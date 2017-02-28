Twitter reacts to Leicester City's 3-1 win over Liverpool
Jamie Vardy scores twice as Leicester City thump Liverpool to climb out of the relegation zone.
A Claudio Ranieri-less Leicester City managed to win their first game under caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare, beating Liverpool 3-1 at the King Power stadium. The win helped the Foxes jump from 18th to 15th in the league table, while also allowing the reigning Premier League champions to steer clear of the relegation zone, for now.
The defeat was a huge blow for Jurgen Klopp’s side who have watched their title challenge derail since the turn of the year and now find themselves in the middle of a fight to finish in the top 4. Jamie Vardy opened the scoring for the home side with a tidy finish in the 28th minute – scoring Leicester City’s first league goal of 2017 – before Danny Drinkwater doubled the lead with a vicious volley from outside of the box.
Vardy scored again in the second half to help the relegation-threatened side take a 3-0 lead before Philippe Coutinho scored – what turned out to be a consolation goal for the Reds.
Twitter, as you would expect, exploded following the result, which comes only days after the controversial sacking of Claudio Ranieri by Leicester City.
Here are the best tweets:
