Twitter reacts as Welbeck becomes joint Arsenal top scorer alongside Aubameyang

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
694   //    27 Sep 2018, 12:40 IST

Arsenal v Brentford - Carabao Cup Third Round
Arsenal v Brentford - Carabao Cup Third Round

Wednesday saw Arsenal going up against Championship side Brentwood for a place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

In the end, Arsenal secured a place in the last 16 of the Cup with a 3-1 victory courtesy of goals from Danny Welbeck and Alexandre Lacazette.

Former Manchester United man Welbeck was the star of the game scoring two decisive goals in the first half which will definitely prompt new manager Unai Emery to consider starting the striker in the domestic league.

Having proved that he deserves more chances, Welbeck is now left to hold talks for a contract extension at the Emirates. The striker's contract expires in May next year but Emery insists that talks are being held for an extension. The manager said, "They are working and speaking with the club, but for me, the focus is only on performance."

Confidence was brimming as Arsenal were in the lead but a 58th-minute goal from an Alan Judge free kick that came from a Matteo Guendouzi foul quickly turned the game over.

The Championship side pressed for an equalizer but a last minute goal from substitute Lacazette confirmed Arsenal's progression to the next stages of the Cup.

With the brace, Welbeck is now the first Premier League player to score in three different club competitions this season - the Premier League, the Europa League and the Carabao Cup.

The goal also puts the striker at joint-top, alongside Pierre Aubameyang, of the scoring charts for Arsenal so far this season, despite this only being his second start.

Welbeck's performance has impressed Arsenal fans who have since taken to Twitter to praise his efforts.

Some even pointed out how Welbeck has four goals to his name in 2018, which is one more than former Gunner Alexis Sanchez, who left for rivals Manchester United in January.

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
