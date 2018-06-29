Twitter reacts as Senegal is eliminated from the World Cup on Fairplay after losing 1-0 to Colombia

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 1.31K // 29 Jun 2018, 09:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Yes, there are much more cruel ways than a penalty shootout in which a team can be eliminated in the World Cup. If you have any doubts about it just ask a Senegal supporter.

A cruel way to bow out of the tournament

The penultimate day of the Group stage matches, Colombia defeated Senegal 1-0 after the Barcelona man Yerry Mina scored his 2nd goal of the World Cup from a neatly taken Corner, after scoring his 1st one against Poland, resulting with the 2002 Quarterfinalist being knocked out of the group stages of the World Cup due to poor disciplinary record.

In a match where Senegal was denied a first-half penalty after VAR determined that Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez had made a legal lunge on Liverpool's Sadio Mane. Everything seemed to be favouring Senegal as they saw Colombia's best player James Rodriguez being substituted as well as getting a 16th-minute penalty(reversed by VAR) in a first half where Senegal was clearly the better team on the pitch despite their low possession(43%), but still couldn't find the decisive goal that would have taken them through.

The second half saw a much improved Colombian side taking on the pitch with the Colombians taking their first touch in the opposition penalty box in 57th-minute of the match. Despite having around 60% possession it was a corner from Quintero that made the breakthrough for the Colombians in the 74th-minute.

The last 15 minutes of the match saw Senegal on the offensive searching for that elusive goal that would've taken them through, unable to find a way through Arsenal man David Ospina.

As the news of Colombia leading against Senegal reached the Japanese, saw them resorting to boring football which saw the ball rarely going out of the Japanese half as they passed the ball among themselves knowing a goal being conceded or 3 more yellow cards being issued will see Japan being knocked out of the World Cup instead of Senegal.

At the end with both the matches ended in 1-0 to Japan and Senegal respectively with Japan and Senegal on equal points, equal goal difference, equal goals scored and drawn result in their head to head. Despite all these Japanese prevailed over Senegal on Fairplay after receiving 2 yellow cards lesser than the Senegalese, with a pair of yellow cards in the 90th and 91st minute of their match against Japan for Cheikh N'Doye and Youssouf Sabaly proving to the decider.

The result saw Senegal being the first team to be knocked out by the Fairplay rules as well as the last African team to exit this tournament. 2018 World Cup will witness the first knockout stage without the presence of an African team since 1982.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the unfortunate elimination of Senegal

So Senegal is not going through because of the number of yellow cards??#SENCOL pic.twitter.com/nWUsAwi3w2 — MagnumGold🍦 (@MaggieMphahlele) June 28, 2018

Thank you Aliou Cissé. Thank you Senegal. You made us proud. AFRICA FOREVER! #SENCOL pic.twitter.com/LcofOId2Ik — KELVIN NG'ANG'A 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@Lewanjoksi) June 28, 2018

So sad! The first time my tears came out in this world cup is now #SENCOL pic.twitter.com/2S7ZlBLShM — Naoures Hammouda (@NaouresHammouda) June 28, 2018

We were refused that penalty and now we're refused a spot in the top 16. #SENCOL pic.twitter.com/xlg4H7f3Bf — Carpe (@ZakheMaX) June 28, 2018

Senegal out of the world cup, because they got 2 'yellow cards' more than Japan.

How ridiculous is that! #SENCOL #WorldCup #africaout pic.twitter.com/cs2egKzdLk — Mcpee Bhosha (@Mcpee10) June 28, 2018

What we learnt from #JPNPOL #SENCOL....



1. Colombia 🇨🇴 or Japan 🇯🇵 for England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

2. Senegal 🇸🇳 OUT on Yellow cards 😬

3. No African teams advance to the last 16 😢



AND



4. I blame Lewandowski for missing an open goal 😂😂#WorldCup — ⚽️442oons⚽️ (@442oons) June 28, 2018

It is the first time in history a team has been knocked out of the World Cup on fair play. #SENCOL pic.twitter.com/z1fdqairz4 — Football 24/7 (@foetball247) June 28, 2018

So Colombia edge out Senegal while Poland have defeated Japan, which has left Japan & Senegal on equal points, equal goal difference, equal goals scored! Since they tied head to head, Senegal exits based on fair play. Africa has officially left Russia #SENCOL #JPNPOL #WorldCup — ZakAndBerry (@ZakAndBerry) June 28, 2018

😢 Senegal have just gone out of the #WorldCup on YELLOW cards



And we thought crashing out on pens was bad#SENCOL#SEN pic.twitter.com/SKp7bczoS2 — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) June 28, 2018

VAR denied Nigeria a clear penalty and went on to loss that match.

VAR denied Senegal a clear penalty and went on to loss the game.



V

A

R IS NOT MEANT FOR AFRICA #SENCOL — Sire Josiah 🎯 (@TheKingJosiah_) June 28, 2018

The cruellest of eliminations.



Senegal are OUT of the World Cup ...



Because of six YELLOW CARDS to Japan's four.



They were locked on 1 W, 1L, 1 D & level H2H #SENCOL #OptusSport #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/jmWDFztoMP — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) June 28, 2018

3 - Juan Quintero has either scored or assisted for Colombia in each game of the 2018 World Cup (2 assists, 1 goal). Impact.#WorldCup #COL #SENCOL pic.twitter.com/0UmwazzKkF — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) June 28, 2018

I’m sorry, but to go out on yellow cards is a pathetic rule by FIFA. They should use shots or corners or something else.



And to make matters worse, Colombia are going through despite having had a red card. Fair play?#SENCOL — DZ Football 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇿 (@DZFootball_en) June 28, 2018

Senegal are eliminated because they had more yellow cards then Japan. What a way to lose out. #WorldCup #SENCOL pic.twitter.com/gh6YQBCqrJ — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) June 28, 2018

#SEN become 1st team to go out of World Cup because of disciplinary rules.#WorldCup #SENCOL — ⚽️🏆𝓜𝓻.𝓜𝓪𝓭𝓻𝓲𝓭 ❤️🇱🇰🇪🇸 (@Nadeez__) June 28, 2018

Senegal getting knocked out of the World Cup for more yellow cards than Japan is ridiculous #sencol #worldcup — Eric Kilroy (@EricKilroy2) June 28, 2018

FIFA has successfully eliminated Africa with their VAR..#SENCOL pic.twitter.com/SaJ2tjbbvO — King Selepe Lesedi🔵 (@DJKingSelepe) June 28, 2018

The Fifa #WorldCup2018 should just be changed to European, American and Asian cup if they will use such unfair rules to remove out all #African countries. Nigeria deserved to win the #NIGARG but the damn referee was #racists#SENCOL — Lucien Mendela (@Lucien_Mendela) June 28, 2018