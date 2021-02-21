Twitter reacts as Casemiro header fires Real Madrid to 1-0 win against Real Valladolid

After a challenging few results across the league and cup competitions, Spanish champions Real Madrid continued their recent resurgence with a well-fought 1-0 win over Real Valladolid. A superb header in the second half from Casemiro was enough to take them past the finish line in what was a largely frustrating LaLiga Santander encounter.

Head coach Zinedine Zidane was forced to name an altered XI amidst what is a frighteningly bad injury crisis, with star striker Karim Benzema becoming the latest big-name player to succumb to an injury — Real Madrid's 41st of the campaign — ahead of this game.

The bench for the game against the Albivioletas consisted of up to five reserve team players and two goalkeepers, with only 11 senior outfield players available to him.

However, the side fielded by the Frenchman showed great character and ground out a 1-0 of great significance, given that they gained valuable points over league leaders Atletico Madrid. The Rojiblancos suffered their second loss of the campaign on Saturday and the point difference between the two rivals stands at three points, setting the stage for a blockbuster Madrid derby in two weeks' time.

The first half was arguably one of the Blancos' most uninspiring halves of football this season that saw no shots on target (Valladolid produced three) despite seeing 72% of the ball. The only goal they did manage to score was chalked off after Mariano Diaz, who had a night to forget, was deemed to be offside.

Casemiro came close to scoring on two separate occasions in the half from two corners, but failed to capitalise and give Real an advantage.

Despite not making any changes at the break, the same XI produced a much-improved display in the second half, with the crowning moment coming in the 65th minute. Toni Kroos delivered a sublime ball into the box from a free-kick that was met by Casemiro, who rose above the rest to put the ball to Jordi Masip's far left. The ball clipped the inside of the post and found the back of the net for the game's only goal.

While Casemiro might have won the game for his side with Kroos' assistance, it was Thibaut Courtois who awarded the Man of the Match and rightly so. The brilliant Belgian kept his side in the game with a string of stunning saves, including two from point-blank range to mop up after his defence's inability to deal with the danger.

Advertisement

Courtois made a total of five saves on the night, with four from within the box to register his 15th (!) clean sheet of the campaign.

Valladolid deserve praise for their effort on the night at the Jose Zorrilla as they fought valiantly to keep their illustrious visitors at bay for large parts of the game and threatened to breach Courtois' net as well. However, Sergio Gonzales' men efforts were in vain as they were undone by one moment of brilliance from Zidane's side.

Here are some of the best tweets from the game as Real Madrid move three points closer to the top of LaLiga Santander!

Advertisement

Thanks for the 3 points but I want that 90 minutes of my life back jesus christ. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) February 20, 2021

📍| 15 clean sheets so far this season for the best goalkeeper in the world.



Incredible @thibautcourtois pic.twitter.com/yDtob3yMRe — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 20, 2021

Mariano has already had two offside goals ruled out for Real Madrid.



Offside hat-trick incoming? 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZgjrfXnmfU — Goal (@goal) February 20, 2021

Toni Kroos in his last 5 La Liga games:



• 26 chances created (5.2 per game).

• 80.9 passes completed per game.

• 94.8% pass accuracy.

• 90.2% long pass accuracy.

• 5 assists.

• 1 goal.



He’s on another level... pic.twitter.com/8QjS4bp6xl — TC. (@totalcristiano) February 20, 2021

Advertisement

Real Madrid now three points of the top, did enough to win at Real Valladolid, not a classic at all but they do what good sides do and get over the line. A clean-sheet for Real Madrid but they were shaky at the back and Thibaut Courtois made several good saves throughout. — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) February 20, 2021

.... @realmadrid continues to tease its diehard fans. We eked out a win today, but my nails are bitten down to stubs. There is pleasure in the torment, to be sure: There is no greater feeling than to have your loyalty put to the test...and to pass! #RealValladolidRealMadrid — Tunku Varadarajan (@tunkuv) February 20, 2021

🎙️ @Casemiro: "We're missing many players, it's difficult, but win today is deserved for the work of the whole team."



#⃣ #RealValladolidRealMadrid

⚪️ #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/v6C4kC4khO — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) February 20, 2021

⚪️ Real Madrid beats Real Valladolid and moves within 3 points of Atletico Madrid 👁 pic.twitter.com/BTM8ExYJId — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 20, 2021

90 - Toni Kroos 🇩🇪 vs Valladolid by numbers:



1 assist

4 key pases - Highest tally for Real Madrid

73 passes completed (83) - Highest tally of game

7 crosses - Highest tally of game

100% duels won (7/7) - Highest tally of game (2+)

9 recoveries - Highest tally of game



Vital pic.twitter.com/PpwUAopFjZ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 20, 2021

Advertisement

The assist from Kroos was superb into Casemiro, top class ball from the German into Casemiro who headed into the net, great goal but Courtois was the man of the match for Real Madrid he kept his side in the game with several excellent saves to keep out Real Valladolid. — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) February 20, 2021

Liverpool fans actually compared Thiago to Kroos when Thiago joined Liverpool. 😂 — Allu (@GreatWhite_9) February 20, 2021

Very disappointed in Marco Asensio's performance. He had his chances to make something happen, and he offered precisely zero. He's made life harder for the players around him. — The Real Champs (@TheRealChampsFS) February 20, 2021

Casemiro (4) has more headed goals than any midfielders in Europe big leagues.



All of his 5 league goals this season were Real Madrid's opening goal. pic.twitter.com/WEBv84ida5 — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) February 20, 2021

Advertisement

Real Madrid fans 🤝 Barcelona fans

Watching Atletico lose pic.twitter.com/3nv00ZuDSv — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 20, 2021

Casemiro has now scored five goals for Real Madrid in LaLiga this season, equalling his highest ever return in a single league campaign (2017-18).



Real's unlikely source of goals this season. pic.twitter.com/4IhK47nAhQ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 20, 2021

Real Madrid have conceeded 19 goals in league this season.



Only 3 more that *the consistent best* Atleti.



We have the same number of cleansheets with the table top team.



Fun Fact We missed Ramos Carvajal for 70 percent of games this season.



Good Job by a finished team. — ꜱᴀʀᴛʜᴀᴋ (@rmasarthak) February 20, 2021

Advertisement

If Real Madrid play like tonight against Atalanta then they should forfeit the match, or they'll be embarrasing.



I'm generally worreid about the match. — Jonnis (@RMA_jonnis) February 20, 2021