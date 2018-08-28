Twitter reacts as Tottenham breeze past Manchester United
SCORE: Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur (Harry Kane 50'; Lucas Moura 52', 84')
Manchester United Starting Lineup: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Pogba, Fred, Lingard, Lukaku
Tottenham Hotspur Starting Lineup: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Lucas, Alli, Kane
In a high-octane Premier League match at the Old Trafford, Tottenham Hotspur triumphed over Manchester United with a 3-0 victory.
The Red Devils entered the fixture having suffered an ignominious loss at the hands of Brighton at the Amex Stadium last weekend. As a result, the win against Tottenham was quite necessary for Jose Mourinho's side, particularly for the Portuguese coach himself, with recent speculation over his future. As for Tottenham, they came into the game off the back of a 3-1 win over Fulham
After a scoreless first half, it was Harry Kane who opened the scoring for the Lilywhites in the early minutes of the second half. The 25-year-old received a brilliant delivery from Kieran Trippier, which was slightly behind Kane, who headed it into the back of the net after flinging himself away from Phil Jones.
Soon after, Lucas Moura cemented Spurs' lead in the 52nd minute of the match. Trippier was once again involved in the build-up as he found the run of Christian Eriksen, who had all the time in the world to collect the ball and then set himself up to deliver an impressive cut-back, which was comfortably tucked home by Moura.
The former PSG ace then put the final nail in the coffin, completing his brace in the last minutes of the match, which made it 3-0 for the away side.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the nail-biting encounter.
What are your thoughts on the clash? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!