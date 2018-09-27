Twitter reacts as Welbeck becomes joint Arsenal top scorer alongside Aubameyang

Arsenal v Brentford - Carabao Cup Third Round

Wednesday saw Arsenal going up against Championship side Brentwood for a place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

In the end, Arsenal secured a place in the last 16 of the Cup with a 3-1 victory courtesy of goals from Danny Welbeck and Alexandre Lacazette.

Former Manchester United man Welbeck was the star of the game scoring two decisive goals in the first half which will definitely prompt new manager Unai Emery to consider starting the striker in the domestic league.

Having proved that he deserves more chances, Welbeck is now left to hold talks for a contract extension at the Emirates. The striker's contract expires in May next year but Emery insists that talks are being held for an extension. The manager said, "They are working and speaking with the club, but for me, the focus is only on performance."

Confidence was brimming as Arsenal were in the lead but a 58th-minute goal from an Alan Judge free kick that came from a Matteo Guendouzi foul quickly turned the game over.

The Championship side pressed for an equalizer but a last minute goal from substitute Lacazette confirmed Arsenal's progression to the next stages of the Cup.

With the brace, Welbeck is now the first Premier League player to score in three different club competitions this season - the Premier League, the Europa League and the Carabao Cup.

The goal also puts the striker at joint-top, alongside Pierre Aubameyang, of the scoring charts for Arsenal so far this season, despite this only being his second start.

Welbeck's performance has impressed Arsenal fans who have since taken to Twitter to praise his efforts.

Some even pointed out how Welbeck has four goals to his name in 2018, which is one more than former Gunner Alexis Sanchez, who left for rivals Manchester United in January.

Danny Welbeck is on a roll! #COYG — Samuel Karangira (@Mhmz_Sam) September 26, 2018

I said at the beginning of the game I would of swapped Welbeck for Aubameyang. How wrong was I . Well done Danny lad 👏👏 — ⚪️🔴⚪️🔴 (@foreverafc1) September 26, 2018

That's now 4 goals on the season for Welbeck - the same as Aubameyang, despite this being just his second start. — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) September 26, 2018

Tell a Friend to tell a friend to tell the other friend that DANNY WELBECK has more goals this season than ALEXIS SANCHEZ!! — Chineze |Mrs Walcott (@Amchizzy) September 26, 2018

Alexis 25 games since January:

3 goals



Welbeck 6 games this season:

4 goals pic.twitter.com/cZyfmMuBGc — Ahmed (@Ahmed91Gooner) September 26, 2018

Welbeck is the player United fans thought Sanchez would be. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Kofi Wiredu™ (@Wiredu_) September 26, 2018

Remember when united fans laughed for us because we gave them Sanchez and they sold us Welbeck. Welbeck has more goals this season than Sanchez in 2018 — Arsene (@aresene_owen) September 26, 2018

Welbeck already has 4 goals for Arsenal this season. He's definitely getting 15+ in all comps this season. Put some respect on Welbecks name. — P🎒 (@RedLacazette) September 26, 2018

Welbeck has been superb under Emery so far, only plays a sporadic role but he’s been really impressive this season and most importantly scoring goals. Great team player, would like to see him get a new contract. #afc — Ryan (@_RyanAFC) September 26, 2018

Good to see Welbeck score 2 last night. Him, Lacazette and Aubameyang all have 11 goals between them in all competitions.. we are finally looking good on the striker side of things. — George Wicks. (@GeorgeWicks14) September 26, 2018

Can't believe I'm saying this but perhaps against Watford Welbeck and Lacazette should start ahead of Aubameyang — josué (@JoshuaSmart__) September 26, 2018

Anyone else thinking we bench Ozil this weekend and go Welbeck, Lacazette and Aubameyang up top together could be interesting to say to say the least — Wobbles (@M_Allcock) September 26, 2018