Twitter reacts as Real Madrid thrash Leganes
SCORE: (Guido Carrillo 24') Leganes 1-4 Real Madrid (Gareth Bale 17'; Karim Benzema 48', 61'; Sergio Ramos (P) 66')
Real Madrid Starting Lineup: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Asensio
Leganes Starting Lineup: Cuéllar; Juanfran, Bustinza, Siovas, Jonathan Silva; Gumbau, Rubén Pérez, Eraso; El Zhar, Carrillo, Santos
In a high-octane LaLiga match at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid prevailed over Leganes 4-1.
With only 17 minutes on the clock, Gareth Bale opened the scoring for Real Madrid to register three goals in three games. A header from Dani Carvajal fell into the path of the Welshman who volleyed it from close range into the back of the net.
Soon after, Guido Carrillo made it all square for Leganes courtesy of a spot-kick, which was awarded after Casemiro brought Eraso to the ground to concede his first penalty in LaLiga.
In the early minutes of the second half, Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid the lead thanks to a brilliant header from Marco Asensio's cross. The goal was initially chalked off owing to the Frenchman's push to his marker, but it was allowed following a VAR decision.
The 30-year-old then notched up a brace close to the hour mark to double Los Blancos' lead. The France international played a one-two with Modric on the edge of the penalty area and then blasted the ball into the bottom left corner to make it 3-1 for the Madrid-based club.
Sergio Ramos capped off this eye-catching display of football by comfortably converting the penalty which was awarded to Real Madrid after Bustinza brought Asensio to the deck in the 66th minute.
Consequently, the Spanish giants have secured their third La Liga victory this season.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the thrilling encounter.
