui is the best coach he's ever had
Former Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui had a torrid time at the Bernabeu, having taken the side to their worst start to a season in years.
The 52-year-old manager's time at the Los Blancos side was already counted when his team travelled to the Nou Camp for the Clasico against longstanding rivals Barcelona.
Barely a day after Real's humiliating 5-1 defeat, Lopetegui was fired.
The Los Blancos side currently have interim boss Santiago Solari in charge and appear to have revived their spirits, ending their win-less run in their 2-0 victory over Real Valladolid last weekend.
Despite the horrible start to the season, a number of Real Madrid players have come out in defense of their former boss. Among them is Dani Carvajal, who has recently expressed his opinion on the 52-year-old manager.
Speaking to TVE (via Eurosport), he said, "For me, he [Lopetegui] is the best coach that I have had. Unfortunately, he lacked the bit of luck necessary to continue with us."
"His way of seeing football, his way of managing the group, of being with the players, is something I share."
He added, "I said it before he arrived at Real Madrid, I'm still saying it now he´s gone, and I will keep saying it until I have a coach that's better than him."
Real Madrid fans were left confused by the comments, stating that Carvajal has forgotten about Zinedine Zidane, under whom he won three UEFA Champions League titles.
Fans have since taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on the comments:
The Los Blancos side currently stand at sixth place in the La Liga table with 17 points.
Solari's Real Madrid are preparing to go against Plzen in a Champions League group clash on Thursday.