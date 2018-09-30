Twitter reacts as reports of Alexis Sanchez getting sold in January emerge
It took far shorter than expected to hear reports that Alexis Sanchez's career at Old Trafford could be coming to an end. The Chilean joined Manchester United just last January in a swap deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan join the Gunners.
The latter has been having an average season and has not been named in the starting eleven in recent Premier League games. However, Mkhitaryan is still not on the verge of the leaving the club and fans remain pleased with him. Most importantly, he has not reached the stage where his manager drops him from the squad.
When Sanchez first joined the Red Devils, he spoke of his desire to win trophies at the club. In less than a year since his move, he has not won any trophy, he has not contributed much to his side, but he has certainly been costing the club a huge amount of money. During the match against West Ham, it was the first time that the former Barcelona man was dropped from the squad by Jose Mourinho.
It goes to show that besides the frustration of the fans, the manager is also losing his patience on the player. Thus far, the forward has done nothing to warrant himself a spot in the starting eleven. Mourinho has gone to the extent where he thinks that the side will be better off without his presence. This also signifies that Manchester United has replacements for Sanchez and the manager is confident of dealing with the challenges without him.
Reports claim that the Portuguese had berated Sanchez in front of the rest of the team during training. After the team's embarrassing loss to West Ham, there were some who say that he could leave the club soon. It will be difficult to envision United selling their star forward easily due to his high wage demands.
Currently, Sanchez is paid £500,000 per week and many clubs are unable to pay their players such a high salary. His move to United seems to have gone from bad to worse and his future does not look bright at all. Here was how Twitter reacted to his possible sale in the upcoming transfer window.