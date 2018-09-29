Twitter reacts as Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he doesn't care about the Puskas Award this year

Mohamed Salah at The Best FIFA Football Awards

LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimović has said he doesn't care about this year's Puskas Award because his goal wasn't nominated. When asked if Mohamed Salah deserved the Puskas Award for best goal of the year, he replied with a straight no.

Mohamed Salah was nominated for The Best FIFA Player of the Year Award but missed out on the FIFPro World 11.

However, Salah took home the Puskas Award for his goal against Everton in the Merseyside derby last season in which the match ended in a draw after Wayne Rooney equalised for Everton.

Zlatan Ibrahimović with Los Angeles Galaxy

Zlatan who when asked if anyone deserved the Puskas Award said,

"I think Cristiano scored a nice goal. I didn't see the candidates, because if my goal was not there, it was not interesting"

However, he believed that his 500th goal against Toronto FC should have been nominated, as he said,

"But my goal should have been there, against LAFC, or you have my 500 goals, but lets see. Maybe I'm there next year"

ARE YOU SERIOUS? #Zlatan500 in the most Zlatan way possible. pic.twitter.com/CSvyF9vszv — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 16, 2018

Zlatan's 500th goal came in the 43rd minute against Toronto FC as Jonathan dos Santos' passed to Zlatan who finishes with a roundhouse kick. He also said,

"We lose the game and its not good, but happy for Toronto they will always be my 500th victim"

Zlatan Ibrahimović

Zlatan who is known for scoring wonder goals, won the 2013 FIFA Puskas Award for his bicycle kick against England in which Sweden defeated England by 4-2 in an international friendly.

His goal had the highest percentage of voting at 48.7 percent, followed by Nemanja Matic at 30.8 percent for his goal against Porto, and then by Neymar for his goal against Japan in the 2013 FIFA Confederation Cup at 20.5 percent.

Fans have reacted as Zlatan shared his opinion regarding the Puskas Award.

Honestly his 500th goal definitely could be a Puskás Award winner. I've literally never seen a goal scored like that. — Alex Gam (@AlexGam2013) September 27, 2018

Two elements about this guy that I love (1) that he can actually imagine doing stuff like this in the flash of a moment, and (2) he has the courage to even try! Such an amazing player!! — Robin Bristow (@rob_bristow_CA) September 27, 2018

Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the FIFA Puskas Award for Goal of the Year: “I didn’t see the candidates. If my goal was not there I’m not interested.” — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) September 28, 2018

thats gonna be for next puskas. He scored it too late — andy castillo (@andydaniel0731) September 28, 2018

I love this guy, I can never get used to his arrogance😂😂😂classical Zlatan pic.twitter.com/8NbtwfJRlJ — Jay Unlocked (@DeeJay_Becks23) September 28, 2018