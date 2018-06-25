Twitter reacts as Saudi Arabia beats Egypt 2-1
Egypt yet again fail to win a match in the World Cup
In the first match of Day 12 of the FIFA World Cup saw Egypt taking on Saudi Arabia in one of the two matches from Group A to start simultaneously. It was the Asians who prevailed through to record their first ever victory in a World Cup since 1994.
In a match where the Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary became the oldest ever player in a World Cup, it was the Pharaohs who took the lead in this all Arab encounter courtesy of their talismanic striker and Liverpool player Mo Salah, a sumptuous chip from just outside the box. Records were tumbled again as Saudi Arabia missed a glorious chance to level the match from the penalty spot as El-Hadar became the oldest goalkeeper to save a penalty kick in the World Cup and only the 4th player in World Cup history to save a penalty in his debut match. The celebration was cut short shortly after Salman Al-Faraj scored another penalty in the 6th minute of injury time to level things up for the Asians.
The Second half saw the Saudi Arabians dominating the all Arab affair. As luck would have it , in the 5th minute of injury time in second half Salem Al-Dawsari sealed a stunning comeback for the Green Falcons who registered their first ever victory in the World Cup since 1994.
This is how Twitter reacted to the match