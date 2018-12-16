Twitter reacts as Southampton break Arsenal's unbeaten streak

Aubameyang tried hard but simply couldn't find the net

The unbeaten streak is over for Arsenal and for Unai Emery.

St Mary's Stadium has never been a friendly and welcoming place for the Gunners and the home side made sure that they made an impact on Gunners. The Saints were the stronger and more spirited side from the first minute of the game and they deserved the victory over Arsenal.

Emery's side lacked the energy to play as everyone moved sluggishly on the pitch. It did not take long for Southampton to take the lead! Danny Ings found the net twice but it was Charlie Austin's late goal that secured the win for the hosts.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan saved the visitors twice with his amazing equalisers, but as rain poured during the game, it summed up Arsenal's poor afternoon. They may have welcomed captain Laurent Koscielny back into the first team, but his return also marked the first defeat for the club since losing to Chelsea in August.

It was the first time Leno has conceded three goals in an Arsenal shirt. While the Gunners were eager to save themselves from embarrassment and continue their unbeaten streak, the Saints managed to persevere on to the final whistle and get all three points.

It was a disappointing result for Emery, but terrific for the home crowd as the three points help lift them out of the relegation zone. Arsenal remain rooted in fifth place with this result, but they are now three points away from Chelsea who are in the Champions League qualification spot.

After pulling off a few narrow victories, this loss probably serves as a reminder to Arsenal that they are still miles off challenging for the title and need to improve further as the season goes on. Here was how the fans reacted on Twitter.

I think it’s really sad how some on twitter are raging, we knew we would have a weak back line and moreover we went 22 games unbeaten all clubs lose games still gotta back the team and continue loving this club and continue to back them always!! — ThePlugAFC (@ThePlugAFC) December 16, 2018

FT - Southampton 3 Arsenal 2.

Injury ravaged Arsenal bounced to first loss in 23 by 3 headers as new manager bounce works for Saints. — The Arsenal Review (@Arsenal_Review_) December 16, 2018

Advertisement

Let’s be honest, this has been coming. Our performance hasn’t been great for a while and we’ve been scraping wins. — 1886 (@1886_blog) December 16, 2018

All over.



22 and out for Arsenal. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) December 16, 2018

Well played @SouthamptonFC 100% deserved winners today! Gave us our first loss in 4 months. — MGH (@OfficialMgh) December 16, 2018

Congratulations to @SouthamptonFC

Who end our 22 game unbeaten run



We pick ourselves up

Dust ourselves down



and



Move on....



The Spuds up next....What better way to bounce back#COYG pic.twitter.com/EfW7F7Bu8C — 🔴⚪️Gooner Kev⚪️🔴 (@kevdavis736) December 16, 2018

Arsenal losing away to a Southampton team that have ZERO points at home this season is the most Arsenal thing Arsenal have done this season. — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) December 16, 2018

Arsenal fans right nowpic.twitter.com/TvD5V7VEv3 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 16, 2018

✅ Tottenham Hotspur win.

✅ Arsenal lose.



If Carlsberg did perfect weekends, not a bad early Christmas present🎄



😃🤣😂#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/bBp8DI2n1z — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) December 16, 2018

Arsenal unbeaten in 22 facing a team that haven’t won at home all season.



You knew we were losing before it started. — TheUnaiView (@TheUnaiView) December 16, 2018

Charlie Austin has scored in all five of his Premier League meetings against Arsenal:



2014-15 ⚽️

2014-15 ⚽️

2017-18 ⚽️

2017-18 ⚽️

2018-19 ⚽️



The Gunners’ worst nightmare. pic.twitter.com/vwu4KBTOkO — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 16, 2018

Bollocks performance. Got what we deserved. — AFCAMDEN (@AFCAMDEN) December 16, 2018

Line up -wrong

Shape -wrong

Formation-wrong

Roles-wrong

Subs- wrong

System changes- wrong

Ozils dummy- embarrassing — Clock End Talk Podcast (@clockend_talk) December 16, 2018

Advertisement