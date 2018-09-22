Twitter reacts as Sir Alex Ferguson returns to Old Trafford

Sir Alex Ferguson has returned to Old Trafford for the first time since his surgery

Sir Alex Ferguson would be watching his former side play against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Old Trafford today. His return was met with the warm welcome of many stars and fans. Manchester United sit eighth in the Premier League standings while the Wolves are just a spot behind them. A great and exciting match would surely ensue between both sides.

In early May this year, the former coach of the Red Devils received emergency surgery after he suffered a brain haemorrhage. Many had prayed for his health. Fast forward to four months later, the 76-year-old made a public appearance at Old Trafford to witness Jose Mourinho's side play.

The Portuguese manager came under fire after his team lost to Brighton and Tottenham in two consecutive games. Mourinho then responded by securing victories against Burnley, Watford and Young Boys. A victory against the Wolves will mean that it is their fourth consecutive win of the season.

The former Scottish footballer is one of the most highly regarded managers in the world. He led the club to great heights and glory. Without him, Manchester United has fallen behind to close rivals Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea. Before falling ill, Sir Ferguson last appeared at Old Trafford alongside former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger. Both managers had met on multiple occasions as the managers of their respective clubs. However, the two distinguished men have since left their positions as the Premier League club managers.

Upon his return to the Theatre of Dreams, Ferguson will be honoured by the club. Manchester United has urged their fans to be seated early in order for the ceremony to begin on time. Many former players and fans are simply elated to see the former boss back at the stadium and looking fully recovered from his illness. Here was how Twitter reacted to the news.

Sir Alex Ferguson: "I am really good, obviously it has been a long journey. Yeah, I'm really good. Well, I'm a bit nervous to be honest with you, a bit tense, my last game was Arsenal back in April. It's a long time, but it's great to be back and I hope we get a win today."

