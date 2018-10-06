Twitter reacts as Watford suffers an embarrassing thrashing from Bournemouth

Bournemouth secured a resounding victory away from home

Watford started the day above Bournemouth due to a superior goal difference. Within a span of 90 minutes, Watford found themselves below their opponents and had allowed Eddie Howe's men to score four goals. It was the first time the Hornets have conceded more than three goals at home since December 2017.

David Brooks opened the scoring for the visitors before Christian Kabasele was forced to leave the pitch after seeing a red due to the accumulation of two yellow cards in just 32 minutes. In that process, he gave away a penalty which Joshua King successfully converted to double the lead for Bournemouth.

There seemed to be no point of return for the Hornets as the Cherries had slotted four goals by the 47th minute of the match. They could do absolutely nothing with just 10 men. The result meant that Watford has now faced their second consecutive loss of the season in the EPL after losing to Arsenal at the Emirates last weekend. Javi Gracia has been winless in all competitions since his side beat Tottenham back in early Septemeber. Since then, they have kicked out of the Carabao Cup, lost to Manchester United and could only afford a draw against Fulham. The Spaniard was initially leading his team to a flying start but they have now seemed to face a slump and dip in form.

As for Bournemouth, it is the second time that they have scored four goals in this season. The first time when they have done so was against Leicester City, where their opponents received a red too. They faced defeats against Chelsea and Burnley earlier in the season, but as a whole, the team's performances have been pretty consistent as compared to previous times. Here was how fans reacted to Bournemouth's 4-0 thrashing of Watford at Vicarage Road.

Watford have conceded three goals at home in the Premier League for the first time since December 2017.



The floodgates have opened. pic.twitter.com/UMwI8TlZSl — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 6, 2018

Watford getting torn a new one. Enjoying it. — 1886 (@1886_blog) October 6, 2018

It's a case of damage limitation for Watford now, according to Paul Ince. pic.twitter.com/wl2ooWRjUN — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 6, 2018

Josh King has 2 goals for Bournemouth v Watford, cracking player, but can’t get in Southgate’s England squad... pic.twitter.com/53whRMH8DH — Football Mumble (@football_mumble) October 6, 2018

Wilson with two assists and a goal for Bournemouth today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0zv4omPaSA — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) October 6, 2018

Watford 0-1 Bournemouth

Watford 0-2 Bournemouth

Watford 0-3 Bournemouth

Watford 0-4 Bournemouth pic.twitter.com/pvDdVbrsUn — bet365 (@bet365) October 6, 2018

Bournemouth are absolutely flying this season — Cathal OL 🔴 (@IrishRED05) October 6, 2018

lol! Bournemouth does not respect Watford! — tatendamusinachirevo (@tatemusina) October 6, 2018

Surprised how easily Bournemouth has ripped through Watford. What changed? 🤔 — Akshay (@MasahariBrahmin) October 6, 2018

This Cardiff is just useless! They are gonna be the 1st team to be relegated!



Meanwhile, Bournemouth are raping some cojones out of Feeney's Watford... — GerrardsLove (@utchaycynthia) October 6, 2018

Bournemouth doing a madness this year, don’t know why Man Utd look at Howe, such a talented manager — David Duffield (@AFCvTheEnemy) October 6, 2018

Bournemouth are flying. Eddie Howe will be the best thing since sliced bread again. #PremierLeague — Bruce Vause (@BVause81) October 6, 2018

Same old Watford always crying #afcb — 🇬🇧IowanCherry🇺🇸 (@AndyAFCB) October 6, 2018

4 - Bournemouth's 4-0 win at Watford is their biggest ever away top-flight victory. Comprehensive. #WATBOU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 6, 2018

🗓2017/18



-16 games

-16 points



🗓2018/19



-8 games

-16 points



What a job Eddie Howe is doing at Bournemouth 👏 #AFCB pic.twitter.com/Li1hYuWMWT — William Hill (@WilliamHill) October 6, 2018

What's with Watford after that impressive start — Gas (@officialGass) October 6, 2018

The Watford fan forecasting the result v Bournemouth at the end of BBC1 Football Focus today predicted a 4-0 win for the Hornets. In fact it was a 4-0 defeat. Hurbis, followed by nemesis! — Patrick O'Flynn (@oflynnmep) October 6, 2018

Pretty sure I've never once correctly predicted a Bournemouth result. And most times I'm horribly wrong too.



I say they'll get a win at Burnley, you know: 4-0 Burnley.



I say they'll struggle at Watford: 4-0 Bournemouth.



Bananas team. — Ryan (@ryan3levis) October 6, 2018

Was nice of Watford to lose 4-0 at home wasn’t it — marcus (@marcustudor) October 6, 2018

Watford are heading back to where they belong. #WATBOU — Ogéllo🗽 (@OgelloSays) October 6, 2018

Watford lost to United then lost the plot hahahaha — Kieran (@OfficialKren) October 6, 2018

Always guaranteed. Death, taxes and Watford fans bitching and crying 😘🍒 https://t.co/tRejg28ToH — Matt (@AFCB_97) October 6, 2018

Where were ur cojones guys?😂😂😂 — Abhranil Halder (@abhranil_halder) October 6, 2018