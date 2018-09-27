Twitter reacts as the big clubs face surprising defeats during midweek games
The midweek was nothing short of thrilling as we saw a host of Carabao Cup and La Liga games to get us through the week. The games produced a number of upsets as the bigger teams faced defeat at the hands of bottom-table or Championship sides.
Among the big boys who played were Arsenal who played Brentford, Liverpool who faced Chelsea, Manchester United who hosted Derby County, Tottenham Hotspur who went against Watford, Real Madrid who played Sevilla and Barcelona who faced Leganes.
Manchester United continued its bad run of games as Frank Lampard's Derby County shocked former manager Jose Mourinho by knocking the Red Devils out of the Carabao Cup on penalties.
The Rams beat the Red Devils 8-7 on penalties after the teams had drawn 2-2 at full time.
European champions Real Madrid suffered their first La Liga defeat under Lopetegui at the hands of Sevilla who hammered the giants to a 3-0 defeat.
Spanish giants Barcelona lost for the first time this La Liga campaign with bottom-table side Leganes shocking the star-studded club to a 2-1 defeat.
Meanwhile, the Gunners booked their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 victory over Brentford as did their North London neighbors Tottenham Hotspur who reduced Watford to a 4-2 defeat on penalties after the teams drew 2-2 at full time.
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, on the other hand, faced defeat at the hands of Sarri's Chelsea, who will progress to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after beating the Merseyside club 1-2. The defeat marks the end of Liverpool's unbeaten run of games in all competitions.
The upsets have caught the attention of fans who have since taken to social media to address the upsets, with some even saying that the 'La Liga is not competitive' argument no longer stands: