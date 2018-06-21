Twitter reacts as Spain beats Iran 1-0

Spain had a difficult time against Iran but eventually got the result that Hierro would have wanted of them.

Costa scored the only goal of the match

Hours earlier, Portugal had beaten Morocco by a scoreline of 1-0. The Northern African nation became the first team to be eliminated from the World Cup. Egypt and Saudi Arabia soon followed suit and suffered the same fate as Morocco as Uruguay secured an unconvincing 1-0 victory over The Green Falcons.

In Spain's exciting opener against Portugal, the 2010 World Cup champions were held to a 3-3 draw. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against La Roja and David de Gea made a rare costly mistake for his side. The two European sides ultimately had to share a point each.

As soon as the match kicked off, Spain started to attack. However, they found it difficult to penetrate Iran's line of defence. The Iranian players positioned themselves deep in their own half and absorbed the pressure Spain was exerting on them. Tensions thickened when players got into quarrels and were unhappy with each other's antics.

It remained goalless at half-time. While the Spanish had plenty of chances to take the lead, their attempts were blocked by their opponents who put every single man in their own half to defend. Carlos Queiroz's men left very little space for their opponents.

Besides that, his men also seemed to lack the desire to attack. A win would see them advance to the Round of 16 but the pressure was on Spain to grab all three points and be level with Portugal.

Within seconds after the second half began, Spain continued from where they left off. Great goalkeeping efforts from Alireza Beiranvand kept Spain at bay. After Iran nearly opened the scoring, Diego Costa scored his third goal of the campaign at the opposite end. In response to that goal, the Iranians started to press higher and threaten de Gea with their shots.

The Asian team responded as quickly as they could, scoring through a set-piece. However, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) eventually disallowed the goal as the player was offside. Many reacted negatively to the use of VAR in the process of the match. Spain eventually won the game 1-0 with Costa scoring the only game.

After watching the match, some have been impressed by Iran's terrific and resilient performance against Hierro's side. Here is how the fans reacted to the result of the match.

Iran’s football team is using their entire bodies to stop Spain from getting another goal. I’m so proud of this team. No matter what. They are putting their all on the field right now — Sheila J Sadr (@SheilaJSadr) June 20, 2018

I’m torn over VAR. I like that teams are less likely to be unfairly treated by referees not seeing or officiating things properly. However I also want Iran to be allowed to score a definitely offside goal against Spain because it’s funny. It’s a tough life. — Game of Áfram Ísland-ins 🇮🇸 (@GameofThrowIns) June 20, 2018

Madness. Spain look great going forward, so open at the back though! #ESPIRA — John Davies (@J_C_Davies) June 20, 2018

Spain produces the best most entertaining football imo 😍 — abdullah 🇪🇸🇵🇹 (@abdulla93k) June 20, 2018

Iran deserves a draw. They had some excellent chances. Spain didn’t impress tonight. #IRNESP — Mansoureh #FBPE (@Mansourehmi) June 20, 2018

Spain won because of luck — Danny Monreal 🇲🇽 (@Butcher_Boy97) June 20, 2018

Spain and Portugal struggling in this group. Fair play to Iran and Morocco for putting up a fight. — Legend Eski (@LegendEskimoBoy) June 20, 2018

Another game, another big team failing to impress. Good win for Spain but they weren’t great tonight at all — GR (@GeorgeRobbins10) June 20, 2018

Fair play Iran. Was unlucky at some stages but thought we defended very well. Not many sides can hold out Spain like this and have better chances than them. Bring on Portugal — Nima🇮🇷 (@Ghaffers) June 20, 2018

Spain have been my favourite to watch so far. Elegant football. 👌🏼 — Mukund Patel 🤙🏼 (@mukundpatell) June 20, 2018

I want Iran to score almost as much as I did England against Tunisia. Spain have really got away with one here. — James Harrod (@JamesDragonborn) June 20, 2018