Twitter reacts as Wolves stun Tottenham 3-1 at Wembley

Wolves stunned Tottenham at Wembley Stadium

Just when Tottenham thought they would be able to finish 2018 on a high note and continue to be part of the title race, Wolverhampton Wanderers brought them back to reality. To Mauricio Pochettino's credit, the Lilywhites started well in the first 45 minutes. Harry Kane had done superbly well to open the scoring from range. The team was full with energy in attack. On the other hand, Wolves were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty after an alleged handball against Ben Davies inside the Spurs' penalty box.

However, manager Nuno decided that his side would not settle for a loss. They wanted more from the game and started the second half better than the home team. Although Spurs did create some chances through Son Heung-min and Harry Winks, the visitors surprised everyone when they finally managed to score the equaliser in the 72nd minute. Pochettino's side suddenly looked lost and disorientated as they had no idea how to respond to the goal that they had just conceded.

Wolves capitalised on their momentum by scoring two more goals in the 83rd and 87th minute respectively. By then, it was all too late for Tottenham to salvage the game. The third goal from the visitors had more or less sealed the result of the match and condemned Tottenham to a miserable end to 2018. It was a rather surprising victory for the side which had just been promoted to Premier League this season.

With this result, Tottenham is likely to drop further away from the title race, currently headed by Liverpool. Even though they remain above Manchester City, the Cityzens still have a game to play tomorrow and could leapfrog the Lilywhites. Spurs would have wanted to end this year with a win, especially after having an amazing run in the Premier League this season.

🔥😍 Wolves vs top 6 teams in the Prem...



- Draw against Arsenal



- Draw against Man City



- Draw against Man Utd



- Win against Chelsea



- Win against Spurs#TOTWOL pic.twitter.com/in9Gs1DkYE — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) December 29, 2018

Tottenham have lost against a newly-promoted side for the first time since April 2012 (vs. QPR), after being unbeaten in their previous 39 matches against PL new boys.



Then they faced Wolves... 🐺 pic.twitter.com/i2h0t5nawu — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 29, 2018

Wolves still unbeaten at Wembley since 1949 😂 Six matches and counting — Tim Spiers (@tim_spiers_Star) December 29, 2018

Spurs lost to wolves at home right after they were labelled title contenders??



I LOVE THIS GAME

pic.twitter.com/WAqSbxw7H9 — Mod (@CFCMod_) December 29, 2018

RIP Tottenham's Title Challenge

26.12.18 - 29.12.18

Forever In Our Hearts — Jonathan Liew (@jonathanliew) December 29, 2018

All other 18 Premier League clubs looking at Tottenham now. pic.twitter.com/XrNJJV43e4 — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) December 29, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur have set a new negative Guinness World Record for being a title contenders for whole three days. More to come. — Lacazettes (@Lacazettes) December 29, 2018

You see Tottenham, this is what happens when you talk too much! — AFCAMDEN (@AFCAMDEN) December 29, 2018

FT 1-3



WOLVES ARE THE GREATEST TEAM IN THE WHOLE WORLD!*



*In our minds. #wolves #wwfc — Wolves Fancast (@WWFCFancast) December 29, 2018

22': Spurs 1-0 Wolves

72': Spurs 1-1 Wolves

83': Spurs 1-2 Wolves

86': Spurs 1-3 Wolves

Cheers. #TOTWOL pic.twitter.com/EdqUK5LHVc — Kunchit (@Oohzeal) December 29, 2018

The way wolves came back against Tottenham is the way i"ll come back from any set back in 2019 🙏#TOTWOL #NFFCshow — KinG NomSo👑 (@ani_nomso) December 29, 2018

As soon as people start talking about Tottenham as title contenders, they go and lose at home to Wolves. The most Spursy result ever. 😂 #TOTWOL — Jake Heasman (@jakeheasman) December 29, 2018

