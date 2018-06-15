Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as the tournament kicks off in Russia

An interesting World Cup journey has begun in Russia. It has gotten fans on Twitter excited about it.

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
Feature 15 Jun 2018, 01:36 IST
116

Oracle cat Achilles predicts Russia victory in 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match
Oracle cat Achilles predicts victory for Russia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match

Just a day before kick off in Russia, the venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been confirmed. USA, Canada, and Mexico were awarded the rights to host the football competition after Qatar hosts it in 2022. The announcement was made after the three cities secured more votes than Morocco.

Before the venue was determined, the world was thrown into another frenzy after Spain sacked their national team coach Julen Lopetegui, just two days before they face Portugal. The piece of news shocked football enthusiasts, as it came a day after Real Madrid announced that Lopetegui will be the club's manager after the World Cup.

It was an unexpected move from the Royal Spanish Football Federation. Considering the 51-year-old's managerial record with the national team, the decision might have dampened Spain's hopes of winning the trophy.

Former Real Madrid captain Fernando Hierro, was eventually named the man to take charge of the team during the World Cup.

Regardless of what had happened with Sefutbol, the competition kicked off without a hitch. The host nation started the widely anticipated competition with a match against Saudi Arabia after the opening ceremony.

Besides the two countries, Egypt and Uruguay have been drawn into Group A, and both countries will face each other on Friday.

On Wednesday, Achilles the cat, had predicted a victory for the Russian football team. It is Russia's official FIFA World Cup soothsayer. Although deaf, it has led a veterinarian to believe that Achilles sees with his heart.

Fingers are crossed that the cat will be as accurate as Paul the octopus, who predicted the winners of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

It is still far too early to tell who will win the competition, but there are clearly some outright favorites in the competition such as Brazil, Germany, Spain, and France. The underdogs could pull off a surprise because it is still anybody's game to win.

Fans all around the world are definitely glued to their screens, rooting for the team they support. Here is how fans on Twitter celebrated the competition's opening.


FIFA WC 2018 Russia Football Saudi Arabia Football Twiter reactions Iconic World Cup Moments FIFA World Cup Team Previews
World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as Russia triumph over...
RELATED STORY
WC 2018: Twitter reacts after Russia hammer Saudi Arabia...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Russia vs Saudi Arabia Preview
RELATED STORY
Russia vs Saudi Arabia: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Russia vs Saudi Arabia, Everything you...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony - Time, Performers and...
RELATED STORY
3 Star performers from Russia vs. Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
International friendlies: Germany 2-1 Saudi Arabia, 5...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018 Official Song: Live It Up
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 lowest ranked teams and their...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT RUS SAU
5 - 0
 Russia vs Saudi Arabia
Today EGY URU 05:30 PM Egypt vs Uruguay
Today MOR IRA 08:30 PM Morocco vs Iran
Today POR SPA 11:30 PM Portugal vs Spain
Tomorrow FRA AUS 03:30 PM France vs Australia
Tomorrow ARG ICE 06:30 PM Argentina vs Iceland
Tomorrow PER DEN 09:30 PM Peru vs Denmark
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM Croatia vs Nigeria
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM Costa Rica vs Serbia
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM Germany vs Mexico
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM Brazil vs Switzerland
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM Sweden vs Korea Republic
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM Belgium vs Panama
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM Tunisia vs England
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM Colombia vs Japan
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM Poland vs Senegal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us