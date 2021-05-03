Twitter reacts as Gareth Bale scores sensational hat-trick in Tottenham's 4-0 victory over Sheffield United

Gareth Bale reminded everyone of his class with a stunning hat-trick in Tottenham's 4-0 demolition of Sheffield United. Already relegated Sheffield United barely put up a fight as the attacking trio of Gareth Bale, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son ran circles around the beleaguered Sheffield United defense.
Gareth Bale was the star of the show and he provided the opening goal for Tottenham in the first half when he latched on to Serge Aurier's brilliant ball and finished off clinically with a chipped finish over Ramsdale.
The second half saw both Tottenham and Gareth Bale take their games up a notch as the speedy Welshman doubled Tottenham's lead with a brilliant finish from a lightning quick counter attack led by Son.
Soon after, Gareth Bale made it a night to remember as he fired a low shot past Ramsdale from the edge of the box to make it a hat-trick and give Tottenham a well deserved 3-0 lead.
Heung-Min Son added gloss to the scoreline as he added a late goal to make it 4. The win takes Tottenham to 5th positon on the league table, 5 points behind 4th placed Chelsea.
Speaking after the match, a delighted Gareth Bale spoke about how happy he was to be playing regular football once again. Speaking to SkySports, the Tottenham superstar said:
"It was a great performance by everyone especially Serge [Aurier, who provided two assists]. I said if it was three assists he could have the match ball.
"Winning always makes everyone happy and gives a winning mentality to the dressing room. It's not going to happen overnight but I feel like we're taking a step in the right direction.
"Obviously you have to take your chances when they come, and thankfully I had a few tonight. I'm feeling good. As I've said before I just needed to play games and get a run of games and I'm doing that now, so I'm happy and when I'm happy I normally play well.
"It was a great performance by the team. From the first whistle I felt we were on the front foot and got control of it and played some good football. I feel like we are taking a step in the right direction and playing more like the Tottenham way."
With Gareth Bale's loan spell set to end soon, it will be interesting to see what Tottenham do in the summer transfer window. Without further ado, let us take a look at the: