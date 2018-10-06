Twitter reacts as Watford suffers an embarrassing thrashing from Bournemouth
Watford started the day above Bournemouth due to a superior goal difference. Within a span of 90 minutes, Watford found themselves below their opponents and had allowed Eddie Howe's men to score four goals. It was the first time the Hornets have conceded more than three goals at home since December 2017.
David Brooks opened the scoring for the visitors before Christian Kabasele was forced to leave the pitch after seeing a red due to the accumulation of two yellow cards in just 32 minutes. In that process, he gave away a penalty which Joshua King successfully converted to double the lead for Bournemouth.
There seemed to be no point of return for the Hornets as the Cherries had slotted four goals by the 47th minute of the match. They could do absolutely nothing with just 10 men. The result meant that Watford has now faced their second consecutive loss of the season in the EPL after losing to Arsenal at the Emirates last weekend. Javi Gracia has been winless in all competitions since his side beat Tottenham back in early Septemeber. Since then, they have kicked out of the Carabao Cup, lost to Manchester United and could only afford a draw against Fulham. The Spaniard was initially leading his team to a flying start but they have now seemed to face a slump and dip in form.
As for Bournemouth, it is the second time that they have scored four goals in this season. The first time when they have done so was against Leicester City, where their opponents received a red too. They faced defeats against Chelsea and Burnley earlier in the season, but as a whole, the team's performances have been pretty consistent as compared to previous times. Here was how fans reacted to Bournemouth's 4-0 thrashing of Watford at Vicarage Road.