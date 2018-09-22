Twitter reacts as Souness criticizes Paul Pogba and draws a comparison with James Milner
Former Liverpool man Graeme Souness' criticism of Manchester United's Paul Pogba continued even after the midfielder put on a phenomenal display in Manchester United’s 3-0 victory over Young Boys.
The World Cup winning Frenchman bagged two goals and an assist in United's Champions League win against Young Boys on Wednesday night. Pogba has had an impressive start to the new campaign having scored four goals, and efficiently pulling strings in the Red Devils midfield.
Souness has been incredibly critical of Pogba for some time now and insists that the Frenchman is still a long way from reaching his full potential.
Despite his impressive performance, the Sky Sports pundit has once again criticised Pogba in his Paddy Power blog, even seemingly comparing him to Liverpool's James Milner.
In the blog, the Scotsman said, "With Pogba, it's all about him and his game. He's not going to stop me, he lets you play, and that's one of the criticisms. Having the ball is only half of the game. A big part of being a top player, as he aspires to be, is you have to stop the guy you're up against."
"You can't pick and choose when you want to be bang at it."
"I'm a bit like I'd imagine Mourinho is, where you see someone who's got so much talent, but not making the most of it."
"There's a player in there, but I don't think he's getting the most out of himself."
"I think he has to change. The guy who works with him every day is not seeing eye-to-eye with him, so he's happy with him. I imagine he'd see it exactly the same way that I would: you've got a young man who's got the potential to be the very best of his type in the game, but right now it's not happening for him."
"With him, he needs to sit down and look at himself if he wants to get where he wants to be."
When asked who he'd rather have in midfield, the former Liverpool man said, "It isn’t even a question. Milner, every day of the week. He’s a proper player. Who would I rather play against? Paul Pogba."
