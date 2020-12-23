Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi inspires Barcelona to 3-0 victory over Valladolid 

Barcelona extended their unbeaten run in La Liga to 4 games thanks to Lionel Messi's inspirational performance. This win sees them picking up 10 from a possible 12 points in their last 4 games. Ronald Koeman's side started the game with a 3-1-4-2 formation, moving away from his usual 4-2-3-1.
Koeman started Sergino Dest and Jordi Alba as wing-backs with a back three of Clement Lenglet, Óscar Mingueza, and Ronald Araújo. Barcelona started slow but broke the deadlock around the 20-minute mark through Lenglet's thumping header from a teasing Lionel Messi cross.
The Blaugrana doubled their lead ten minutes later through another bit of brilliance from Lionel Messi. The Argentine found Dest on the right-wing with an exquisite pass, only for the 20-year-old to cross impressively for Martin Braithwaite.
Valladolid came out well in the second half but were pegged back again. This time, Messi was at the end of some wonderful play by Pedri who found the club's all-time top scorer with a wonderful pass.
Lionel Messi broke the record for the most goals by any player in a single club, notching up his 644th goal on Tuesday night. He took over from Pele who scored 643 goals in 19 seasons for Santos.
Speaking after the game, manager Koeman suggested that the Argentine is happy at the Catalan giants. The 33-year-old has just over 6 months left on his contract at the Camp Nou:
I've said it a lot. I see Leo happy here. He's very important for us with his creativity. You can see that when there are good players alongside him.
Speaking about the change in formation, the Barcelona manager said:
We changed to improve the defence and the wings. We've seen a very serious performance with good concentration and good chances created.
Barcelona are now just 2 points off the Champions League spots in La Liga.