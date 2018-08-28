Twitter reacts as Jose Mourinho storms out of post-match conference after loss to Spurs
With their 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United has, for the first time since the 1992-93 season, lost two of its first three Premier League matches. United were in desperate need of a comeback following a shock defeat at Brighton but Jose Mourinho had a difficult time as Spurs breezed past the Red Devils even after the Portuguese made six changes during the entirety of the game. A header from Harry Kane and goals from Lucas Moura sealed an easy win for Mauricio Pochettino's side.
During the post-match pressconference with SkySports, an angry Mourinho began ranting about the three titles he had won with Chelsea and constantly gestured 3-0 with his hand. He went on to 'remind' a journalist at the conference that he was won more Premier League titles than the other 19 managers combined.
Answering the journalist's query, Mourinho said, "‘3-0. 3-0. Do you know what this means? It also means three Premierships, and I won more Premierships alone than the other 19 managers together," Mourinho said, referencing the scoreline. "Three for me, two for them. Respect. Respect. Respect. Respect."
‘Three for me… and two for them.’ After the outburst, Mourinho promptly walked out of the press conference.
Twitterati was quick at responding to the incident. Here are a few:
Some fans, however, came in defence of Mourinho and wondered why the conference dominated headlines instead of Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris' drunk-driving charges:
The outburst came shortly after he had stood on the pitch for a long time applauding Manchester United fans.
Judging by the situation that United are in, it's difficult to see them as genuine title contenders. Whether Mourinho and his men will come back from this stronger or whether this is the start of a season-long slump is yet to be seen.