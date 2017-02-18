Twitter reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's amazing elastico against RCD Espanyol
The Portuguese winger has been quite the team player in the last few games
Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the years against RCD Espanyol, with the Portuguese superstar pulling off an incredible elastico to send Twitter wild. With the game tied at 0-0, Espanyol defender David Lopez found himself on the right byline facing the Real Madrid superstar.
Ronaldo then nutmegged the defender with an incredible piece of skill, setting up a great chance for Alvaro Morata. The former Manchester United star reminded everyone about his days as a winger as the game went on, setting up Morata yet again in the half from the left wing, as Ronaldo was unusually generous in his style of play.
Real Madrid fans on Twitter went wild, as they were pleased to see the change in Ronaldo’s game in the last few games. This is how Twitter reacted: