Twitter reacts as Usain Bolt scores a brace for Central Coast Mariners

Rishi Kataria
ANALYST
Feature
54   //    12 Oct 2018, 18:07 IST

Bolt is also an eight-time Olympic Gold medalist
Bolt is also an eight-time Olympic Gold medalist

Usain Bolt is considered the fastest man in the world, and this cannot be denied by any means. He had a marvelous career as a sprinter - the Jamaica-born sprinter is a world record holder in the 100 metres, 200 metres and 4 × 100 metres relay. Bolt is also an eight-time Olympic Gold medalist, that is an outstanding achievement.

Usain Bolt after an incredible career in athletics has shifted his attention to football. Usain Bolt has had a trial with Borussia Dortmund, but that didn't work out. The Jamaican is now on trial at Australian A-League club - Central Coast Mariners.

Speaking to the media before his first start for Mariners, Bolt said,

This is going to be a big game. I think it will determine if the club makes up its mind on what to do with my career.
[Mulvey] said he wants to play me up top more.The couple of games that I played, I didn't play with the first team.
There's a few first-team boys in the team for Friday. So I'll get different service, better service, because they're more seasoned and more mature. So he just told me to make sure I'm focused and push myself, and I'll just take the chances when I get them.
That's always a good step, when coaches are satisfied with the fitness to put me in the starting line-up. That's always a big step, I can say I've been improving, [but] you won't know what level you're at until you actually play a competitive game.
I've just got to go out there and play and see what I need to do or if I should continue if not. I'm just pushing myself, I think I've put in a lot of work.
Now it's just to go out there and execute

Usain Bolt not only scored once, but twice. This will give him immense confidence and belief that he can reach great heights in football.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions.

Usain Bolt Twitter Reactions
