Twitter reacts as Real Madrid thrash Leganes

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
News
3.69K   //    02 Sep 2018, 03:20 IST

Real Madrid CF v CD Leganes - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v CD Leganes - La Liga

SCORE: (Guido Carrillo 24') Leganes 1-4 Real Madrid (Gareth Bale 17'; Karim Benzema 48', 61'; Sergio Ramos (P) 66')

Real Madrid Starting Lineup: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Asensio

Leganes Starting Lineup: Cuéllar; Juanfran, Bustinza, Siovas, Jonathan Silva; Gumbau, Rubén Pérez, Eraso; El Zhar, Carrillo, Santos

In a high-octane LaLiga match at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid prevailed over Leganes 4-1.

With only 17 minutes on the clock, Gareth Bale opened the scoring for Real Madrid to register three goals in three games. A header from Dani Carvajal fell into the path of the Welshman who volleyed it from close range into the back of the net.

Soon after, Guido Carrillo made it all square for Leganes courtesy of a spot-kick, which was awarded after Casemiro brought Eraso to the ground to concede his first penalty in LaLiga.

In the early minutes of the second half, Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid the lead thanks to a brilliant header from Marco Asensio's cross. The goal was initially chalked off owing to the Frenchman's push to his marker, but it was allowed following a VAR decision.

The 30-year-old then notched up a brace close to the hour mark to double Los Blancos' lead. The France international played a one-two with Modric on the edge of the penalty area and then blasted the ball into the bottom left corner to make it 3-1 for the Madrid-based club.

Sergio Ramos capped off this eye-catching display of football by comfortably converting the penalty which was awarded to Real Madrid after Bustinza brought Asensio to the deck in the 66th minute.

Consequently, the Spanish giants have secured their third La Liga victory this season.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the thrilling encounter.



What are your thoughts on the clash? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!


La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Leganes Gareth Bale Karim Benzema Twitter Reactions Julen Lopetegui
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
Contact Us Advertise with Us