Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record in international football in Portugal win
Portugal beat New Zealand 4-0 to qualify for the Confederations Cup semi-finals
Portugal beat New Zealand 4-0 in their final group stage game to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and it was Cristiano Ronaldo yet again who got the ball rolling. Needing just a point, the Real Madrid forward was not rested and started the game, playing 67 minutes before he was taken off.
New Zealand did put up some resistance in the first half-hour but a clumsy tackle inside the box saw them concede a penalty in the 33rd minute. Up stepped Ronaldo to put it away in emphatic fashion to set a new record for European footballers.
No other player from Europe has scored as many goals in competitive games than Ronaldo (60 goals). Counting friendly games, Ronaldo is still behind Hungary legend Ferenc Puskas, though.
But that didn’t stop Twitter from celebrating and it also gave the opportunity for some to take a dig at arch-rival Lionel Messi on the Argentine forward’s birthday.