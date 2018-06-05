Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as Arsenal announce Stephan Lichtsteiner

A big name signing has just been announced by Arsenal and he is the first player to join the club during Unai Emery's reign.

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
Feature 05 Jun 2018, 23:38 IST
3.00K

Spain v Switzerland - International Friendly
Lichtsteiner will be Switzerland's captain this summer

The Swiss captain will leave Juventus after playing in Italy for seven long years. Arsenal was keen to snap up the free agent and make him the first signing under new manager Unai Emery. It has been officially announced by the club that he is the first post-Wenger era signing.

The 34 year old right back is vastly experienced on the international stage and in Europe. His addition will provide more competition to Hector Bellerin who is the only senior right-back after Mathieu Debuchy left the club.

Besides that, Lichtsteiner is also set to bring in his wealth of experience to the club and perhaps be a source of inspiration for the rest of his new team-mates.

Winning has been the norm for the Swiss international and he could bring that mentality to Arsenal and inject more leadership in the team.

Right after the player took part in the friendly match against Spain, he spoke to the media and said nothing was completed.

Arsenal Unveil New Signing Stephan Lichtsteiner...
Arsenal unveil new signing Stephan Lichtsteiner

It seems that negotiations have gone well between the club and the player, making him the first signing of the summer for Arsenal.

Another defender set to join the club will be Sokratis Papastathopoulos, who is said to be signing the deal on Tuesday. His father confirmed his son's move to England over the radio on Monday night.

Emery is aiming to improve his side's defense before next season begins. Throughout the 2017-18 season, Arsenal's defending was woeful and they conceded a huge number of goals.

Lichtsteiner is understood to have signed a one-year contract at the club, with an option for a further 12 months. The announcement got all the fans excited for the upcoming World Cup and the coming season. Here is how Twitter reacted to the news:

Premier League 2017-18 Arsenal Stephan Lichtsteiner Twiter reactions EPL Transfer News Arsenal Transfer News
