Twitter reacts as West Ham beat Manchester United 3-1
Things are getting more difficult for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United as West Ham United beat the Red Devils 3-1 in the Premier League fixture.
This is the second defeat on the row for the Manchester-based club who was knocked out of the EFL Cup by the Championship's Derby County earlier this week.
Manchester United started the game poorly and West Ham United were all over them during the opening stages of the game. In-form attacker, Filipe Anderson gave West Ham United in the 5th minute of the game before Andriy Yarmolenko's shot was deflected into his own net by Victor Lindelof to double the Hammers lead just before the halftime.
The Red Devils looked threating after the halftime break and pulled one goal back through Marcos Rashford in the 71st minute of the game. But West Ham's star striker Marko Arnautovic quickly restored the Hammers' two lead with his cool finish just three minutes after Manchester United's goal.
Manchester United had a tough start to the season and there are question marks on the Jose Mourinho's future at the club. The Reds Devils finished second last season, but are on the eight place in the Premier League table, eight points behind the leaders Liverpool.
The Portuguese manager criticised the board for not providing him with a sufficient amount of funds to spend in the transfer market. Also, the big-name players like Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez are struggling to perform as well.
West Ham United spent heavily in the summer transfer window but there were question marks on their investment after they lost the first four games of the season. However, they started gaining some momentum now and collected seven points from the possible nine in the last three games.
Twitter reacted to the Manchester United's defeat and here are some of the best tweets.