Twitter reacts as Jose Mourinho storms out of post-match conference after loss to Spurs

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Humor 1.69K // 28 Aug 2018, 13:07 IST

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

With their 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United has, for the first time since the 1992-93 season, lost two of its first three Premier League matches. United were in desperate need of a comeback following a shock defeat at Brighton but Jose Mourinho had a difficult time as Spurs breezed past the Red Devils even after the Portuguese made six changes during the entirety of the game. A header from Harry Kane and goals from Lucas Moura sealed an easy win for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

During the post-match pressconference with SkySports, an angry Mourinho began ranting about the three titles he had won with Chelsea and constantly gestured 3-0 with his hand. He went on to 'remind' a journalist at the conference that he was won more Premier League titles than the other 19 managers combined.

“I've won more Premier League titles alone than the other 19 managers together.”



Here's how Jose Mourinho's post-match press conference ended following Man Utd's 3-0 defeat against Tottenham. 👀 #MUFC #MUNTOT #PL pic.twitter.com/JDWyAqIbct — Goal (@goal) August 27, 2018

Answering the journalist's query, Mourinho said, "‘3-0. 3-0. Do you know what this means? It also means three Premierships, and I won more Premierships alone than the other 19 managers together," Mourinho said, referencing the scoreline. "Three for me, two for them. Respect. Respect. Respect. Respect."

‘Three for me… and two for them.’ After the outburst, Mourinho promptly walked out of the press conference.

Watch the video here:

Twitterati was quick at responding to the incident. Here are a few:

Everything Jose Mourinho said before storming out of press conference after Tottenham defeathttps://t.co/ZdIqMyjnNV pic.twitter.com/7osnWCG4ww — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 28, 2018

José Mourinho demands respect for his 3 Premier League titles in his post-match press conference but never gave Arsène Wenger respect, who also won 3 Premier League titles. Including a mind-blowing invincibles season, a feat yet to be emulated. But ok.. pic.twitter.com/2cPzC7LXAI — Chris (@LocoBurritoMan) August 28, 2018

I thought it was lovely of Jose Mourinho to pay tribute to Aretha Franklin in his press conference — Alan McNally (@alanmcn1) August 28, 2018

Footage of Jose Mourinho‘s press conference tonight #MUNTOT pic.twitter.com/xu18Z2zpLi — James Billington (@bilge1979) August 27, 2018

At least Jose Mourinho will give a fire press conference.



That for me is more important than 3 points. — Fontaine. (@TheAlchemist___) August 27, 2018

Jose Mourinho



Product description: Highly likable, Give great press conferences, What's better than an actor at the Theatre" of dreams, great at mind games, will not sell to rivals



Side effects: Shelf life (3 years), then Meltdown, highly irritable to rival fans, Parks the bus. — Oluniyi Gates (@oluwapower) August 27, 2018

Jose mourinho's press conference after the loss is just pitiable... Obviously still living off past glory — dextavic (@TYdexta) August 27, 2018

It’s not...

Jose Mourinho’s 4 minute press conference would dominate the news even if Mo Salah was caught bumming a Swan in front of the Queen!

Tottenham Hotspur are irrelevant! — LordScottLindquist (@LindquistLord) August 25, 2018

-Turned up 30 minutes early to his press conference. so most of the media would not be present.



-Answered 13 questions in 4 minutes with 2 or 3 word replies.



He then got up and left.



Jose Mourinho 👀#PL pic.twitter.com/ceRMYF0J6d — Fan Antics (@FanAnticsFC) August 24, 2018

Some fans, however, came in defence of Mourinho and wondered why the conference dominated headlines instead of Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris' drunk-driving charges:

José Mourinho turns up half hour early to his press conference and it lasted 4 minutes.....we’ll done to him why should he communicate with those who write false stories about him and twist everything he says — Emma Edgar (@xemmax88) August 25, 2018

Interesting that there’s more coverage about Jose Mourinho’s 4 minute press conference than there is about Hugo Lloris’ drink driving arrest. — Doc (@Doc_Joshi) August 25, 2018

Man like jose Mourinho holding it down at the press conference Man he ant having it at all 🤚🏾😒 pic.twitter.com/bf7GTtrw3e — SKRILL£R (@SkrillerZiller) August 27, 2018

Jose Mourinho littering the back pages as a result of an earlier-than-planned, and short press conference.



Meanwhile, Hugo Lloris is charged with Drink-Driving and it's barely mentioned.



Today's footballing media, ladies and gents. Shambles. — 🦁 Adam 🦁 Sweeney 🦁 (@AdamWSweeney) August 24, 2018

The outburst came shortly after he had stood on the pitch for a long time applauding Manchester United fans.

Judging by the situation that United are in, it's difficult to see them as genuine title contenders. Whether Mourinho and his men will come back from this stronger or whether this is the start of a season-long slump is yet to be seen.