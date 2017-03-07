Twitter reacts as Zlatan Ibrahimovic is charged by FA for violent conduct

Zlatan is all but set to miss matches against Chelsea, Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion.

@falsewinger by Sripad Tweets 07 Mar 2017, 18:52 IST

Zlatan could be banned for 3 matches

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings have been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association (FA) in the wake of Manchester United's controversial match with Bournemouth. Both the players have until Thursday to reply to the charges but it’s quite clear that both the fouls were intentional.

The Manchester United striker will not miss their FA Cup match against Chelsea and both sets of fans were all out voicing their opinion on twitter.

Manchester United fans were furious:

It's unbelievable how we keep bottling solid chances. FA v Chelsea without Zlatan might be a slippery slope for united at Stamford again. — #GainWithXtiandela (@XtiandelaFTrain) March 6, 2017

Couldn't care less that Zlatan's missing the game vs Chelsea. Last time we played Chelsea and lost 4-0, he was delighted. pic.twitter.com/o2EF5a1tRY — (@MagicalMartial) March 6, 2017

So Zlatan won't play vs Chelsea as he'd most likely be banned for violent conduct. Chai.

Really hope Rashford shows them pepper — Philip O.M (@Mophils) March 7, 2017

Zlatan to miss Chelsea, Middlesbrough & West Brom, I really thought the FA cup game was going to be included, big loss but we have Rashford — MiniMaria (@Minimaria) March 7, 2017

Not surprised to see Zlatan get charged by the FA, three match ban incoming, we'll get beat at Chelsea with or without him anyway. — Darren Main (@MaveMUFC) March 6, 2017

Chelsea fans were more than happy!

Zlatan will definitely miss the Chelsea match. Then again it doesn't even matter.He didn't show up when we played United earlier this season — Foreverblue (@ForeverBlue_07) March 6, 2017

Zlatan may not play against Chelsea but there won't be any difference i guess — 'Deniran.O (@iam_ramos) March 6, 2017

Zlatan potentially missing the Chelsea game is not a good thing.



They'll be coming for blood — McLovin (@whoissamo) March 6, 2017

Diego Costa = Spanish Zlatan Ibrahimovic. — Dami (@TheChelseaWay) March 6, 2017

And then the trolls!

Upon further examination...



The Zlatan's Elbow. pic.twitter.com/ysn2sQtNrH — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) March 7, 2017

Zlatan & Mings have been charged with violent conduct, after Zlatan headbutted Mings' foot, followed by Mings' headbutting Zlatan's elbow. — TheODDSbible (@TheOddsBible) March 6, 2017

Bournemouth to appeal Tyrone Mings' violent conduct charge. Presumably on the basis that Zlatan's head and nose are too big to miss. — Tim Bolton (@timbolton1) March 7, 2017

But some of them were disappointed as well!

Gutted Zlatan has got charged & will miss Chelsea game he's old and not quick, Rashford is direct & would be hard to deal with his pace #CFC — Conteholic (@aamirrkhann10) March 6, 2017

@LondonBluePod @nickverlaney Yes, finally someone that agrees! Our defenders are suited to Zlatan, Rashford/Martial pace's the real threat! — Chelsea HQ (@Chelsea_HQ) March 6, 2017