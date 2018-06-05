Twitter reacts as Arsenal announce Stephan Lichtsteiner

A big name signing has just been announced by Arsenal and he is the first player to join the club during Unai Emery's reign.

Lichtsteiner will be Switzerland's captain this summer

The Swiss captain will leave Juventus after playing in Italy for seven long years. Arsenal was keen to snap up the free agent and make him the first signing under new manager Unai Emery. It has been officially announced by the club that he is the first post-Wenger era signing.

The 34 year old right back is vastly experienced on the international stage and in Europe. His addition will provide more competition to Hector Bellerin who is the only senior right-back after Mathieu Debuchy left the club.

Besides that, Lichtsteiner is also set to bring in his wealth of experience to the club and perhaps be a source of inspiration for the rest of his new team-mates.

Winning has been the norm for the Swiss international and he could bring that mentality to Arsenal and inject more leadership in the team.

Right after the player took part in the friendly match against Spain, he spoke to the media and said nothing was completed.

Arsenal unveil new signing Stephan Lichtsteiner

It seems that negotiations have gone well between the club and the player, making him the first signing of the summer for Arsenal.

Another defender set to join the club will be Sokratis Papastathopoulos, who is said to be signing the deal on Tuesday. His father confirmed his son's move to England over the radio on Monday night.

Emery is aiming to improve his side's defense before next season begins. Throughout the 2017-18 season, Arsenal's defending was woeful and they conceded a huge number of goals.

Lichtsteiner is understood to have signed a one-year contract at the club, with an option for a further 12 months. The announcement got all the fans excited for the upcoming World Cup and the coming season. Here is how Twitter reacted to the news:

Konstantinos Mavropanos

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Sokratis Papastathopoulos

Stephan Lichtsteiner



Twitter must increase the number of letters used for Arsenal fans only !! — The Gunners Wörld (@TheGunnersWorld) June 5, 2018

Welcome Stephan Lichtsteiner! Very experienced player and hopefully he pushes Bellerin to improve. Number 12 aswell! — Aido (@HandofEmery) June 5, 2018

Happy with Lichtsteiner, experienced head with winning mentality. 7 league titles 4 double winning seasons. Good to see some transfer activity being done early 🔴⚪ — Johnny Short (@JohnnyShort2) June 5, 2018

Lichtsteiner might not have the same stamina he had a few years back, but Arsenal are getting a solid right back with tons of experience and a leader which they desperately lack. They'll fall in love with him after the first linesman fight 😂 — Chris (@Juventini_1897) June 5, 2018

Looking forward to see Arsenal next season. Lacazette, Aubameyang, Ozil, Lichtsteiner. Superb line up. Waiting for a world class cb Sokratis to be announced real soon! — bang jam (@saifulnizam) June 5, 2018

We’ve been crying out for leadership & a winning mentality in the dressing room for years and Lichtsteiner has both in abundance. With a limited budget he could turn out to be very smart business, providing great competition & advice for Bellerin. #WillkommenStephan — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) June 5, 2018

🔴⚪Arsenal sign Lichtsteiner. yeah he's 34 years old. but he's world fucking class. Bellerin is in trouble... — Danny Bones (@DannyBonesFLIP) June 5, 2018