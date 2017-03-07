Write an Article

Twitter reacts as Zlatan Ibrahimovic is charged by FA for violent conduct

Zlatan is all but set to miss matches against Chelsea, Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion.

by Sripad @falsewinger
Tweets 07 Mar 2017, 18:52 IST
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford on March 4, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Zlatan could be banned for 3 matches

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings have been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association (FA) in the wake of Manchester United's controversial match with Bournemouth. Both the players have until Thursday to reply to the charges but it’s quite clear that both the fouls were intentional.

The Manchester United striker will not miss their FA Cup match against Chelsea and both sets of fans were all out voicing their opinion on twitter.

Manchester United fans were furious:


Chelsea fans were more than happy!

And then the trolls!

But some of them were disappointed as well!


Recommended
Fetching more content...