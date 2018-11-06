Twitter reacts as Real Madrid's Carvajal says Julen Lopetegui is the best coach he's ever had

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 473 // 06 Nov 2018, 11:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Former Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui had a torrid time at the Bernabeu, having taken the side to their worst start to a season in years.

The 52-year-old manager's time at the Los Blancos side was already counted when his team travelled to the Nou Camp for the Clasico against longstanding rivals Barcelona.

Barely a day after Real's humiliating 5-1 defeat, Lopetegui was fired.

The Los Blancos side currently have interim boss Santiago Solari in charge and appear to have revived their spirits, ending their win-less run in their 2-0 victory over Real Valladolid last weekend.

Despite the horrible start to the season, a number of Real Madrid players have come out in defense of their former boss. Among them is Dani Carvajal, who has recently expressed his opinion on the 52-year-old manager.

Speaking to TVE (via Eurosport), he said, "For me, he [Lopetegui] is the best coach that I have had. Unfortunately, he lacked the bit of luck necessary to continue with us."

"His way of seeing football, his way of managing the group, of being with the players, is something I share."

He added, "I said it before he arrived at Real Madrid, I'm still saying it now he´s gone, and I will keep saying it until I have a coach that's better than him."

Real Madrid fans were left confused by the comments, stating that Carvajal has forgotten about Zinedine Zidane, under whom he won three UEFA Champions League titles.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on the comments:

Carvajal said Lopetegui is the best manager he’s ever had? Always knew Kimmich was superior. — P¹³ (@MadridPA10) November 6, 2018

I see Carvajal has gotten lots of flak for his Lopetegui comments, and rightly so. He has eruku oshodi in his head. — Odogwu (@TheW4_) November 5, 2018

“Yo Marcelo come listen to this” pic.twitter.com/WtLKpbmFrp — Tahir (@tahiirr7) November 5, 2018

I don't know why people are being so mad towards Carvajal.He might have very good relationship with Lopetegui.Some people choose things emotionally instead of intellectually.I don't see how this translates as insult towards Zidane & Carlo. — Lucas Agenda (@siddjain14) November 5, 2018

Real Madrid players really not taking the sacking of JL well. Carvajal says “Lopetegui was the best manager I ever had. I shared his way of understanding football.” — Robbie Dunne (@robbiejdunne) November 5, 2018

Carvajal: "Lopetegui is the best coach I've ever had" pic.twitter.com/wrFzwmN2HC — Ghina (@cebaellos) November 5, 2018

Carvajal: "Lopetegui is the best coach I've ever had"



No one is dragging Carvajal for this comment knowing fully well the impact Zidane and Ancelotti had on his career. — Ekifa (@Teju_____) November 5, 2018

So close to start this Carvajal agenda dawg. Ancelotti spinning in his Italian tomba. These ungrateful Spanish bastards — Eagles (4-4) (@FlacoRMCF) November 5, 2018

I will overlook this comment and assume Dani is still recovering — Chukky1 (@obichiechuks) November 5, 2018

Well the results tell us a different story . pic.twitter.com/LBYUjb89ZS — Alexander 🇵🇹 (@crislexandr) November 6, 2018

The Los Blancos side currently stand at sixth place in the La Liga table with 17 points.

Solari's Real Madrid are preparing to go against Plzen in a Champions League group clash on Thursday.