Twitter reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's amazing elastico against RCD Espanyol

The Portuguese winger has been quite the team player in the last few games

Cristiano Ronaldo has begun to seem like his old self recently

Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the years against RCD Espanyol, with the Portuguese superstar pulling off an incredible elastico to send Twitter wild. With the game tied at 0-0, Espanyol defender David Lopez found himself on the right byline facing the Real Madrid superstar.

Ronaldo then nutmegged the defender with an incredible piece of skill, setting up a great chance for Alvaro Morata. The former Manchester United star reminded everyone about his days as a winger as the game went on, setting up Morata yet again in the half from the left wing, as Ronaldo was unusually generous in his style of play.

Real Madrid fans on Twitter went wild, as they were pleased to see the change in Ronaldo’s game in the last few games. This is how Twitter reacted:

Simply brilliant from Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/GateFP5LZr — jamal adams fan club (@danny_g13) February 18, 2017

Big applause at Bernabeu for great piece of skill from Ronaldo. — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) February 18, 2017

OMG RONALDO DESTROYED HIS CAREER — S (@S3oodMS_) February 18, 2017

Ronaldo taking souls — Rey (@FigoMadridismo) February 18, 2017

NAW YOU HAVE TO RETIRE WHEN THAT HAPPENS TO YOU. RONALDO HIS FAMILY IS WATCHING THE GAME. YOU CANT DO THAT — Madridista Haven (@MadridistaHaven) February 18, 2017

RONALDO WHY U DOING DA???? Da man have a family — Jean-Marc (@JeanMarc_Nikosi) February 18, 2017

Ronaldo rolling back the years — iRobot (@perezbashir_) February 18, 2017

That nutmeg by Cristiano Ronaldo was unreal. pic.twitter.com/5q8ykGYQGN — No (@machostuff) February 18, 2017

And they say ronaldo is finished — Zaid Rehman (@zaidr7) February 18, 2017

me watching ronaldo in the past 2 games pic.twitter.com/A1sokFUWEd — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) February 18, 2017

What has happened to Ronaldo....He has been an unbelievable team player over this past games!! — Shettima Galadima (@ShattyVarane) February 18, 2017

@KeylorinhoZ Ronaldo ending his opponents careers, whilst Messi is ending Luchos career — Sagna Boy (@SagnaBoy) February 18, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo's oldschool nutmeg reminds me of his time at Manchester..what a beast! — Mohammed Zakaria (@m3aruf) February 18, 2017

Pretty special bit of skill from Ronaldo to nutmeg David Lopez - comes to nothing, but worth searching for video when it soon ermrges... — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) February 18, 2017