Twitter reacts as Gareth Bale scores sensational hat-trick in Tottenham's 4-0 victory over Sheffield United

Gareth Bale reminded everyone of his class with a stunning hat-trick in Tottenham's 4-0 demolition of Sheffield United. Already relegated Sheffield United barely put up a fight as the attacking trio of Gareth Bale, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son ran circles around the beleaguered Sheffield United defense.

Gareth Bale was the star of the show and he provided the opening goal for Tottenham in the first half when he latched on to Serge Aurier's brilliant ball and finished off clinically with a chipped finish over Ramsdale.

The second half saw both Tottenham and Gareth Bale take their games up a notch as the speedy Welshman doubled Tottenham's lead with a brilliant finish from a lightning quick counter attack led by Son.

Soon after, Gareth Bale made it a night to remember as he fired a low shot past Ramsdale from the edge of the box to make it a hat-trick and give Tottenham a well deserved 3-0 lead.

Heung-Min Son added gloss to the scoreline as he added a late goal to make it 4. The win takes Tottenham to 5th positon on the league table, 5 points behind 4th placed Chelsea.

Speaking after the match, a delighted Gareth Bale spoke about how happy he was to be playing regular football once again. Speaking to SkySports, the Tottenham superstar said:

"It was a great performance by everyone especially Serge [Aurier, who provided two assists]. I said if it was three assists he could have the match ball.

"Winning always makes everyone happy and gives a winning mentality to the dressing room. It's not going to happen overnight but I feel like we're taking a step in the right direction.

"Obviously you have to take your chances when they come, and thankfully I had a few tonight. I'm feeling good. As I've said before I just needed to play games and get a run of games and I'm doing that now, so I'm happy and when I'm happy I normally play well.

"It was a great performance by the team. From the first whistle I felt we were on the front foot and got control of it and played some good football. I feel like we are taking a step in the right direction and playing more like the Tottenham way."

Advertisement

With Gareth Bale's loan spell set to end soon, it will be interesting to see what Tottenham do in the summer transfer window. Without further ado, let us take a look at the:

Best Tweets from Tottenham 4-0 Sheffield United

Gareth Bale is the hero as Spurs hang on to their last Champions League lifeline 🦸 pic.twitter.com/ZB4O8zqYTW — 433 (@433) May 2, 2021

lost a cup final one week ago which means our trophy drought continues for another year, but at least we’ve beaten relegation-side sheffield. we’ve got our tottenham back🥺💖 https://t.co/aaWkoNb6kq — ella (@xellavivian) May 2, 2021

Advertisement

Bale seriously saw his Tottenham gym membership was expiring, so he decided to statpad a hat-trick.



His Euro’s training camp is going well. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/fMIiiWqx15 — 🦢 (@WilSCFC) May 2, 2021

Gareth Bale out here scoring a Hat Trick for Tottenham but Real Madrid fans still don't want him back... Lol. pic.twitter.com/j9Zb3UEI4H — ⚡ (@CentralKroos) May 2, 2021

Gareth Bale has 14 goals & 3 assists in just 1471 minutes this season.



Gareth Bale has contributed either a goal or an assist every 51 minutes of football he has played for Tottenham Hotspur. Wow. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🔥 — Propaganda Wales🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚽️ (@PropagandaWales) May 2, 2021

Gareth Bale is coming back to his best

Gareth Bale’s first Premier League hat-trick since December 2012 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/G25F3Jezaz — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 2, 2021

Advertisement

Gareth Bale has a goal or assist every 51 minutes in the league.



Even when he’s past his prime. You simply don’t lose your world class touch.



Hatrick hero. 💫 pic.twitter.com/2FLHMZkNW1 — Blauer 🚀 (@BlauerTHFC) May 2, 2021

Gareth Bale has 2 goal involvement in 1,5 game under Ryan Mason. pic.twitter.com/VaqODBkWFk — Luka ⚜️ (@Lukathfc) May 2, 2021

Bale’s now scored more goals for Tottenham since 2012, then his replacement Erik Lamela. — Max (@thfcmax__) May 2, 2021

Bale gave Lamela an 8 YEAR head start on goals when he left Spurs, and has still out scored him😭😭😭 — Joey🕊 (@JoeyTHFC) May 2, 2021

Advertisement

Gareth Bale has the lowest minutes per goal in the Premier League this season (72.44) pic.twitter.com/AZJrIY8JyD — HotspurHive (@HotspurHive) May 2, 2021

Bale has more home goals than Liverpool in 2021 pic.twitter.com/xrN1E18q90 — Kylian (@prime_jordan1) May 2, 2021

Gareth Bale has a ⚽️ Or 🅰️ Every 67 minutes for Spurs this PL season. Criminally underused. pic.twitter.com/tbfKXfuXgt — TAS⚽️ (@coys100) May 2, 2021

Advertisement

Gareth Bale now has 15 goals/assists in his last 10 starts for club & country - top class when he’s played in the last few months 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4bIi7Kp8jJ — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) May 2, 2021

Spurs tried to replace Gareth Bale by spending a combined £213million on Eriksen, Chadli, Soldado, Lamela, N’Jie, Janssen, Lucas, Llorente, Lo Celso and Bergwijn, and ultimately replaced him by signing Gareth Bale on loan. — Joey🕊 (@JoeyTHFC) May 2, 2021

Minutes Per Goal ⚽️@premierleague



1️⃣ Gareth Bale - 81

2️⃣ Lingard - 108

3️⃣ Iheanacho - 116

4️⃣ Kane - 130

5️⃣ Salah - 132



9 + goals. pic.twitter.com/rfEQu8kGqh — TheWelshDragon 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🐉 (@TheWelshDragon9) May 2, 2021

Advertisement

Madridistas watching Cristiano marking a double and Gareth Bale scoring a hat-trick in same day🥺 pic.twitter.com/2TutTYC2s4 — a b h i k (@pablo_chocobar6) May 2, 2021

Aaaaand another one! Hatrick for Gareth Bale 😍



pic.twitter.com/bw2Lt9AcyS — Fze (@TheWhiteCastIe) May 2, 2021

Gareth Bale is finished apparently 🧐 — Noz Ahmed (@NozAhmed) May 2, 2021