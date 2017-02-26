Twitter reacts as Zlatan Ibrahimovic helps Manchester United beat Southampton to win EFL Cup

Zlatan Ibrahimovic inspired Manchester United to their 5th League Cup win.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the winner in a thrilling encounter at Wembley Stadium as Manchester United beat Southampton to win their 5 League Cup – the EFL Cup. The Saints were unlucky as Manolo Gabbiadini had a goal ruled out – incorrectly – for offside in the first half before Ibrahimovic opened the scoring with an inch-perfect free-kick. Jese Lingard doubled the lead for Jose Mourinho’s side after he was allowed ample of space inside the box.

Gabbiadini scored on the either side of half-time (2 of what could have been a well-deserved hat-trick) to bring the two teams on level terms before he was subbed off to a standing ovation. Zlatan then appeared at the right place at the right time to head home the winner for the Red Devils in the 87th minute. The win helped Manchester United become the most successful English club of all time, overtaking Liverpool who have 41 major honours to their name.

Twitter, as you would expect, erupted, and here are the best tweets:

Manchester United are EFL Cup champions! pic.twitter.com/aeh448GBvm — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) February 26, 2017

4 - Jose Mourinho has now won the League Cup four times, a joint-record among managers along with Brian Clough and Sir Alex Ferguson. Glory. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 26, 2017

Manchester United have now won the last 3 domestic trophies. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 26, 2017

#ZlatanTime

Zlatan: "This is a team effort, this is collective. This is what I came for, and I'm winning. The more I win, the more satisfied I get." pic.twitter.com/erJLEeOgc4 — Manchester United (@ManUnitedWorld) February 26, 2017

Remember all the people that said Zlatan Ibrahimovi would struggle in England because he’s 35 and played ‘farmers’ in France? Hilarious. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) February 26, 2017

Just beautiful to see how exhausted but happy Zlatan is. He gave everything to win this game for his team. What a special, special player. — Elko Born (@Elko_B) February 26, 2017

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will struggle in England.... The experts said.. — indykaila News (@indykaila) February 26, 2017

It’s his world, we’re just living in it. pic.twitter.com/wNVcCyvrS9 — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) February 26, 2017

Accurate match highlights of Man Utd's League cup performance. pic.twitter.com/GcPp33Qlvi — Coral (@Coral) February 26, 2017

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Has now scored 20 goals in his last 22 appearances for Manchester United #EFLCupFinal — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 26, 2017

Southampton fans when Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored after an inspired effort at Wembley . pic.twitter.com/Heg8MfY1MH — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) February 26, 2017

Zlatan Ibrahimovic for @ManUtd:



Games: 38

Goals: 26

Age: 35



Unstoppable pic.twitter.com/jvQ1VRVQzE — SPORF (@Sporf) February 26, 2017

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has now scored 217 goals across all competitions since 2011/12.



Madness. pic.twitter.com/cF38lteHaW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 26, 2017

How can it be that a 35 year old Zlatan Ibrahimovi is Manchester United’s best defender and attacker. Just unbelievable. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) February 26, 2017

Ibrahimovic. What a player. What a goalscorer. What a man. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 26, 2017

This guy you can't sleep on him zlatan — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) February 26, 2017

6 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic has now scored six times in his last five domestic cup finals. Update. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 26, 2017

Zlatan Ibrahimovi. It’s his show. It always has been. Purely magical. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) February 26, 2017

Spare a thought for Manolo Gabbiadini...

Wow. Manolo Gabbiadini comes off and mouths " BY THE GREAT BEARD OF ZEUS, I SHALL HAVE MY VENGEANCE UPON YOU" at the linesman. Intense. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 26, 2017

Gabbiadini walking his dogs pic.twitter.com/wcqvQsYQOj — Dylan (@Paedrophile) February 26, 2017

.@Mgabbia23 since signing for Southampton:



Matches: 3

Goals: 5



What a signing! pic.twitter.com/nEdNASqIuJ — TheSPORTbible (@TSBible) February 26, 2017

3 - Manolo Gabbiadini is the first person to score 3 goals in a League Cup final. Offside. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) February 26, 2017

Manolo Gabbiadini has scored back-to-back braces for the first time in his career.



vs. Man Utd

vs. Sunderland



What a signing. pic.twitter.com/I5uuZ5ltcA — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 26, 2017

2 - Manolo Gabbiadini is the second player to score twice in a League Cup Final against Manchester United after Dean Saunders. Double. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 26, 2017

Game on. Gabbiadini will score plenty of goals. His movement's astute and as with all natural goalscorers gambles on attacking space. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 26, 2017

4 - Manolo Gabbiadini is the fourth Italian to score in the League Cup Final (Ravanelli, Di Matteo, Borini). Quattro. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 26, 2017

Stat of the day!

Manchester United have scored 8 offside goals this season and conceded 9 Onside goals against them ruled offside #CampaignAgainstUnited — Dean (@DeanCoombes) February 26, 2017

It's astonishing how refs biased/incompetent refs can decide the outcome of a game. A goal there for Saints and it's a different match. — FG (@FunnyGooner) February 26, 2017

Never at any moment did Gabbiadini look offside. Bad break for Saints. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 26, 2017

In the final. 12 minutes in. Gabbiadini puts Saints ahead but this is called offside. But remember there's a #CampaignAgainstUnited pic.twitter.com/idt1ONUECs — Dan (@Jondanagan) February 26, 2017

