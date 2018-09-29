Twitter reacts as Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he doesn't care about the Puskas Award this year
LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimović has said he doesn't care about this year's Puskas Award because his goal wasn't nominated. When asked if Mohamed Salah deserved the Puskas Award for best goal of the year, he replied with a straight no.
Mohamed Salah was nominated for The Best FIFA Player of the Year Award but missed out on the FIFPro World 11.
However, Salah took home the Puskas Award for his goal against Everton in the Merseyside derby last season in which the match ended in a draw after Wayne Rooney equalised for Everton.
Zlatan who when asked if anyone deserved the Puskas Award said,
"I think Cristiano scored a nice goal. I didn't see the candidates, because if my goal was not there, it was not interesting"
However, he believed that his 500th goal against Toronto FC should have been nominated, as he said,
"But my goal should have been there, against LAFC, or you have my 500 goals, but lets see. Maybe I'm there next year"
Zlatan's 500th goal came in the 43rd minute against Toronto FC as Jonathan dos Santos' passed to Zlatan who finishes with a roundhouse kick. He also said,
"We lose the game and its not good, but happy for Toronto they will always be my 500th victim"
Zlatan who is known for scoring wonder goals, won the 2013 FIFA Puskas Award for his bicycle kick against England in which Sweden defeated England by 4-2 in an international friendly.
His goal had the highest percentage of voting at 48.7 percent, followed by Nemanja Matic at 30.8 percent for his goal against Porto, and then by Neymar for his goal against Japan in the 2013 FIFA Confederation Cup at 20.5 percent.
Fans have reacted as Zlatan shared his opinion regarding the Puskas Award.