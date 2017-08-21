Twitter reacts after Barcelona beat Real Betis 2-0 in La Liga opener
Ernesto Valverde's side started their league campaign with a win at the Camp Nou
It was a sombre mood at the Camp Nou as Barcelona took on Real Betis in their first La Liga game of the season following the terrorist attacks in the city earlier this week. But Barcelona fans went home happy after their side claimed all three points in a 2-0 win even though they didn't turn up in numbers (less than 57,000 fans were at the stadium as many stayed away).
An own goal from Alin Tosca and a Sergi Roberto goal within three minutes of each other in the first half were enough to give Ernseto Valverde three points on his league debut as manager.
Without Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi led the line (sometimes dropping deep as a false nine) but try as he might, he only hit the post three times apart from narrowly missing the target on a few other occasions.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the game.