Twitter reacts as Zlatan Ibrahimovic helps Manchester United beat Southampton to win EFL Cup
Zlatan Ibrahimovic inspired Manchester United to their 5th League Cup win.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the winner in a thrilling encounter at Wembley Stadium as Manchester United beat Southampton to win their 5 League Cup – the EFL Cup. The Saints were unlucky as Manolo Gabbiadini had a goal ruled out – incorrectly – for offside in the first half before Ibrahimovic opened the scoring with an inch-perfect free-kick. Jese Lingard doubled the lead for Jose Mourinho’s side after he was allowed ample of space inside the box.
Gabbiadini scored on the either side of half-time (2 of what could have been a well-deserved hat-trick) to bring the two teams on level terms before he was subbed off to a standing ovation. Zlatan then appeared at the right place at the right time to head home the winner for the Red Devils in the 87th minute. The win helped Manchester United become the most successful English club of all time, overtaking Liverpool who have 41 major honours to their name.
