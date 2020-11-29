Twitter reacts as Edinson Cavani inspires Manchester United to stunning 3-2 comeback win against Southampton

Manchester United completed a magnificent comeback away at St. Mary's to register a victory against Southampton. It was a game of two contrasting halves as the hosts walked back to the dressing room with a comfortable 2-0 lead at half-time, and managed to keep that scoreline intact for an hour of the game.

The Red Devils dominated the opening exchanges of the game and missed a couple of half-decent opportunities, but found themselves in trouble in the 23rd minute after a near-post header from Jan Bednarek gave Southampton a lead against the run of play.

Just ten minutes later, the Saints' skipper James Ward-Prowse — after having engineered a superb corner for the first goal — was at it again with an expertly-crafted free-kick to beat David de Gea. The Spaniard picked up an injury while diving to save the stunning free-kick which doubled Southampton's advantage.

Former Paris Saint-Germain superstar Edinson Cavani's introduction in the second half with the scoreline at 2-0 changed the dynamic for the visitors as he turned the game around for Manchester United. The Uruguayan found Bruno Fernandes with a low cross on 59 minutes which was converted by the Portuguese after a superb first touch to make it 2-1.

The Red Devils' prolific #7 stole the show in the last 15 minutes with two stunning diving headers that were arrowed into the Saints' net. Cavani's predatory instincts and movement in the final third made Manchester United more unpredictable. The latter attribute was on full display for both goals as the 33-year-old ghosted into the box to give his side an equaliser and a precious winner in second-half injury time from a whipped Marcus Rashford cross.

The win propels United to seventh place on the Premier League table with a game in hand, and currently have 16 points to their name. They now sit just five points below reigning English champions Liverpool and will surely take on Paris Saint-Germain in midweek with a lot of confidence.

Here, we take a look at the best tweets from the game.

That's why @ECavaniOfficial has been at the top for so many years, he's always on the move, always looking to get a goal ⚽️ #SOUMUN — Marc Seager (@Seags06) November 29, 2020

Edinson Cavani now has 3 goals and 1 assist in just 256 minutes for us — a goal contribution every 64 minutes. pic.twitter.com/tWGTBoQtiW — UtdArena (@utdarena) November 29, 2020

23' - Southampton 1-0 Man United

33' - Southampton 2-0 Man United

59' - Southampton 2-1 Man United

74' - Southampton 2-2 Man United

92' - Southampton 2-3 Man United



What. A. Comeback! pic.twitter.com/IJc5QHwW7C — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 29, 2020

📊 Most comeback wins by a team in a Premier League fixture:

10 Man Utd v Southampton

10 Man Utd v Newcastle

9 Liverpool v Newcastle pic.twitter.com/ZbAAikIjmg — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 29, 2020

Cavani may no longer be mentioned in the same breath as Falcao. Big challenge was whether he could transmit form from Tuesday night into league games and he did that and then some. Proactive of Solskjaer to put him on when he did. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) November 29, 2020

Manchester United vs. Southampton



📈 more shots [15-10]

📈 more shots on target [6-5]

📈 more big chances [6-0]

📈 more goals [3-2]

📈 more xG [3.01-0.48]



A deserved win. 👊 pic.twitter.com/jtDpGzVhv5 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 29, 2020

Comeback kings. Never count us out of anything!



Half Time: Southampton 2-0 Manchester United

Full Time: Southampton 2-3 Manchester United



Edison Cavani played only in the second half btw#MUFC #SOUMUN #ElMatador ❤️🔴⚪⚫⚽🏹 pic.twitter.com/YTlIsN8zPz — T.S.Suresh (@editorsuresh) November 29, 2020

That’s 10 PL games @ManUtd have come from behind to beat Southampton! — Stewart Gardner (@stewartgardner) November 29, 2020

Three goals in open play for Manchester United in the Premier League.



That's probably the most pleasing aspect of that victory, Cavani-aside. #mufc #SOUMUN — Dominic Booth (@DomBooth19) November 29, 2020

El Matador 🏹 🔥 — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) November 29, 2020

Scoring late headers in 3-2 wins over Southampton. pic.twitter.com/gEk2H7RFf9 — United Religion (@Unitedology) November 29, 2020

🔎 | FOCUS



Man United were down 2:0 to Southampton at the half, and then Edinson Cavani came on to lead their amazing comeback:



⏱️ 45' played

👌 25 touches

⚽️ 2 goals

🥅 4 shots/2 on target

🅰️ 1 assist

🎯 1 big ch. created

⚔️ 3/6 duels won

📈 9.2 SofaScore rating#SOUMUN pic.twitter.com/ZdauZwP2e5 — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) November 29, 2020

Bruno Fernandes in the Premier League since his debut:



🔘 15 goals [=1st with Salah]

🔘 10 assists [=1st with KDB]



Scoring and creating as well as anybody. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/lrMW5FciYO — BF 18 (@FernandesThings) November 29, 2020

Cavani's two goals demonstrate his unrivalled instincts in the box. When most fall asleep, the Uruguayan comes alive and senses the danger.



We are talking about subtle movements but these are the difference between winning or losing.



(📷 - @PremLeaguePanel). pic.twitter.com/9GOl230PPU — Warriors of Uruguay (@UruguayanHeroes) November 29, 2020

Solskjaer knows all about how to be a super sub ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/m1tKMKk2hg — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 29, 2020

Donny van de Beek’s first Premier League start:



100% dribble success

82% pass accuracy

10 ball recoveries

4 tackles won

2 fouls won

1 block



Good to see him in the XI. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kOgdBVJfwE — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 29, 2020