Twitter reacts as Saudi Arabia beats Egypt 2-1

Egypt yet again fail to win a match in the World Cup

Varun Nair CONTRIBUTOR Humor 25 Jun 2018, 23:01 IST 281 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

In the first match of Day 12 of the FIFA World Cup saw Egypt taking on Saudi Arabia in one of the two matches from Group A to start simultaneously. It was the Asians who prevailed through to record their first ever victory in a World Cup since 1994.

In a match where the Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary became the oldest ever player in a World Cup, it was the Pharaohs who took the lead in this all Arab encounter courtesy of their talismanic striker and Liverpool player Mo Salah, a sumptuous chip from just outside the box. Records were tumbled again as Saudi Arabia missed a glorious chance to level the match from the penalty spot as El-Hadar became the oldest goalkeeper to save a penalty kick in the World Cup and only the 4th player in World Cup history to save a penalty in his debut match. The celebration was cut short shortly after Salman Al-Faraj scored another penalty in the 6th minute of injury time to level things up for the Asians.

The Second half saw the Saudi Arabians dominating the all Arab affair. As luck would have it , in the 5th minute of injury time in second half Salem Al-Dawsari sealed a stunning comeback for the Green Falcons who registered their first ever victory in the World Cup since 1994.

This is how Twitter reacted to the match

This is all I saw, Mo Salah putting the rest of the Egyptian players on, on some #EGYKSA pic.twitter.com/GqEqihQ3ut — naz (@sinazzo_) June 25, 2018

Egypt went 28years without appearing in world cup only to qualify for Russia 2018 and exist the competition like they never qualified for the competition.#WorldCup #EGYKSA pic.twitter.com/yzM3rr0QUi — Team Nigeria 🇳🇬 (@Iam_Abdulaxis) June 25, 2018

They should have played this match at the airport though.😩#EGYKSA pic.twitter.com/RF3vCRJkFH — Winter🇳🇬 (@MrArisoyin) June 25, 2018

4 - Essam El Hadary has become the 4th goalkeeper to save a penalty on his World Cup debut since 1966:



🇪🇬 El Hadary v Saudi Arabia in 2018



🇮🇸 Halldorsson v Argentina in 2018



🇺🇸 Meola v Czechoslovakia in 1990



🇵🇪 Quiroga v Scotland in 1978



Clutch.#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/YDcoqbvOnf — OptaJean (@OptaJean) June 25, 2018

50:36 - Salman Al Faraj's penalty for Saudi Arabia is the latest recorded goal in the first half of a World Cup game since 1966 (50:36). Gasp. #KSAEGY #KSA #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/m0K6xWqldp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 25, 2018

Egyptian goalkeeper tryna save the team but the defenders are like naa , fam, we cool#EGYKSA pic.twitter.com/ooFg4f4g0I — Super Sexy (@KleinBass) June 25, 2018

Since joining Liverpool in July 2017, Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has scored 50 goals in 58 appearances for club and country in all competitions. Pharaoh! #EGYKSA pic.twitter.com/ptd3JCCd8e — Czar (@PheoMezie) June 25, 2018

History in the making - Egypt goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary becomes the oldest ever World Cup player, at 45 years and 161 days old.



He made his international debut in 1996 - and is older than three of the managers at the #WorldCup... #EGY #EGYKSA pic.twitter.com/ozEpdaZsQw — Sporting Index (@sportingindex) June 25, 2018

How many refs does it take to make a wrong decision 8 or 9! WTF why is #VAR even being used! That was 💯 not a penalty, im bemused that the ref then goes and yellow cards the defender ontop, outrageous @FIFAWorldCup #EGYKSA #KSAEGY #2018FIFAWorldCup — jason (@toffeesontop) June 25, 2018

When people thought Egypt would be a dark horse because of salah. good times #EGYKSA — Andrew 🇦🇺 (@madmuzz_196) June 25, 2018