Twitter reacts as Bruno Fernandes goal helps Manchester United secure narrow 1-0 win over Southampton

Manchester United's winning run has continued following a 1-0 win over Southampton on August 27 through Bruno Fernandes' second-half strike.

The Red Devils went into the game off the back of a vital 2-1 win over Liverpool and were looking to continue their winning momentum.

It was a first half that lacked of real quality, with both sides just trying to get a foothold in the game.

However, United should have scored in the 19th minute when an onslaught from Erik ten Hag's side somehow didn't end up in the back of Southampton's net.

Fernandes' wayward header met Anthony Elanga who could only blast at Gavin Bazunu.

Christian Eriksen then jumped on the rebound which was blocked by a combination of the goalkeeper and an impressive Armel Bella-Kotchap.

Che Adams looked lively throughout the first 45 minutes but the Saints couldn't quite create a real opportunity for the Scot.

It was about the most amount of action in a drab first half before the two sides would go on to create plenty of chances in the second-half.

Manchester United took the lead in the 55th minute when Fernandes brilliantly struck home Diogo Dalot's astute cross.

There were plenty of opportunities for the Saints to equalize and they should have perhaps had a penalty in the 60th minute.

Scott McTominay appeared to handle the ball off a deflection from Adams but no spot-kick was awarded.

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the bench for the second consecutive game but came on in the second half alongside new signing Casemiro.

United would eventually see out a 1-0 win that gives Ten Hag's side real momentum despite a tense finish.

Here are some reactions from Twitter to the Red Devils' narrow victory over the Saints:

Iwhyte85 @Lipsy198 We don’t make life easy for ourselves #mufc We don’t make life easy for ourselves #mufc

Josh Davies 🇾🇪 @JoshDavies7 This has been the worst game ever Southampton fully deserved to win they’ve absolutely battered us we had nothing this second half since the goal can’t even get 3 passes together #mufc This has been the worst game ever Southampton fully deserved to win they’ve absolutely battered us we had nothing this second half since the goal can’t even get 3 passes together #mufc

Mark Wyatt @markgwyatt #MUFC 1



Not to be for Southampton who, despite lots of pressure at the end, can't find the equaliser.



Be interesting to hear Hasenhuttl's assessment of this one. United were definitely there for the taking at times but Saints simply couldn't unlock the door. FT: #SaintsFC Not to be for Southampton who, despite lots of pressure at the end, can't find the equaliser.Be interesting to hear Hasenhuttl's assessment of this one. United were definitely there for the taking at times but Saints simply couldn't unlock the door. FT: #SaintsFC 0 #MUFC 1Not to be for Southampton who, despite lots of pressure at the end, can't find the equaliser.Be interesting to hear Hasenhuttl's assessment of this one. United were definitely there for the taking at times but Saints simply couldn't unlock the door.

Scott Saunders @_scottsaunders



It wasn't pretty, but, finally. #MUFC end their run of seven consecutive away Premier League defeats, and with a win too.It wasn't pretty, but, finally. #MUFC end their run of seven consecutive away Premier League defeats, and with a win too. It wasn't pretty, but, finally.

Mason @moneyymason @ManUtd Can’t win a game without cheating and var help 🤣 what an absolute disgrace @ManUtd Can’t win a game without cheating and var help 🤣 what an absolute disgrace

Clintmeks @meksclint #MUFC Two wins on the bounce for Erik ten hag and his boys after an improved performance in the second half. Tough game today but we got the job done, truly solid performance from the boys in the back 4 and a wonderful goal from Fernandes. fans were buzzing too Two wins on the bounce for Erik ten hag and his boys after an improved performance in the second half. Tough game today but we got the job done, truly solid performance from the boys in the back 4 and a wonderful goal from Fernandes. fans were buzzing too🔥🔥 #MUFC

parker 🟧 @DParkerF1 Obviously I care about our future and trophies and shit, but I’m just happy we’re winning again. You can say that’s United fans having no standards, happy with a win against Southampton.



We got battered by Brentford 4-0 if you don’t think this is an improvement you’re on crack. Obviously I care about our future and trophies and shit, but I’m just happy we’re winning again. You can say that’s United fans having no standards, happy with a win against Southampton.We got battered by Brentford 4-0 if you don’t think this is an improvement you’re on crack.

~ Kay Parker @su_pre_mo Man United fans are celebrating a win against Southampton as though they won the league. Man United fans are celebrating a win against Southampton as though they won the league. 😭😭 https://t.co/VS6pi4nH7e

𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐤 ✨ @_Just_Malik 🏽 Can’t even lie man, this Martinez guy solid Can’t even lie man, this Martinez guy solid👍🏽

. @utdcynical Varane-Martinez unreal CB partnership Varane-Martinez unreal CB partnership

CaPaLoT🧢 @Abuloted @ManUtd Bruno Fernandes is who Manchester City think Kevin De Bruyne is. Best midfielder in England in my books. @ManUtd Bruno Fernandes is who Manchester City think Kevin De Bruyne is. Best midfielder in England in my books.

Alex Shaw @AlexShawESPN Lisandro Martinez last 2 games:



v Liverpool: Man of the Match

v Saints: Man of the Match Lisandro Martinez last 2 games:v Liverpool: Man of the Matchv Saints: Man of the Match

ً @utdrobbo Brilliant win. Momentum is building. Brilliant win. Momentum is building.

Z @zeeshanxz United have finally found their defensive pairing. Spare a thought for that English dude. United have finally found their defensive pairing. Spare a thought for that English dude.

Jordan @FourFourJordan Nah, away win, clean-sheet, back-to-wins, baldy is finally cooking. Martinez can have my children too. Nah, away win, clean-sheet, back-to-wins, baldy is finally cooking. Martinez can have my children too.

Manchester United are bouncing back

A hard-fought victory for Ten Hag's side

The two horror showings against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford to start the season made the mood around Old Trafford a low one.

Uncertainty over Ronaldo's future has plagued much of the summer and the two opening defeats put some pressure on Ten Hag and his side.

However, the 2-1 win over Liverpool was just what was needed to give the United squad confidence and they have built on that with a hard-earned 1-0 win at St Mary's.

With Casemiro now coming into the side, the Old Trafford faithful will only grow with enthusiasm.

Next up for Manchester United is a trip to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett