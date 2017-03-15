Twitter reacts to Leicester City's stunning Champions League victory against Sevilla

Leicester City put in a stunning performance to knock out La Liga side Sevilla

Back from the depths of despair Leicester City once again scaled improbable heights with a tumultuous 2-0 victory over Spanish club Sevilla to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Skipper Wes Morgan's 28th-minute effort and Marc Albrighton's precise shot after the break saw Craig Shakespeare's team overturn the 2-1 defeat they suffered in former manager Claudio Ranieri's final match in charge.

Sevilla missed a penalty and had Samir Nasri sent off as a rocking King Power stadium celebrated yeat another historic night. Twitter users as usual had a lot to stay about the Foxes’ stunning triumph. Here are the best/funniest tweets from last night’s match:

Something for the WengerOut brigade to consider:

Leicester with their first attempt are going further in the Champions League than Arsenal have managed in the last 7 years pic.twitter.com/pB6HIy5Gbi — 8 Fact Football (@8Fact_Footballl) March 14, 2017

Leicester have got further in the Champions League than Arsenal have managed in seven years... pic.twitter.com/haFCgdkeNz — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) March 14, 2017

Leicester City. Take a bow.

2014: Win the Championship

2016: Win the Premier League

2017: Champions League quarter finals



Leicester's remarkable story continues. pic.twitter.com/X5aEcWnPq5 — 8 Fact Football (@8Fact_Footballl) March 14, 2017

Nice gesture by Kante.

N'Golo Kanté watching and enjoying Leicester City's Champions League success.



What a top bloke! pic.twitter.com/M01YMoEkbA — Football Funnys (@FootballFunnys) March 14, 2017

A touch of class shown by both Sevilla and Leicester City:

Thank you, @SevillaFC_ENG! A safe journey home to you and your supporters. We wish you the best of luck for the rest of the season! https://t.co/2hvuRbD5f8 — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 15, 2017

There has been no tragedy for Leicester ever since Shakespeare has taken over

Craig Shakespeare since taking over at Leicester City:



3-1 vs. Liverpool

3-1 vs. Hull

2-0 vs. Sevilla



pic.twitter.com/fezAjjYBuM — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 14, 2017

There were a lot of frustrated Arsenal fans last night:

Congratulations to Leicester City on proving again that Arsene Wenger is a fraud.#WengerOut — Lord Gooner (@lordgooner8) March 14, 2017

Leicester City are in the Champions League quarter-finals! Let it sink in.

Premier League Champions Leicester City are into the Champions League Quarter-Finals.



When I see this on Timehop next year I'll black out. — TheODDSbible (@TheOddsBible) March 14, 2017

You have to feel sad for Claudio Ranieri:

Leicester City this season with Claudio Ranieri vs. Leicester City this season without Ranieri. pic.twitter.com/7IfTlyNcoI — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) March 14, 2017

They look like they have purpose again:

Leicester City's re-discovered ability to actually give a flying f**k on the pitch continues to pay dividends. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 14, 2017

Wes Morgan > Cristiano Ronaldo :P

Goals in last 16 of UCL:



Wes Morgan - 1

Albrighton - 1

Leo Messi - 1

Cristiano - 0

Gareth Bale - 0

Mesut Ozil - 0 — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) March 14, 2017

You have got to love this dance!

Nasri and Sevilla chatted sh*t, so Jamie Vardy and Leicester City banged them right out of Europe! pic.twitter.com/BOqqCZBosu — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) March 14, 2017

