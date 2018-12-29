Twitter reacts as Wolves stun Tottenham 3-1 at Wembley
Just when Tottenham thought they would be able to finish 2018 on a high note and continue to be part of the title race, Wolverhampton Wanderers brought them back to reality. To Mauricio Pochettino's credit, the Lilywhites started well in the first 45 minutes. Harry Kane had done superbly well to open the scoring from range. The team was full with energy in attack. On the other hand, Wolves were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty after an alleged handball against Ben Davies inside the Spurs' penalty box.
However, manager Nuno decided that his side would not settle for a loss. They wanted more from the game and started the second half better than the home team. Although Spurs did create some chances through Son Heung-min and Harry Winks, the visitors surprised everyone when they finally managed to score the equaliser in the 72nd minute. Pochettino's side suddenly looked lost and disorientated as they had no idea how to respond to the goal that they had just conceded.
Wolves capitalised on their momentum by scoring two more goals in the 83rd and 87th minute respectively. By then, it was all too late for Tottenham to salvage the game. The third goal from the visitors had more or less sealed the result of the match and condemned Tottenham to a miserable end to 2018. It was a rather surprising victory for the side which had just been promoted to Premier League this season.
With this result, Tottenham is likely to drop further away from the title race, currently headed by Liverpool. Even though they remain above Manchester City, the Cityzens still have a game to play tomorrow and could leapfrog the Lilywhites. Spurs would have wanted to end this year with a win, especially after having an amazing run in the Premier League this season.