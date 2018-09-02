Twitter reacts as Real Madrid thrash Leganes

Real Madrid CF v CD Leganes - La Liga

SCORE: (Guido Carrillo 24') Leganes 1-4 Real Madrid (Gareth Bale 17'; Karim Benzema 48', 61'; Sergio Ramos (P) 66')

Real Madrid Starting Lineup: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Asensio

Leganes Starting Lineup: Cuéllar; Juanfran, Bustinza, Siovas, Jonathan Silva; Gumbau, Rubén Pérez, Eraso; El Zhar, Carrillo, Santos

In a high-octane LaLiga match at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid prevailed over Leganes 4-1.

With only 17 minutes on the clock, Gareth Bale opened the scoring for Real Madrid to register three goals in three games. A header from Dani Carvajal fell into the path of the Welshman who volleyed it from close range into the back of the net.

Soon after, Guido Carrillo made it all square for Leganes courtesy of a spot-kick, which was awarded after Casemiro brought Eraso to the ground to concede his first penalty in LaLiga.

In the early minutes of the second half, Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid the lead thanks to a brilliant header from Marco Asensio's cross. The goal was initially chalked off owing to the Frenchman's push to his marker, but it was allowed following a VAR decision.

The 30-year-old then notched up a brace close to the hour mark to double Los Blancos' lead. The France international played a one-two with Modric on the edge of the penalty area and then blasted the ball into the bottom left corner to make it 3-1 for the Madrid-based club.

Sergio Ramos capped off this eye-catching display of football by comfortably converting the penalty which was awarded to Real Madrid after Bustinza brought Asensio to the deck in the 66th minute.

Consequently, the Spanish giants have secured their third La Liga victory this season.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the thrilling encounter.

People thought Cristiano leaving Real Madrid would have some daunting effect now see. 🙂 — Victoria🧚🏾‍♂️ (@_Tory77) September 1, 2018

A second straight 4-1 win for Real Madrid. Asensio winning a third penalty in two games, Benzema with four league goals this season and Bale scoring for a seventh league game in a row. Impressive stuff here. #RealMadridLeganes — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) September 1, 2018

To be honest, wanted for Real Madrid to play like this for years, maybe since that 2013/14 Ancelotti's side which lifted la Decima. We have a tactical plan, we don't panic at the back, when someone makes mistake he's not untouchable and gets substituted... — Filip Ožbolt (@FilipOzbolt7) September 1, 2018

This Real Madrid is looking good. That goal from Benzema, excellent linkup play with Marcelo. I don’t think anybody on the squad misses Ronaldo, and they shouldn’t. — ⚽️📚👨🏻‍🍳🍕 (@bonbons_01) September 1, 2018

FT: Real Madrid 4-1 Leganés. The team started slowly but stepped it up in the second half. Another great performance by the team. Benzema and Bale on fire so far this season 🔥 #HalaMadrid #RMLiga pic.twitter.com/bv3EorE2cf — Real Madrid News (@onlyrmcfnews) September 1, 2018

Real Madrid playing more like a team now & not a one man team — Isimiyakii (@Isimiyakii) September 1, 2018

Nothing in the whole world comapres to a Real Madrid win. 💙👑 — ريناد (@xpectopatronum8) September 1, 2018

Real Madrid is more better without Ronaldo. — El-Nino🇳🇬 (@Mcpeter042) September 1, 2018

Dear Ronaldo fans you see how y'all are keeping your mouths shut now that it's obvious he ain't shit, Keep it up

3 matches in Juve and no real impact apart from a scam assist

But Real Madrid are doing 10 times better and telling y'all what I said before, it wasn't his making — Roy Nsirim (@maestroroy) September 1, 2018

It’s almost like Benzema never lost his level but was great all along and sacrificed himself for Real Madrid’s attack with Cristiano to work well. Who would’ve thought 🤔 — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) September 1, 2018

Retweets if you know this man is already regretting his decision to leave Real Madrid. #RealMadridLeganes #ParmaJuve pic.twitter.com/Bt3jOKNtI6 — Mr Isaac (@Isaacuc2) September 1, 2018

Barcelona fans thinking Real Madrid would struggle now that Ronaldo has left, but then realising Bale and Benzema are twice the players without Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/qEVOHn8Ve9 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) September 1, 2018

And Some kids from slums said “Ronaldo gave Benzema a career”



Maybe you’ve never seen him at Lyon or before 2015.



This maybe the beginning of Benzema era at Real Madrid. #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/EvVc7oOzMJ — Ashish Romea (@Ashishromea9) September 1, 2018

When they lied to you and told you serieA was a farmers league, meanwhile Real Madrid keep having penalties in la liga pic.twitter.com/Lyw6spTM0B — Mactarazzi23 🖤💙 (@matrix190890) September 1, 2018

But really, I'm enjoying watching Real Madrid these days. I'm way less stressed out than normal. What is this feeling?! — Queen Victoria (@RMBlackWidow) September 1, 2018

Real Madrid now getting penalties. 4 in their 4 matches this season. Surprise surprise. — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) September 1, 2018

Bale’s best scoring run. Karim’s best scoring run. Looks like cristianos departure has benefited their style of play. #RealMadridLeganes — Hussain Butt (@themisk11) September 1, 2018

CR7 hearing Real Madrid getting all these penalties pic.twitter.com/tfpKX7QQT8 — Rey (@ReyLaMadrid) September 1, 2018

Real Madrid so far in La Liga:



📆 Games: 3

✅ Wins: 3

⚽️ Goals Scored: 10

❌ Goals Conceded: 2



Business as usual for Los Blancos. pic.twitter.com/kuzbdAppCw — TeamFA (@TeamFA) September 1, 2018

Probably Real Madrid most serious candidate to win LaLiga. Can focus on it, zero pressure to win UCL while Barça & ATM seem to be obsessed w/ it. & Lopetegui brought to strengthen the collective play, which means more regularity/solidity in a weekly tournament (rather than cup) — Captain Guardiola ⚽ (@CaptnGuardiola) September 1, 2018

When you thought Real Madrid would struggle when Ronaldo left, but then realize Bale and Benzema are twice the players without Ronaldo.pic.twitter.com/V3oJXT9VT1 — Rohan (@Rohandinho_) September 1, 2018

Real Madrid’s new main man 🙃 pic.twitter.com/oLyAtXWM7g — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 1, 2018

realising you didn't need to put up with 9 years of Ronaldo's bullshit #RealMadridLeganes pic.twitter.com/tWwHXoE0wF — marvlo Paul 💭 (@real_marvlo) September 1, 2018

Some Madrid fans are weird. They were coming for Bale and Benzema’s heads last seasons. Now they play 3 good games against Leganes etc and they are coming for Ronaldo? Either they’re not supporters of the team or they’re insecure as to how big Ronaldo actually was for us. — Robin (@RonnieSZN) September 1, 2018

Real Madrid flourishing without Ronaldo, while Ronaldo is struggling without the service of his former teammates at Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/vwt5Ge9YZn — KroosologyV3 (@KroosologyV) September 1, 2018

To play for Real Madrid, you have to be world class.



There's no room for trial and error at this club.



You're either world class or you're not. Simple as that. — ₩onder₩oman ⓭ (@NonyeBiko) September 1, 2018

