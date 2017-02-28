Twitter reacts to Leicester City's 3-1 win over Liverpool

Jamie Vardy scores twice as Leicester City thump Liverpool to climb out of the relegation zone.

Jamie Vardy celebrates his goal

A Claudio Ranieri-less Leicester City managed to win their first game under caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare, beating Liverpool 3-1 at the King Power stadium. The win helped the Foxes jump from 18th to 15th in the league table, while also allowing the reigning Premier League champions to steer clear of the relegation zone, for now.

The defeat was a huge blow for Jurgen Klopp’s side who have watched their title challenge derail since the turn of the year and now find themselves in the middle of a fight to finish in the top 4. Jamie Vardy opened the scoring for the home side with a tidy finish in the 28th minute – scoring Leicester City’s first league goal of 2017 – before Danny Drinkwater doubled the lead with a vicious volley from outside of the box.

Vardy scored again in the second half to help the relegation-threatened side take a 3-0 lead before Philippe Coutinho scored – what turned out to be a consolation goal for the Reds.

Twitter, as you would expect, exploded following the result, which comes only days after the controversial sacking of Claudio Ranieri by Leicester City.

Here are the best tweets:

Leicester City win 3-1. A performance plucked from last season moves them out of the relegation places. Liverpool thoroughly abject. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) February 27, 2017

Liverpool trained for 16 days to lose 3-1 to a manager less team that has never scored a PL goal in 2017 and only had 4 days to train — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) February 27, 2017

5 - Jamie Vardy has scored 5 Premier League goals vs Liverpool; more than any Leicester player has vs another team in the competition. Ace. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 27, 2017

Great win for Leicester. Waiting for the "We did it for Claudio" quotes. I do hope they invite him to a home game to say goodbye properly. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 27, 2017

The snakes of Leicester City?

Vardy man of the match! Well deserved! pic.twitter.com/JiWYzEAEyk — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) February 27, 2017

BREAKING: Leicester City players celebrating against Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/t7Ab31or1S — SPORF (@Sporf) February 27, 2017

Stops scoring until Ranieri is sacked because Brexit means Brexit pic.twitter.com/3GYXYnQY43 — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) February 27, 2017

Missing Leicester players as soon as they get rid of poor Ranieri... pic.twitter.com/0ZlVLUQpeC — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) February 27, 2017

One has to feel for Claudio Ranieri

This was the scene when Leicester fans lit up the King Power Stadium for former manager Claudio Ranieri



#LeiLiv pic.twitter.com/zy8RlzA5XH — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 27, 2017

Claudio Ranieri's name rings around the King Power Stadium. pic.twitter.com/6Hg3BkmZBW — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) February 27, 2017

The irony!

Leicester fans start chanting Ranieri's name and their players instantly concede... — Rich Laverty (@RichJLaverty) February 27, 2017

#KloppOut?

55 Games in charge of Liverpool



Jurgen Klopp: 94 points



Brendan Rodgers: 97 points pic.twitter.com/05VuDgjvFL — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) February 27, 2017

Just informed Jurgen that #KloppOut is trending in Liverpool. He said not now James. I said yes, it's trending now. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) February 27, 2017

Manager win ratios:



Moyes at Man Utd: 52.9%



Klopp at Liverpool: 48.2% pic.twitter.com/v8OJtC4OKL — bet365 (@bet365) February 27, 2017

55 games in charge of #LFC



Klopp 94 points



Rodgers 97 points — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) February 27, 2017

Jurgen Klopp is just David Moyes with glasses and yellow teeth — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) February 27, 2017

Oh Liverpool!

SHAME! Klopp's Liverpool leave the King Power Stadium after dropping 3 points pic.twitter.com/h6oyCL2mXD — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 27, 2017

Man Utd bring on Rooney.

Chelsea bring on Fabregas.

Man City bring on Aguero.

Liverpool bring on Woodburn.



That's the difference. — - (@AnfieldRd96) February 27, 2017

1st Jan 2017

Liverpool 43pts

Everton 27pts



27th Feb 2017

Liverpool 49pts

Everton 44pts pic.twitter.com/5zQphki08V — The Football Pools (@footballpools) February 27, 2017

LFC before announcing steven gerrard to return as youth coach: 3 defeats in 28. LFC since announcing gerrard's return: 5 defeats in 7 #stats — Ken Early (@kenearlys) February 27, 2017

The Robin Hood of Premier League

Beat Arsenal

Beat Chelsea

Beat Man City

Beat Spurs

Lost to Bournemouth

Lost to Swansea

Lost to Hull

Lost to Leicester pic.twitter.com/5LIT7l4OJ5 — bet365 (@bet365) February 27, 2017

4 - Four of Liverpool's five Premier League defeats this season have come against teams who started the day in the relegation zone. Slain. pic.twitter.com/LdOA9q59kq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 27, 2017

The L Clasico!

Liverpool vs Arsenal this weekend is the L Classico tbh. — Chizzy (@MrCotidie) February 27, 2017