Twitter reacts to Barcelona's 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad

Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 2-1 at the Camp Nou, in what was one of their best performances in the La Liga this season. The Blaugrana went behind early in the first half after Willian Jose scored for La Real.

A brilliant goal from Jordi Alba and a simple finish from Frenkie de Jong gave Barca the three points against a resilient opposition. The win means that the Catalan giants are now 5th in the table, two points behind Villareal at 4th (with a game in hand).

Manager Ronald Koeman was in a cheerful mood after the morale-boosting win. The Dutchman acknowledged that his side's performance in the first half was probably the best their best this season.

It was the best first half of our season for sure. We were great with the ball and we pressed well. The second half was more difficult. La Real played very well. We created chances to score and so did they. We have to keep going. When we had to defend, we defended well. The attitude was great. Sometimes you need a pivot. Pedri can do both.

Eyebrows were raised before the game when Barcelona started with the centre back pairing of Ronald Araújo and Óscar Mingueza. However, the pair was solid at the back:

Real have great quality and we had to react to them too. There are no fans here, so it's different from the usual pressure but we have no problem playing Araujo and Mingueza for big games. Antoine was unlucky in front of goal. Martin had a great chance too. There are plenty of games left and it depends on ourselves how far we want to go.

Here's the lineups and scoresheet for the game:

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Mingueza (Lenglet), Alba; De Jong, Busquets (Alena); Griezmann (Trincao), Pedri (Pjanic), Braithwaite; Messi

Goals: Alba (31’), De Jong (43’)

Real Sociedad: Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Monreal; Guevara (Navarro), Zubimendi, Merino; Januzaj (Barrenetxea), Willian Jose, Portu (Isak).

Goal: Jose (27’)

Best Tweets from Barcelona 2-1 Real Sociedad

HIGHLIGHTS | @FCBarcelona come from behind to make it 4 successive wins at the Camp Nou! 🔵🔴



📺 #BarçaRealSociedad pic.twitter.com/X4Cf8gQ4wT — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) December 16, 2020

Whatta playaa!😍🥺❤ The hunger, the flair, all on point!❤



Also, Araujo should start majority of the games now cuz he's a beast..need to find the ryt partner with him at CB



Also @5sergiob @JordiAlba can u please play like this almost evry game? 🥺❤ #Pedri #BarcaRealSociedad https://t.co/Dc6VdISd3P — Krunal Kathwate (@impracticljokr) December 17, 2020

300 - Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 has recorded his 300th win for @FCBarcelona at Camp Nou in all competitions: 211 in @LaLigaEN, 53 in @ChampionsLeague, 30 in Copa del Rey (including the 2015 final) and 6 in Supercopa. Love. pic.twitter.com/dR81ebg87F — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 16, 2020

- Pedri and De Jong were top class.

- Alba x Dest 🔥

- Araujo x Mingueza are the future.

- Ter Stegen’s double save 🙏🏻



Lionel Messi made more tackles tonight (3) than any defender on the pitch from either team. #BarcaRealSociedad #Messi #ForcaBarca #BarçaRealSociedad pic.twitter.com/wxKq5MSDxE — Showrya Reddy (@DrShowryaReddy) December 17, 2020

Massive win for Barcelona today. Costly loss for Real Sociedad. Wonder if this is where Barca turn their season around. #LaLiga #BarcaRealSociedad #BarcelonaRealSociedad — 🇨🇦~Bobby P~🇭🇷 COYS!!!!! HABS!!!!!! Moonshiners (@BobbyPrica) December 17, 2020

So happy to see them winning and making a comeback after conceding first,they are finally back on the track 💙❤#BarcaRealSociedad #Barca pic.twitter.com/t60LShcN9y — brown boy (@salmanwasimkhan) December 17, 2020

🎙 Koeman: "It was the best first half of our season for sure. We were great with the ball and we pressed well. The second half was more difficult. Real Sociedad played very well. We created chances to score and so did they. We have to keep going." #BarçaRealSociedad — FCBarcelonaFl ⏳ (@FCBarcelonaFl) December 17, 2020

Pedri blocked the equaliser, but sacrificed HIMSELF .He is the Find of the season. A pure Gem . His sacrifice gives us the memory of Mascherano ..We need this type of passion ❤️✊#BarcaRealSociedad pic.twitter.com/cZ3dJoBG0x — Partha27 (@ParthaZoologist) December 17, 2020

Pedri’s connection with Messi is the highlight of the night 🔥#BarcaRealSociedad https://t.co/0k6nIk5rZn pic.twitter.com/cvZkYAkg44 — FBall Dreams (@FBall_Dreams) December 16, 2020

Real Sociedad missed the chance to go clear at the top of La Liga as they lost to Barcelona ❌ pic.twitter.com/bLGd04WJxu — Goal (@goal) December 16, 2020

❝𝘉𝘰𝘯𝘢 𝘯𝘪𝘵, #culers. Very happy for the win, let's keep fighting and working hard. 𝘝𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘢 𝘉𝘢𝘳ç𝘢!❞

— @RonaldAraujo939 pic.twitter.com/Q1UxPFPllV — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 16, 2020

Lionel Messi has now been on the winning side for Barcelona in 300 games at the Camp Nou:



🇪🇸 La Liga - 211

🌍 Champions League - 53

👑 Copa del Rey - 30

🏆 Supercopa - 6 pic.twitter.com/gA5XKoTnqr — bwin (@bwin) December 16, 2020

The 👑 has conquered his 300th W at Camp Nou! pic.twitter.com/bvrgWO5tvU — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 16, 2020

2️⃣3️⃣



Barcelona equal club-record winning streak at home to Real Sociedad in LaLiga.



✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅#FCB #BarcaRealSociedad — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) December 16, 2020