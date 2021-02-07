Twitter reacts as Dominic Calvert-Lewin snatches dramatic equaliser in Manchester United's 3-3 draw against Everton

It was a dramatic night at Old Trafford as Manchester United share the spoils with Everton in a six-goal thriller. Toffees star Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the all-important equaliser late into injury time to give Carlo Ancelotti's side a point in the game that was largely dominated by the hosts.
United fielded a strong XI to begin the game with as they looked to build on their historic 9-0 thrashing of Southampton at the same venue. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dealt an early blow as superstar midfielder Paul Pogba had to be withdrawn in the first half due to an injury. United held a healthy 2-0 heading into half-time due to two spectacular goals.
The first was a predatory header from Edinson Cavani in the 24th minute to meet a wicked cross from Marcus Rashford coming from the right-hand side. The second was arguably one of the most stunning strikes of the campaign so far as a nonchalant Bruno Fernandes unleashed a wonderful, David Beckham-esque curling effort from outside the box, swirling past the grasp of a helpless Robin Olsen. The sheer quality of the strike was sublime, and was an apt representation of their dominance.
The second half was quite a contrast to the first as a spell of just over three minutes saw Everton equalise twice early in half. Abdoulaye Doucoure capitalised on a poor decision from David de Gea in the 49th minute, parrying the ball into the Frenchman's path and allowing him to score from just a couple of yards out.
Just over three minutes later, James Rodriguez met Doucoure's ball in the opposition box and the Colombian rifled home to give Ancelotti's side a precious equaliser. Scott McTominay's expertly-placed 70th-minute header was the goal that appeared to be the difference right up until the end, but Everton had other plans.
Axel Tuanzebe gave away a cheap free-kick in the dying seconds of injury time from which Lucas Digne delivered a brilliant cross. Michael Keane, formerly of United, got a near-post flick on and Calvert-Lewin found a way past De Gea to score a scrappy goal, giving Everton a point from the game.
This draw comes as a crushing blow to United's hopes of a maiden Premier League title in eight years as they now find themselves two points adrift of a Manchester City side that have two games in hand over the Red Devils.
