Twitter reacts as Bruno Fernandes goal helps Manchester United secure narrow 1-0 win over Southampton

Manchester United's winning run has continued following a 1-0 win over Southampton on August 27 through Bruno Fernandes' second-half strike.
The Red Devils went into the game off the back of a vital 2-1 win over Liverpool and were looking to continue their winning momentum.
It was a first half that lacked of real quality, with both sides just trying to get a foothold in the game.
However, United should have scored in the 19th minute when an onslaught from Erik ten Hag's side somehow didn't end up in the back of Southampton's net.
Fernandes' wayward header met Anthony Elanga who could only blast at Gavin Bazunu.
Christian Eriksen then jumped on the rebound which was blocked by a combination of the goalkeeper and an impressive Armel Bella-Kotchap.
Che Adams looked lively throughout the first 45 minutes but the Saints couldn't quite create a real opportunity for the Scot.
It was about the most amount of action in a drab first half before the two sides would go on to create plenty of chances in the second-half.
Manchester United took the lead in the 55th minute when Fernandes brilliantly struck home Diogo Dalot's astute cross.
There were plenty of opportunities for the Saints to equalize and they should have perhaps had a penalty in the 60th minute.
Scott McTominay appeared to handle the ball off a deflection from Adams but no spot-kick was awarded.
Cristiano Ronaldo was on the bench for the second consecutive game but came on in the second half alongside new signing Casemiro.
United would eventually see out a 1-0 win that gives Ten Hag's side real momentum despite a tense finish.
Here are some reactions from Twitter to the Red Devils' narrow victory over the Saints:
Manchester United are bouncing back
The two horror showings against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford to start the season made the mood around Old Trafford a low one.
Uncertainty over Ronaldo's future has plagued much of the summer and the two opening defeats put some pressure on Ten Hag and his side.
However, the 2-1 win over Liverpool was just what was needed to give the United squad confidence and they have built on that with a hard-earned 1-0 win at St Mary's.
With Casemiro now coming into the side, the Old Trafford faithful will only grow with enthusiasm.
Next up for Manchester United is a trip to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City.
