Twitter reacts as Souness criticizes Paul Pogba and draws a comparison with James Milner

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 1.60K // 22 Sep 2018, 13:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Former Liverpool man Graeme Souness' criticism of Manchester United's Paul Pogba continued even after the midfielder put on a phenomenal display in Manchester United’s 3-0 victory over Young Boys.

The World Cup winning Frenchman bagged two goals and an assist in United's Champions League win against Young Boys on Wednesday night. Pogba has had an impressive start to the new campaign having scored four goals, and efficiently pulling strings in the Red Devils midfield.

Souness has been incredibly critical of Pogba for some time now and insists that the Frenchman is still a long way from reaching his full potential.

Despite his impressive performance, the Sky Sports pundit has once again criticised Pogba in his Paddy Power blog, even seemingly comparing him to Liverpool's James Milner.

In the blog, the Scotsman said, "With Pogba, it's all about him and his game. He's not going to stop me, he lets you play, and that's one of the criticisms. Having the ball is only half of the game. A big part of being a top player, as he aspires to be, is you have to stop the guy you're up against."

"You can't pick and choose when you want to be bang at it."

"I'm a bit like I'd imagine Mourinho is, where you see someone who's got so much talent, but not making the most of it."

"There's a player in there, but I don't think he's getting the most out of himself."

"I think he has to change. The guy who works with him every day is not seeing eye-to-eye with him, so he's happy with him. I imagine he'd see it exactly the same way that I would: you've got a young man who's got the potential to be the very best of his type in the game, but right now it's not happening for him."

"With him, he needs to sit down and look at himself if he wants to get where he wants to be."

When asked who he'd rather have in midfield, the former Liverpool man said, "It isn’t even a question. Milner, every day of the week. He’s a proper player. Who would I rather play against? Paul Pogba."

Twitter has since reacted to his criticisms on Twitter:

Graeme Souness can't give POGBA credit. Share this. He hates the kid #Pogba #Sounness 🤣🤣🤣😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7TSZLVT0PV — Eamon Dunphy Pundit (@PunditDunphy) September 19, 2018

Graeme Souness has taken his agenda regarding Paul Pogba too far now. @SkySports need to act on this, it’s totally unfair and uncalled for, unprofessional. Criticism is something every supporter understands, this isn’t that. He’s harassing the player on a regular basis. — josh (@ManUnitedMedia) September 21, 2018

"Sit down and have a look at himself". Arf! Good one. 4 goals in 6 games on the back of winning the World Cup (scoring a belter in the final). — Damian (@OhPleaseBeQuiet) September 21, 2018

Paul Pogba lives rent free in Graeme Souness’ head. That bitter old man can’t stop going on about him. A prime Graeme Souness isn’t even half as good as what Paul Pogba is now. C*nt. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) September 21, 2018

Maybe sit down and ask yourself when was the last time you saw Liverpool lift a trophy! #tosser — Charlie Lamb (@cslamby72) September 21, 2018

probably read graeme souness’s comments and remembered how many world cups james milner’s won — d e a n🤩🌏🔌👻 (@deanpas_) September 21, 2018

He can go to hell! — Eugene Amoah Asiedu (@Jae_Bzi) September 21, 2018

I never thought I would I say this but well said Souness 👍🏻👍🏻 — Trevor James (@jamesy859) September 20, 2018

Graeme Souness’ entire belief system has been destroyed by the way Neymar shrugged off Milner there. — Matthew Stanger (@MatthewStanger) September 18, 2018

Graeme Souness yesterday really said that Pogba doesn't train well..that he doesn't focus in training. He then went on to say he doesn't actually know the facts and he just thinks so.



This is highly disrespectful. To question professionalism in that way? It's harassment tbh. — All For United🔴 (@allforunited) September 22, 2018

Graeme Souness' obsession with Paul Pogba which is quite concerning now. He seems utterly determined to put him down at any opportunity and in any way possible. It's getting quite worrying — Andrew Cesare (@acrcalcio) September 21, 2018

Graeme Souness genuinely despises Paul Pogba and it’s hilarious — bradley (@bradleymaguire_) September 19, 2018