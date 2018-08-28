Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as Tottenham breeze past Manchester United

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Feature
1.91K   //    28 Aug 2018, 05:38 IST

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

SCORE: Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur (Harry Kane 50'; Lucas Moura 52', 84') 

Manchester United Starting Lineup: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Pogba, Fred, Lingard, Lukaku

Tottenham Hotspur Starting Lineup: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Lucas, Alli, Kane

In a high-octane Premier League match at the Old Trafford, Tottenham Hotspur triumphed over Manchester United with a 3-0 victory.

The Red Devils entered the fixture having suffered an ignominious loss at the hands of Brighton at the Amex Stadium last weekend. As a result, the win against Tottenham was quite necessary for Jose Mourinho's side, particularly for the Portuguese coach himself, with recent speculation over his future. As for Tottenham, they came into the game off the back of a 3-1 win over Fulham

After a scoreless first half, it was Harry Kane who opened the scoring for the Lilywhites in the early minutes of the second half. The 25-year-old received a brilliant delivery from Kieran Trippier, which was slightly behind Kane, who headed it into the back of the net after flinging himself away from Phil Jones.

Soon after, Lucas Moura cemented Spurs' lead in the 52nd minute of the match. Trippier was once again involved in the build-up as he found the run of Christian Eriksen, who had all the time in the world to collect the ball and then set himself up to deliver an impressive cut-back, which was comfortably tucked home by Moura.

The former PSG ace then put the final nail in the coffin, completing his brace in the last minutes of the match, which made it 3-0 for the away side.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the nail-biting encounter.



What are your thoughts on the clash? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!



Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane Lucas Moura Mauricio Pochettino Jose Mourinho Twitter Reactions
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
