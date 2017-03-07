Twitter reacts as Zlatan Ibrahimovic is charged by FA for violent conduct
Zlatan is all but set to miss matches against Chelsea, Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings have been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association (FA) in the wake of Manchester United's controversial match with Bournemouth. Both the players have until Thursday to reply to the charges but it’s quite clear that both the fouls were intentional.
The Manchester United striker will not miss their FA Cup match against Chelsea and both sets of fans were all out voicing their opinion on twitter.