Twitter reacts as reports of Alexis Sanchez getting sold in January emerge

Alexis Sanchez could be on his way out of Manchester United

It took far shorter than expected to hear reports that Alexis Sanchez's career at Old Trafford could be coming to an end. The Chilean joined Manchester United just last January in a swap deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan join the Gunners.

The latter has been having an average season and has not been named in the starting eleven in recent Premier League games. However, Mkhitaryan is still not on the verge of the leaving the club and fans remain pleased with him. Most importantly, he has not reached the stage where his manager drops him from the squad.

When Sanchez first joined the Red Devils, he spoke of his desire to win trophies at the club. In less than a year since his move, he has not won any trophy, he has not contributed much to his side, but he has certainly been costing the club a huge amount of money. During the match against West Ham, it was the first time that the former Barcelona man was dropped from the squad by Jose Mourinho.

It goes to show that besides the frustration of the fans, the manager is also losing his patience on the player. Thus far, the forward has done nothing to warrant himself a spot in the starting eleven. Mourinho has gone to the extent where he thinks that the side will be better off without his presence. This also signifies that Manchester United has replacements for Sanchez and the manager is confident of dealing with the challenges without him.

Reports claim that the Portuguese had berated Sanchez in front of the rest of the team during training. After the team's embarrassing loss to West Ham, there were some who say that he could leave the club soon. It will be difficult to envision United selling their star forward easily due to his high wage demands.

Currently, Sanchez is paid £500,000 per week and many clubs are unable to pay their players such a high salary. His move to United seems to have gone from bad to worse and his future does not look bright at all. Here was how Twitter reacted to his possible sale in the upcoming transfer window.

Manchester United boss José Mourinho will sell Alexis Sánchez as soon as he finds a buyer. (Source: Daily Star) pic.twitter.com/MsMRKif0nz — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) September 30, 2018

Man United and Arsenal fans with Alexis Sanchez 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/o1phg7RQRH — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) September 30, 2018

After being an FPL essential for several years, it’s so strange seeing Alexis Sanchez on 1.8% ownership with barely any points. — Sibs 🐝🔰 (@SibsMUFC) September 30, 2018

I Might Be The Only One Who Feels Sorry For Alexis Sanchez What has happened To Him He Was Good. Shame Really. — Reigh🇿🇲 (@Reigh_jr) September 30, 2018

The only good performance Man-United fans ever saw from Alexis Sanchez was that day he played the piano 😭 — Boipussy (@_LordEdward) September 30, 2018

@Alexis_Sanchez grass always greener mate? Careful what you wish for. — Gareth Davies (@Gareth_D92) September 30, 2018

Hoping to sell him in January. Even though nobody would want him, we should still try. Absolute waste of a player, Sanchez. — blank (@Chaelesy) September 30, 2018

Fast. Fast. Fast.



Bring Ryan Giggs and sell Anthony Martial, Matic, Alexis Sanchez, Lukaku sharp sharp sharp https://t.co/tsv47EI5Wx — Fui T Togobo (@tfatogobo) September 30, 2018

United will look to sell Sanchez at the earliest opportunity after Mourinho finally lost faith in the out-of-form striker - report #mufc https://t.co/owlgBT4kzY — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) September 30, 2018

Sell them alll😐 — Atobrah (@atobreezy) September 30, 2018

Finally, some sense, should sell Sanchez in Jan, done nothing and being paid massive money! — Neil Latham (@nlatham85) September 29, 2018

They need to sell Alexis Sanchez Jan. Please — Çhikadibia ☻ (@Badmancookss) September 29, 2018

First things first sell Sanchez and replace mou with myself #FIFA19 https://t.co/Pjp7Tcnwyr — S3AN (@AkaHatrick) September 28, 2018

Last time Alexis Sanchez was at the London stadium he scored a hat trick. Yesterday he wasn’t even in the team. Time flies. https://t.co/SOqhQdijLN — Saadfooty (@saadfootballl) September 30, 2018

I would miss Alexis Sanchez 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/wOgwNmUNAy — Charo (@yogesh_0112) September 30, 2018

Since we sold our bad luck to them... #alexissanchez — habbybus0 (@habbybus0) September 30, 2018

Juan Mata, Lukaku and Sanchez were the best players in the teams before coming to united.

Juan Mata was Chelsea's best player

Alexis Sanchez was Arsenal's best player

Lukaku was Everton's best player

Imagine we get manager who will make them the best players they were 😍👌 #MUFC — Brian Ramos14 (@Bryan_Ramos14) September 30, 2018

Man Utd's season so far: ❌ Alexis Sanchez forgets how to play football ❌ 8 points off the top of league after only 6 games ❌ Out of the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle ❌ Mourinho, Pogba & the board falling out ❌ The rest of the team forget how to play football — Dantito (@Abberh_suicide) September 30, 2018

Hello @Alexis_Sanchez hear you are having a bad time at the moment, if you want to come back to Arsenal well the door is open Denzel get the door please pic.twitter.com/LFTqBYQlmf — Briggsy (@AFChymnSheet) September 30, 2018

United's Chile striker Alexis Sanchez, 29, looks to be on his way out of Old Trafford after being dropped for Saturday's match. — ADEBAYO NURUDEEN (@iamNulad) September 30, 2018