Twitter reacts as Southampton break Arsenal's unbeaten streak
The unbeaten streak is over for Arsenal and for Unai Emery.
St Mary's Stadium has never been a friendly and welcoming place for the Gunners and the home side made sure that they made an impact on Gunners. The Saints were the stronger and more spirited side from the first minute of the game and they deserved the victory over Arsenal.
Emery's side lacked the energy to play as everyone moved sluggishly on the pitch. It did not take long for Southampton to take the lead! Danny Ings found the net twice but it was Charlie Austin's late goal that secured the win for the hosts.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan saved the visitors twice with his amazing equalisers, but as rain poured during the game, it summed up Arsenal's poor afternoon. They may have welcomed captain Laurent Koscielny back into the first team, but his return also marked the first defeat for the club since losing to Chelsea in August.
It was the first time Leno has conceded three goals in an Arsenal shirt. While the Gunners were eager to save themselves from embarrassment and continue their unbeaten streak, the Saints managed to persevere on to the final whistle and get all three points.
It was a disappointing result for Emery, but terrific for the home crowd as the three points help lift them out of the relegation zone. Arsenal remain rooted in fifth place with this result, but they are now three points away from Chelsea who are in the Champions League qualification spot.
After pulling off a few narrow victories, this loss probably serves as a reminder to Arsenal that they are still miles off challenging for the title and need to improve further as the season goes on. Here was how the fans reacted on Twitter.