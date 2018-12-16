×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter reacts as Southampton break Arsenal's unbeaten streak

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
Humor
556   //    16 Dec 2018, 21:50 IST

Aubameyang tried hard but simply couldn't find the net
Aubameyang tried hard but simply couldn't find the net

The unbeaten streak is over for Arsenal and for Unai Emery.

St Mary's Stadium has never been a friendly and welcoming place for the Gunners and the home side made sure that they made an impact on Gunners. The Saints were the stronger and more spirited side from the first minute of the game and they deserved the victory over Arsenal.

Emery's side lacked the energy to play as everyone moved sluggishly on the pitch. It did not take long for Southampton to take the lead! Danny Ings found the net twice but it was Charlie Austin's late goal that secured the win for the hosts.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan saved the visitors twice with his amazing equalisers, but as rain poured during the game, it summed up Arsenal's poor afternoon. They may have welcomed captain Laurent Koscielny back into the first team, but his return also marked the first defeat for the club since losing to Chelsea in August.

It was the first time Leno has conceded three goals in an Arsenal shirt. While the Gunners were eager to save themselves from embarrassment and continue their unbeaten streak, the Saints managed to persevere on to the final whistle and get all three points.

It was a disappointing result for Emery, but terrific for the home crowd as the three points help lift them out of the relegation zone. Arsenal remain rooted in fifth place with this result, but they are now three points away from Chelsea who are in the Champions League qualification spot.

After pulling off a few narrow victories, this loss probably serves as a reminder to Arsenal that they are still miles off challenging for the title and need to improve further as the season goes on. Here was how the fans reacted on Twitter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Southampton Football Henrikh Mkhitaryan Danny Ings Twitter Reactions Unai Emery
Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
I am an avid Arsenal fan who started watching football back in 2014. COYG
Southampton vs Arsenal: 4 things to watch out for |...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Southampton
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Chelsea thump Southampton 3-0
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Chelsea beat Southampton 3-0
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Liverpool beat Southampton 3-0
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Southampton hold Manchester United to a...
RELATED STORY
Southampton v Chelsea: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue...
RELATED STORY
5 star footballers who were rejected as youngsters
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that are loved by neutrals
RELATED STORY
5 Haunted football stadiums around the world
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us