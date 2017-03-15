Write an Article

Twitter reacts to Leicester City's stunning Champions League victory against Sevilla

"Leicester with their first attempt are going further in the Champions League than Arsenal have managed in the last 7 years"

by Ashwin Hanagudu @ashw77
Tweets 15 Mar 2017, 09:30 IST
Leicester City put in a stunning performance to knock out La Liga side Sevilla

Back from the depths of despair Leicester City once again scaled improbable heights with a tumultuous 2-0 victory over Spanish club Sevilla to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Skipper Wes Morgan's 28th-minute effort and Marc Albrighton's precise shot after the break saw Craig Shakespeare's team overturn the 2-1 defeat they suffered in former manager Claudio Ranieri's final match in charge.

Sevilla missed a penalty and had Samir Nasri sent off as a rocking King Power stadium celebrated yeat another historic night. Twitter users as usual had a lot to stay about the Foxes’ stunning triumph. Here are the best/funniest tweets from last night’s match:


Something for the WengerOut brigade to consider:


Leicester City. Take a bow.

Nice gesture by Kante.

A touch of class shown by both Sevilla and Leicester City:

There has been no tragedy for Leicester ever since Shakespeare has taken over

There were a lot of frustrated Arsenal fans last night:

Leicester City are in the Champions League quarter-finals! Let it sink in.

You have to feel sad for Claudio Ranieri:


They look like they have purpose again:

Wes Morgan > Cristiano Ronaldo :P

You have got to love this dance!

Piers Morgan speaking sense for a change:


