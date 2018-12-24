×
Twitter reacts as Spurs net 6 goals past  Everton

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
37   //    24 Dec 2018, 12:22 IST

Everton FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Everton FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

It was expected bt the fans that the game between Everton Fc and Tottenham Hotspur would be an exciting one, but a match crossed all bars as it gifted eight superb goals. Tottenham Hotspur outlasted Everton as they managed to score six goals. On the other hand, Everton faced the violation after scoring only two goals in front of their home fans at Goodison Park.

In the first half, Everton was looking more comfortable as the combination attack of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin started to create a few dangerous moves. Theo Walcott broke the deadlock in the 21st minute of the match as Dominic Calvert-Lewin provided the assist for the first time in this match.

Six minutes later, Son Heung-Min scored a stunning equalising goal as Jordon Pickford made a horrible blunder. After conceding this goal, Jordan Pickford proved again that he has some lack of experience. Dele Alli scored a goal at the 35th minute as the goal extended the lead for Tottenham Hotspur.  Harry Kane also showed an example of his class as the English striker made it 1-3 for Spurs with his classy finish before the halftime.

Everton was trying to get back into the game when Christian Eriksen scored a stunner at the 48th minute of the match. Gylfi Sigurdsson tried to cut off the lead as he scored the 2nd goal for Everton. This time Richarlison was the assist provider. Son scored his second goal in the 61st minute of the match. Erick Lamela's sweet through ball found Son as his clean finish made it 5-2 for Tottenham. Harry Kane scored the last goal at the 74th minute and made it 6-2 for Spurs. Premier League fans spectated an entertaining high scoring match before Christmas Eve.

Son Heung-Min was named the man of the match as his two superb finishes sealed the match for the travelling side. Everton faced a total violation in front of their home fans at Goodison Park. This match was proven as a nightmare for the England no.1 goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as he wants to forget this game as quickly as possible. The Cherries are at the 11th position of the league table as they have gathered only 24 points, while the London club is two points behind 2nd placed Manchester City.

Here are a few Twitter reactions.


Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Everton Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane Son Heung-Min Twiter reactions Mauricio Pochettino Marco Silva
Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Football enthusiastic and an avid Premier League spectator Favourite club: Manchester United Favourite player: Kevin De Bruyne -} You can also follow me here and on Twitter. -} You can also DM me on twitter if you have any queries or any suggestions :)
