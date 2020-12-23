Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi inspires Barcelona to 3-0 victory over Valladolid 

Barcelona extended their unbeaten run in La Liga to 4 games thanks to Lionel Messi's inspirational performance. This win sees them picking up 10 from a possible 12 points in their last 4 games. Ronald Koeman's side started the game with a 3-1-4-2 formation, moving away from his usual 4-2-3-1.

Koeman started Sergino Dest and Jordi Alba as wing-backs with a back three of Clement Lenglet, Óscar Mingueza, and Ronald Araújo. Barcelona started slow but broke the deadlock around the 20-minute mark through Lenglet's thumping header from a teasing Lionel Messi cross.

The Blaugrana doubled their lead ten minutes later through another bit of brilliance from Lionel Messi. The Argentine found Dest on the right-wing with an exquisite pass, only for the 20-year-old to cross impressively for Martin Braithwaite.

Valladolid came out well in the second half but were pegged back again. This time, Messi was at the end of some wonderful play by Pedri who found the club's all-time top scorer with a wonderful pass.

Lionel Messi broke the record for the most goals by any player in a single club, notching up his 644th goal on Tuesday night. He took over from Pele who scored 643 goals in 19 seasons for Santos.

Speaking after the game, manager Koeman suggested that the Argentine is happy at the Catalan giants. The 33-year-old has just over 6 months left on his contract at the Camp Nou:

I've said it a lot. I see Leo happy here. He's very important for us with his creativity. You can see that when there are good players alongside him.

Speaking about the change in formation, the Barcelona manager said:

We changed to improve the defence and the wings. We've seen a very serious performance with good concentration and good chances created.

Barcelona are now just 2 points off the Champions League spots in La Liga.

Advertisement

Best Tweets from Valladolid 0-3 Barcelona

#Messi644 #Messi breaks the record of king of football #Pele with his 644th goal for #Barcelona



To score record no. of goals for a single club you have to be either born as a Pele or Messi or a combination of both.



He will sure cross 650goals before he moves away from #Barca — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) December 23, 2020

Team Effort = Clean Sheet pic.twitter.com/je5c0b62i7 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 23, 2020

Lionel Messi was on fire for Barcelona

🎙 Jordi Masip (Valladolid) "We know how dangerous Barcelona is. They felt comfortable and they created many problems for us. We were a bit surprised about them using three center-backs because it is not the system they have been using. They played a good game." #ValladolidBarça — FCBarcelonaFl ⏳ (@FCBarcelonaFl) December 23, 2020

*Messi provides his 1st Assist of Laliga this season An inch perfect Lob to Lenglet who slots it in with a header

*Messi crosses Pele as all time highest goal scorer for a single club

*He dedicates his goal to Moussa Wague who is out due to a long term injury#ValladolidBarca pic.twitter.com/bXP3g9uxpV — Partha27 (@ParthaZoologist) December 23, 2020

🎙 Lenglet: "We haven't had time to prepare the system for the 3 center-backs because we don't have time to train. With the schedule we have, we have to try it in the games. Today went well." #ValladolidBarça pic.twitter.com/CfssJfNgsW — FCBarcelonaFl ⏳ (@FCBarcelonaFl) December 23, 2020

Advertisement

🔥 Messi against Valladolid



- 90 minutes played

- 1 Goal

- 1 Assist

- 7 Shots on target

- 2 Woodwork hit

- 9 Dribbles Attempts

- 75 (89.3%) Accurate Pass

- 4 Key Passes

- 1 Big Chance Created

- 12(5) Ground Duels Won



Magical 🤯🔥#ValladolidBarca #ForcaBarca 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/6C8hBFOjKk — ᴀʙʜʀᴀɴɪʟ ᴅᴜᴛᴛᴀ (@The_AbD22) December 23, 2020

🗣️Lionel Messi🐐: “I dedicate my goals to my grandmother. She took to me to football but now she can't see how far I have come.” Sooo humble. ❤️



🔵🔴 #LaLigaSantander#ValladolidBarca #fcblive #FCB pic.twitter.com/VtkpLanUEc — TSports (@TSports0) December 22, 2020

Advertisement

🎅 @MartinBraith has a message for Barça supporters! : "I'm still on the pitch after this great victory. It was important to win before Christmas and I'm happy. Thank you for your support and Merry Christmas everyone!"#ValladolidBarca #FCB #fcblive #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/TFkhxFOxpx — TSports (@TSports0) December 22, 2020

🗣️Lenglet : "We wanted to win to move up the standings and because it had been a long time away. The system change worked well. Have a thought for @Moussa_WagueOff was important because we appreciate it very much "#ValladolidBarça @clement_lenglet #LaLigaSantander #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/r2suQthddb — TSports (@TSports0) December 22, 2020

A record breaking day for Messi as Barcelona climb to 5th and Athleti extend their lead at the top of #LaLiga. #Barca #RSOATM #ValladolidBarca pic.twitter.com/8zIyoY04JX — Tactiz.com (@tactiz_) December 22, 2020

Advertisement

To beat Messi’s 644 goal record, someone will have to score an average of 43 goals a season for 15 years....for one club. 🤯 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 22, 2020