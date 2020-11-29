Twitter reacts as Edinson Cavani inspires Manchester United to stunning 3-2 comeback win against Southampton

Manchester United completed a magnificent comeback away at St. Mary's to register a victory against Southampton. It was a game of two contrasting halves as the hosts walked back to the dressing room with a comfortable 2-0 lead at half-time, and managed to keep that scoreline intact for an hour of the game.
The Red Devils dominated the opening exchanges of the game and missed a couple of half-decent opportunities, but found themselves in trouble in the 23rd minute after a near-post header from Jan Bednarek gave Southampton a lead against the run of play.
Just ten minutes later, the Saints' skipper James Ward-Prowse — after having engineered a superb corner for the first goal — was at it again with an expertly-crafted free-kick to beat David de Gea. The Spaniard picked up an injury while diving to save the stunning free-kick which doubled Southampton's advantage.
Former Paris Saint-Germain superstar Edinson Cavani's introduction in the second half with the scoreline at 2-0 changed the dynamic for the visitors as he turned the game around for Manchester United. The Uruguayan found Bruno Fernandes with a low cross on 59 minutes which was converted by the Portuguese after a superb first touch to make it 2-1.
The Red Devils' prolific #7 stole the show in the last 15 minutes with two stunning diving headers that were arrowed into the Saints' net. Cavani's predatory instincts and movement in the final third made Manchester United more unpredictable. The latter attribute was on full display for both goals as the 33-year-old ghosted into the box to give his side an equaliser and a precious winner in second-half injury time from a whipped Marcus Rashford cross.
The win propels United to seventh place on the Premier League table with a game in hand, and currently have 16 points to their name. They now sit just five points below reigning English champions Liverpool and will surely take on Paris Saint-Germain in midweek with a lot of confidence.
Here, we take a look at the best tweets from the game.
Published 29 Nov 2020, 22:07 IST