Twitter reacts as West Ham beat Manchester United 3-1

Paul Pogba was awful in Manchester United's 3-1 defeat against West Ham.

Things are getting more difficult for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United as West Ham United beat the Red Devils 3-1 in the Premier League fixture.

This is the second defeat on the row for the Manchester-based club who was knocked out of the EFL Cup by the Championship's Derby County earlier this week.

Manchester United started the game poorly and West Ham United were all over them during the opening stages of the game. In-form attacker, Filipe Anderson gave West Ham United in the 5th minute of the game before Andriy Yarmolenko's shot was deflected into his own net by Victor Lindelof to double the Hammers lead just before the halftime.

The Red Devils looked threating after the halftime break and pulled one goal back through Marcos Rashford in the 71st minute of the game. But West Ham's star striker Marko Arnautovic quickly restored the Hammers' two lead with his cool finish just three minutes after Manchester United's goal.

Manchester United had a tough start to the season and there are question marks on the Jose Mourinho's future at the club. The Reds Devils finished second last season, but are on the eight place in the Premier League table, eight points behind the leaders Liverpool.

The Portuguese manager criticised the board for not providing him with a sufficient amount of funds to spend in the transfer market. Also, the big-name players like Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez are struggling to perform as well.

West Ham United spent heavily in the summer transfer window but there were question marks on their investment after they lost the first four games of the season. However, they started gaining some momentum now and collected seven points from the possible nine in the last three games.

Would love to see what Manchester United do in training. Per spend on wages and transfer fees, must be pound for pound one of the worst Premier League performances ever.



I have zero idea what they are trying to do abd that ultimately comes from the man organising training. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) September 29, 2018

i even feel ashamed seeing Manchester United in my bio. 😭😭😭😂#WHUMUN pic.twitter.com/8wpaG0sGby — Skinny Bad Guy™ 👑🌿 (@bright_adim) September 29, 2018

A potential 11 points behind the league leaders in September is unprecedented for Manchester United in the Premier League era and absolutely damns Jose Mourinho #mufc — Sam Pilger (@sampilger) September 29, 2018

When I die, I want Mourinho to lower my coffin into the grave so he can let me down one last time. — Funny Tweets (@FunnyThingsUK) September 29, 2018

Manchester United are so poor that when they score BT Sport assumed it was a West Ham goal. pic.twitter.com/YvPu0IeehW — 32Red (@32Red) September 29, 2018

Never like to see a manager get sacked but it's best for the club. It's clear the players aren't playing for Jose anymore. — Simply Utd (@SimplyUtd) September 29, 2018

Honestly I can't continue with this kind of Football club who gives me nothing but pain and emotional heartbeat... West ham 3:1 Manchester united#WHUMUN#MourinhoOut pic.twitter.com/5135jGfJBS — Ophicial_Klasik😎 (@OKlasik7) September 29, 2018

Manchester United.

Theatre of Dreamzzzzzzzz pic.twitter.com/jL1F8K9Afd — Scot Williams (@scotwilliams) September 29, 2018

Fire Mourinho. Send Pogba to the army. Let De Gea go join a better team. Release Martial to go play football elsewhere. Send Fellaini to the Championship. Let Mata become a journalist. DISBAND MANCHESTER UNITED. We don't deserve to be playing football. — Talkative Rocker (@beewol) September 29, 2018

Manchester United sliding down the table like... pic.twitter.com/MeX2jOlfuP — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) September 29, 2018

Manchester United equal their worst Premier League start (2013-14) through 7 games.



10 points. pic.twitter.com/bFprG42psW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 29, 2018

Manchester United were fucked by Derby County and West Ham. Those two aren't even in the same league!

At least, fuck your mates. Don't do married men and teenagers. #WHUMUN #WHUFC pic.twitter.com/oeoswmDNCu — Olawale🇳🇬 IFB💯 (@TheWalePeters) September 29, 2018