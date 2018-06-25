Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts as Saudi Arabia beats Egypt 2-1

Egypt yet again fail to win a match in the World Cup

Varun Nair
CONTRIBUTOR
Humor 25 Jun 2018, 23:01 IST
281

TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2018-MATCH34-KSA-EGY

In the first match of Day 12 of the FIFA World Cup saw Egypt taking on Saudi Arabia in one of the two matches from Group A to start simultaneously. It was the Asians who prevailed through to record their first ever victory in a World Cup since 1994.

In a match where the Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary became the oldest ever player in a World Cup, it was the Pharaohs who took the lead in this all Arab encounter courtesy of their talismanic striker and Liverpool player Mo Salah, a sumptuous chip from just outside the box. Records were tumbled again as Saudi Arabia missed a glorious chance to level the match from the penalty spot as El-Hadar became the oldest goalkeeper to save a penalty kick in the World Cup and only the 4th player in World Cup history to save a penalty in his debut match. The celebration was cut short shortly after Salman Al-Faraj scored another penalty in the 6th minute of injury time to level things up for the Asians.

The Second half saw the Saudi Arabians dominating the all Arab affair. As luck would have it , in the 5th minute of injury time in second half Salem Al-Dawsari sealed a stunning comeback for the Green Falcons who registered their first ever victory in the World Cup since 1994.

This is how Twitter reacted to the match

FIFA WC 2018 Egypt Football Saudi Arabia Football Mohamed Salah
Twitter reacts as Egypt is eliminated from World Cup 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as Russia triumph over...
RELATED STORY
3 Star performers from Russia vs. Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 talking points as Russia beat Egypt
RELATED STORY
FIFA WC 2018: 3 Things that went right for Uruguay...
RELATED STORY
WC 2018: Twitter reacts after Russia hammer Saudi Arabia...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Russia vs Saudi Arabia Preview
RELATED STORY
International friendlies: Germany 2-1 Saudi Arabia, 5...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Russia Team vs Egypt, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
FT URU RUS
3 - 0
 Uruguay vs Russia
FT SAU EGY
2 - 1
 Saudi Arabia vs Egypt
FT IRA POR
1 - 1
 Iran vs Portugal
FT SPA MOR
2 - 2
 Spain vs Morocco
Today DEN FRA 07:30 PM Denmark vs France
Today AUS PER 07:30 PM Australia vs Peru
Today NIG ARG 11:30 PM Nigeria vs Argentina
Today ICE CRO 11:30 PM Iceland vs Croatia
Tomorrow KOR GER 07:30 PM Korea Republic vs Germany
Tomorrow MEX SWE 07:30 PM Mexico vs Sweden
Tomorrow SER BRA 11:30 PM Serbia vs Brazil
Tomorrow SWI COS 11:30 PM Switzerland vs Costa Rica
28 Jun JAP POL 07:30 PM Japan vs Poland
28 Jun SEN COL 07:30 PM Senegal vs Colombia
28 Jun ENG BEL 11:30 PM England vs Belgium
28 Jun PAN TUN 11:30 PM Panama vs Tunisia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us