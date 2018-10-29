×
Twitter reacts as Sergio Ramos appeared to cry during El Clasico defeat

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Humor
2.42K   //    29 Oct 2018, 14:45 IST


Courtesy: Screenshot from beIN Sports
Courtesy: Screenshot from beIN Sports

Following Real Madrid's 5-1 defeat to Barcelona in the El Clasico, fans across the globe are convinced that Los Blancos defender Sergio Ramos shed a tear in the last few minutes of the game. 

Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona played host to Julen Lopetegui's Real Madrid on Sunday in a game that saw the Catalan giants humiliate their Los Blancos opponents.

The game marked the first El Clasico without Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo since 2007.

Luis Suarez was the saviour of Barcelona as he stepped up in the absence of captain Messi, scoring a hattrick to help his side to a convincing win.

Former Liverpool star Phillipe Coutinho opened the scoring, followed by a VAR-awarded penalty spot-kick which was converted by Suarez in the first half.

Another Suarez goal and an Arturo Vidal header sealed Madrid's fate as the visitors succumbed to the inevitable defeat.

The defeat puts Lopetegui in a compromising position as his future as Madrid's boss continues to be up in the air.

Speaking to beIN Sports on whether Lopetegui would be in charge for Madrid's next game, Madrid director of institutional relations Emilio Butragueno said, "This is not the moment to talk about that."

"It is a very hard result. That is the truth. This is a bad night for all of us. We are not happy and feel bad for our fans. When we lose, we all lose the same, just like when we win. We must congratulate Barcelona and move on."

After the game, fans were convinced that Real defender Sergio Ramos was close to tears when Los Blancos went 4-1 down.

According to camera footage, in the 83rd minute, a distraught Ramos looked like he couldn't hold back his tears owing to the inevitable defeat that was upon his team.

Barcelona fans have since commented on the perceived incident:

