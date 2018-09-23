Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as Sir Alex Ferguson returned to Old Trafford

Ontiwell Khongthaw
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
258   //    23 Sep 2018, 23:33 IST

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson the man who won 13 Premier League title, two UCL and five FA Cup for Manchester United returned to Old Trafford in the game against Wolves.

Sir Alex Ferguson was welcome with a standing ovation from the fans in his first game in Old Trafford after having his brain surgery in May. His last game in attendance was when the Red Devils played against Arsenal in April before undergoing the brain surgery.

According to the Standard Media he also said: "I am good, obviously it has been a long journey. Yeah, I’m good. Well, I’m a bit nervous to be honest with you, a bit tense, my last game was Arsenal, back in April. It’s a long time, but it is great to be back, and I hope we get a win today."

Manchester United v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Final
Ronaldo with Sir Alex Ferguson during his time in Manchester United

He began his career as a manager for Manchester United in November 1986 and is the longest serving manager of the Red Devil for 26 years. He has managed fantastic players, like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes, Peter Schmeichel, David Beckham, Roy Keane, Eric Cantona, and Ryan Giggs.

He is one of the best managers the world has ever seen, and also said that he didn't miss the manager duties and media, as he said"I don’t miss this!. This is the pressure we used to hammer these press guys with their stupid questions!. It is great to be back at the stadium, and it is going to be a bit emotional. It was about getting the right rest and right time before I came back."

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Manchester United has had a rough start this season and returned home after its horrible loss to Tottenham. The Red Devils only got one point against Wolves with Fred scoring in the 18th minute while Moutinho equalised the score in the 53rd minute for Wolves.

Fans have reacted to Sir Alex Ferguson being back at Old Trafford.








Ontiwell Khongthaw
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
"Football is a game that has the power to change everyone."
Twitter reacts as Sir Alex Ferguson returns to Old Trafford
