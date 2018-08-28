Twitter reacts as Tottenham breeze past Manchester United

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

SCORE: Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur (Harry Kane 50'; Lucas Moura 52', 84')

Manchester United Starting Lineup: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Pogba, Fred, Lingard, Lukaku

Tottenham Hotspur Starting Lineup: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Lucas, Alli, Kane

In a high-octane Premier League match at the Old Trafford, Tottenham Hotspur triumphed over Manchester United with a 3-0 victory.

The Red Devils entered the fixture having suffered an ignominious loss at the hands of Brighton at the Amex Stadium last weekend. As a result, the win against Tottenham was quite necessary for Jose Mourinho's side, particularly for the Portuguese coach himself, with recent speculation over his future. As for Tottenham, they came into the game off the back of a 3-1 win over Fulham

After a scoreless first half, it was Harry Kane who opened the scoring for the Lilywhites in the early minutes of the second half. The 25-year-old received a brilliant delivery from Kieran Trippier, which was slightly behind Kane, who headed it into the back of the net after flinging himself away from Phil Jones.

Soon after, Lucas Moura cemented Spurs' lead in the 52nd minute of the match. Trippier was once again involved in the build-up as he found the run of Christian Eriksen, who had all the time in the world to collect the ball and then set himself up to deliver an impressive cut-back, which was comfortably tucked home by Moura.

The former PSG ace then put the final nail in the coffin, completing his brace in the last minutes of the match, which made it 3-0 for the away side.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the nail-biting encounter.

That was shocking from Man United. A new low pic.twitter.com/2AL7z4HVTb — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) August 27, 2018

Man United fans right now... pic.twitter.com/nGn5Eg73t2 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 27, 2018

Who is better at defending?



Rt - This Turnip



Like - Man United pic.twitter.com/pyd5AIqFY1 — Football Fights (@footbalIfights) August 27, 2018

Man United fans in full voice at Old Trafford.#MourinhoOut pic.twitter.com/3T0CJmTJec — Hamza (@QueJugador_) August 27, 2018

James Bond can’t even look at him pic.twitter.com/idZ5txvYvN — Sam Diss (@SamDiss) August 27, 2018

Mourinho at Man Utd:



1st season: buy £400m bus

2nd season: park the bus

3rd season: crash the bus — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) August 27, 2018

BREAKING: Alexis Sanchez on his way back to the Emirates pic.twitter.com/PIgKfyVEIC — Footy Jokes (@Footy_JokesOG) August 27, 2018

We need a Man United Fan TV for nights like this 😂 — GRM Daily (@GRMDAILY) August 27, 2018

Man United signed Matic and Fred to free up Pogba is the biggest lie ever told.. — ASG (@ahadfooty_II) August 27, 2018

That’s it am done supporting Man United. pic.twitter.com/frO40C6Sc6 — dark_ spark💫 (@noble_illest) August 27, 2018

BROKEN DOWN: Jose Mourinho’s third season is in full swing at #MUFC 😂 pic.twitter.com/3ln20gNRMn — ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) August 27, 2018

Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham. pic.twitter.com/TEh97EIEAZ — Curiosidades Premier League (@Curiosidades_PL) August 27, 2018

Man United spent $70m this summer and Tottenham spent $0.00 but I prefer really not to speak — JAGS (@EtniesJags) August 27, 2018

Man United’s centre backs are the deadest 😂😂😂😂😂😫😫😫😫😫 — Sam (@samuelJayC) August 27, 2018

Man United would’ve been better off signing Wilma instead of Fred — LFC Stanley House (@LFCStanleyHouse) August 27, 2018

FT Man United 0 Tottenham 3...Can't wait for Mourinho's post match interview #MUNTOT pic.twitter.com/RY3XD6Nq1v — ⚽️442oons⚽️ (@442oons) August 27, 2018

Man United fans were very quick to tell me last week that Arsenal are in a relegation battle, with you now being below us in the table, what does that mean for United 😂 — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) August 27, 2018

Sums up the situation at Man United..pic.twitter.com/13KBqPLYMA — ASG (@ahadfooty_II) August 27, 2018

Mourinho has to go. We need a total change in this team tactics and gameplay. This is a huge disgrace to the Man United I’ve always watched and loved. — Iseunife The First (@Shawnife_) August 27, 2018

Watching Man United play under Mourinho should be added to a million ways to die 😫#MUNTOT — SIR-VIVOR (@BRUNO_mRAS) August 27, 2018

Manchester United now have a worse goal difference than Cardiff, who haven’t scored a goal since April. — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) August 27, 2018

Jose Mourinho is the new Arsene Wenger #MourinhoOut — Saad Asif (@SaadAsif01) August 27, 2018

Mourinho at full time to the Man United fans... pic.twitter.com/NK1BFJ4SCL — Liverpool Family (@lfc_family) August 27, 2018

