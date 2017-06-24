Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record in international football in Portugal win

Portugal beat New Zealand 4-0 to qualify for the Confederations Cup semi-finals

by Ed Ran Tweets 24 Jun 2017, 22:02 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the spot in Portugal’s win over New Zealand

Portugal beat New Zealand 4-0 in their final group stage game to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and it was Cristiano Ronaldo yet again who got the ball rolling. Needing just a point, the Real Madrid forward was not rested and started the game, playing 67 minutes before he was taken off.

New Zealand did put up some resistance in the first half-hour but a clumsy tackle inside the box saw them concede a penalty in the 33rd minute. Up stepped Ronaldo to put it away in emphatic fashion to set a new record for European footballers.

No other player from Europe has scored as many goals in competitive games than Ronaldo (60 goals). Counting friendly games, Ronaldo is still behind Hungary legend Ferenc Puskas, though.

But that didn’t stop Twitter from celebrating and it also gave the opportunity for some to take a dig at arch-rival Lionel Messi on the Argentine forward’s birthday.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 60 competitive international goals; more than any other European player in history.



Modern legend. pic.twitter.com/eUOWy3RDat — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 24, 2017

3 - European players with most international goals:

Ferenc Puskás 84

CRISTIANO RONALDO 75

Kocsis Sándor 75

Olympus. pic.twitter.com/XGJbdcNr8f — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 24, 2017

Ronaldo scoring penalties on Messi's Birthday. SAVAGE pic.twitter.com/Z6jI4zFKR9 — Shawn (@Officialhbkmano) June 24, 2017

COMPARISON: Competitive goals scored with their national teams:



> Cristiano Ronaldo: 60

> Messi + Maradona: 48 pic.twitter.com/Xz4wi7XR89 — Real Madrid Stats (@RMadrid_Stats) June 24, 2017

56 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 56 goals in 55 games since the start of 2016/17 (club + country). Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/OmXqACaNYw — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 24, 2017

Happy Birthday Lionel Messi. pic.twitter.com/XO3FpVJROa — CR7 Fans | Ronaldo (@Cr7Fran4ever) June 24, 2017

Ronaldo scoring in Confeds cup at 32. At 32, Messi gonna be holding his top up at kids birthday parties — Vibbar Kung (@EscoMus) June 24, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored or assisted in each of his last 9 games for Portugal.



14 goals

2 assists



Just keeps going. pic.twitter.com/Jf7lcApADD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 24, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo (33) has scored more goals for club and country in 2017 than any other player (Messi 32). — InfoCristiano (@InfoCristiano) June 24, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 75th goal for Portugal.



60 in competitive games

15 in friendlies



Incredible record. pic.twitter.com/P8QamU4Nr6 — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) June 24, 2017

Messi turns 30 today. Ronaldo already reached that milestone 869 days ago. Levels pic.twitter.com/VHtSF4Tdkd — . (@tapenaldo) June 24, 2017