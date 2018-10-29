Twitter reacts as Sergio Ramos appeared to cry during El Clasico defeat

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 2.42K // 29 Oct 2018, 14:45 IST

Courtesy: Screenshot from beIN Sports

Following Real Madrid's 5-1 defeat to Barcelona in the El Clasico, fans across the globe are convinced that Los Blancos defender Sergio Ramos shed a tear in the last few minutes of the game.

Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona played host to Julen Lopetegui's Real Madrid on Sunday in a game that saw the Catalan giants humiliate their Los Blancos opponents.

The game marked the first El Clasico without Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo since 2007.

Luis Suarez was the saviour of Barcelona as he stepped up in the absence of captain Messi, scoring a hattrick to help his side to a convincing win.

Former Liverpool star Phillipe Coutinho opened the scoring, followed by a VAR-awarded penalty spot-kick which was converted by Suarez in the first half.

Another Suarez goal and an Arturo Vidal header sealed Madrid's fate as the visitors succumbed to the inevitable defeat.

The defeat puts Lopetegui in a compromising position as his future as Madrid's boss continues to be up in the air.

Speaking to beIN Sports on whether Lopetegui would be in charge for Madrid's next game, Madrid director of institutional relations Emilio Butragueno said, "This is not the moment to talk about that."

"It is a very hard result. That is the truth. This is a bad night for all of us. We are not happy and feel bad for our fans. When we lose, we all lose the same, just like when we win. We must congratulate Barcelona and move on."

After the game, fans were convinced that Real defender Sergio Ramos was close to tears when Los Blancos went 4-1 down.

According to camera footage, in the 83rd minute, a distraught Ramos looked like he couldn't hold back his tears owing to the inevitable defeat that was upon his team.

Barcelona fans have since commented on the perceived incident:

Ramos shedding tears, inject it blud! pic.twitter.com/K0fUd6dYey — Son Of Anarchy (@__QlintDwayne) October 28, 2018

I know for a fact I saw Sergio Ramos wiping away tears after the fourth goal so if someone could slide me a picture of that I would forever be in your debt. — Chris Muratha (@Cmuratha) October 29, 2018

Ramos in tears at the end. What a sight that was. — Attique Choudhry (@attiqchoudhry) October 29, 2018

Sergio Ramos' tears feed my soul. — Ali (@alithethird) October 28, 2018

Someone make me a cocktail out of Ramos' and Courtois' tears. — Andrew (@Koftes) October 28, 2018

Five past that snake Thibaut . Ramos in tears. Football is alive and kicking right now.... — #DubStep (@StanfordBlues) October 28, 2018

Sorry but Sergio Ramos tears give me joy to this day. Never stop crying. #classico — 𝕊𝕔𝕙𝕣𝕒𝕞 (@schram) October 28, 2018

For me the next best thing to Luisito’s goals was the sight of Sergio Ramos wiping tears from his beady eyes. — Lisa Smith (@Go7Suarez) October 28, 2018

There are few things in life that give you as much joy as watching Ramos trying to stop his tears. #ElClasico #BarcaMadrid — Vivek Mishra (@VVK29) October 28, 2018

Ramos' tears?

Put those tears into a syringe and inject them in my veins #ElClasico — Messinin (@mary3dex) October 28, 2018