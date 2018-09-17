Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as Watford keeper Ben Foster calls David De Gea "The Messi of goalkeepers"

Rishi Kataria
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
2.92K   //    17 Sep 2018, 17:21 IST

Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League
David De Gea again was the saviour for United against Watford.

Manchester United's Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea has come a long way since joining Atletico Madrid at just the age of 13. The Spanish shot-stopper joined Manchester United in 2011 and since then he has been a regular starter for the Red Devils. He is now considered as one of the best players in his position.

Manchester United shot-stopper produced another stellar performance in their 2-1 against Watford in the Premier League. Spain international was widely criticized for his performances in the 2018 World Cup.

De Gea made a stunning save to deny Christian Kabasele at the death, having earlier denied Troy Deeney. If it was not for De Gea's saves, Manchester United would have lost their game against Watford.

Former United and current Watford keeper Foster likened him to the Barcelona and Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

Foster said:

He is the Messi of goalkeeping. He has been the best goalkeeper in the world for years,He is absolutely brilliant now. Some of the saves he makes at really critical times are just breathtaking.
He does it all the time. It's almost like he is not even bothered either! It would be so nice to pull those saves off, get up and it's almost like he just wants to go home. He can't be bothered!
But seriously, he is brilliant. A top goalie and if any young goalie out there wants to learn how to be a goalkeeper watch David De Gea. He is world class.
I think the thing with David is that because he is so natural, from what I hear as well he is not a great trainer. Training doesn't do it for him.
But three o'clock, the adrenaline rush and what comes with that is what turns him on. I think that's something that you can't really teach. He's got the game management, the game nous of what to do at any given time and when it happens.

Here is how Twitter reacted on this:

