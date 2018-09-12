Twitter reacts as Spain thrashes Croatia in UEFA Nations League
Luis Enrique led his new side to a 6-0 victory over Croatia. That results makes it two wins out of two games that the Spaniard has been in charge of. Considering that Croatia were 2018 World Cup finalists, the result was a pretty good one for the hosts of this match, who had been eliminated in the Round of 16.
Prior to the World Cup, Julen Lopetegui was supposed to take charge of the team. With him as the manager of the national team, Spain looked as strong as they were in the 2010 World Cup. However, things did not go well for them right from the start. Lopetegui was sacked just a day before the World Cup campaign began, after Real Madrid announced that the 52-year-old would be the new manager of the club after his commitments at the World Cup.
At the end of the group stage matches, La Roja topped Group B ahead of Portugal but were then sent back home by Russia in a penalty shootout. This time around, Enrique's men have been more critical and had a clearer aim in mind. The team inflicted the heaviest defeat on the Eastern European nation, with three of the goals scored in each half of the game.
One could say that the former World Cup Champions got away lucky in the match against England held at Wembley Stadium, but this match truly showed their quality and ruthlessness. Marco Asensio was the star of the match. He netted a goal himself and provided three assists for the rest of his team-mates.
It was a smooth sailing win for the Spaniards who were simply too strong and breezed past their opponents. Here was how Twitter reacted to their huge win against Croatia.