Twitter reacts as the big clubs face surprising defeats during midweek games

The midweek was nothing short of thrilling as we saw a host of Carabao Cup and La Liga games to get us through the week. The games produced a number of upsets as the bigger teams faced defeat at the hands of bottom-table or Championship sides.

Among the big boys who played were Arsenal who played Brentford, Liverpool who faced Chelsea, Manchester United who hosted Derby County, Tottenham Hotspur who went against Watford, Real Madrid who played Sevilla and Barcelona who faced Leganes.

Manchester United continued its bad run of games as Frank Lampard's Derby County shocked former manager Jose Mourinho by knocking the Red Devils out of the Carabao Cup on penalties.

The Rams beat the Red Devils 8-7 on penalties after the teams had drawn 2-2 at full time.

European champions Real Madrid suffered their first La Liga defeat under Lopetegui at the hands of Sevilla who hammered the giants to a 3-0 defeat.

Spanish giants Barcelona lost for the first time this La Liga campaign with bottom-table side Leganes shocking the star-studded club to a 2-1 defeat.

Meanwhile, the Gunners booked their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 victory over Brentford as did their North London neighbors Tottenham Hotspur who reduced Watford to a 4-2 defeat on penalties after the teams drew 2-2 at full time.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, on the other hand, faced defeat at the hands of Sarri's Chelsea, who will progress to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after beating the Merseyside club 1-2. The defeat marks the end of Liverpool's unbeaten run of games in all competitions.

The upsets have caught the attention of fans who have since taken to social media to address the upsets, with some even saying that the 'La Liga is not competitive' argument no longer stands:

Man Utd 7-8 Derby County (penalties)

Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea

Leganes 2-1 Barcelona

Sevilla 3-0 Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/1lXeuDvrjX — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) September 26, 2018

How are the mighty fallen all in one night....

Laganes 2-1 Barça

Sevilla 3-0 Real Madrid

Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea 😂😂 — Jones Peter (@jonespiro266) September 26, 2018

any body that wins bet9ja this midweek can be concluded he uses jazz...😭😭🙄

Man U Lost To Derby County..

Bayern Drew Augsburg...

Barcelona Lost To Leganes...#LeganésBarça

Liverpool Lost To Chelsea... #LIVCHE

Now Real Madrid is trailing 3-0 to Sevilla at the interval...

Bet9ja: pic.twitter.com/SlYPv1h7Ne — Skinny Bad Guy™ 👑🌿 (@bright_adim) September 26, 2018

Football in the last 24 hours 👇



-> United losing to Derby at home

-> Pogba Vs Mourinho bust up in training ground

-> Barcelona (1st) lose to Leganes(20th) after blowing a 1-0 lead

-> Chelsea coming back from 1-0 down against Liverpool who have not lost a single game this season pic.twitter.com/iMBINeuoxc — N🎗️ (@Messi_Nutmegs) September 26, 2018

Barca lose to the last place team



Real Madrid gets chromed from Sevilla



Bilbao lose 3-0 at home



Valencia concede late at home to drop two points



All in one day

"La liga is a farmers league"

"La liga is predictable" — Suite (@ITS_ASuite) September 26, 2018

Champions league teams know there priorities — Andrew Hutton (@liverpoolLfc07) September 26, 2018

Sevilla were outclassed by Getafe and thrashed Real Madrid. 1st-place Barcelona lost to last-place Leganés. There might be something to this whole playing at home and getting your tactics right thing. La Liga is deep and difficult; take no one and no win for granted. — 🎙 The Barcelona Podcast 🎧 (@TheBarcelonaPod) September 26, 2018

Man utd lost to derby

Barca lost to levante

Liverpool lost to Chelsea



What a week of lost.😂😂😂 — Disaster manager👻 (@arc_tobi) September 26, 2018

What a Week

United loosing to Derby

Bayern sharing point with Augsburg

Madrid loosing to sevilla

Barca bowing to Leganes

Liverpool exiting carabao cup by loosing to Chelsea at dreaded @Anfield. #supriseweek — Jerry Tetteh (@masaadagh) September 26, 2018