Twitter reacts to Leicester City's stunning Champions League victory against Sevilla
"Leicester with their first attempt are going further in the Champions League than Arsenal have managed in the last 7 years"
Back from the depths of despair Leicester City once again scaled improbable heights with a tumultuous 2-0 victory over Spanish club Sevilla to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday.
Skipper Wes Morgan's 28th-minute effort and Marc Albrighton's precise shot after the break saw Craig Shakespeare's team overturn the 2-1 defeat they suffered in former manager Claudio Ranieri's final match in charge.
Sevilla missed a penalty and had Samir Nasri sent off as a rocking King Power stadium celebrated yeat another historic night. Twitter users as usual had a lot to stay about the Foxes’ stunning triumph. Here are the best/funniest tweets from last night’s match:
Something for the WengerOut brigade to consider:
Leicester City. Take a bow.
Nice gesture by Kante.
A touch of class shown by both Sevilla and Leicester City:
There has been no tragedy for Leicester ever since Shakespeare has taken over
There were a lot of frustrated Arsenal fans last night:
Leicester City are in the Champions League quarter-finals! Let it sink in.
You have to feel sad for Claudio Ranieri:
They look like they have purpose again:
Wes Morgan > Cristiano Ronaldo :P
You have got to love this dance!
Piers Morgan speaking sense for a change: