Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi's Argentina are held to a 1-1 draw by Chile

Lionel Messi got on the scoresheet, but Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by Chile in the FIFA World Cup qualifier played at Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in the city of Santiago del Estero.

Both goals came from set-pieces. Lionel Messi converted from the penalty spot for Argentina while Chile's Alexis Sanchez was on hand to bundle home Gary Medel's easy square pass from Charles Aranguiz's beautifully floated free-kick.

The draw sees Argentina in second position in the South American World Cup qualifiers table with 11 points, while Chile are in 7th having gathered just 5 points from the 5 games played so far.

The game started off evenly in the opening exchanges with both teams struggling to bypass the midfield. However, Argentina soon found a way to get in the lead when Lautaro Martinez was hacked down by Maripan in the box.

Lionel Messi stepped up to roll the penalty coolly to the wrong side of Claudio Bravo and give Albiceleste the lead in the 24th minute. Chile soon equalized through Alexis Sanchez in the 36th minute.

La Roja won a free-kick in a promising area. Charles Aranguiz stepped up to float a brilliant ball towards Gary Medel who squared it to Sanchez. Alexis Sanchez tapped it into an empty net to grab a crucial equalizer for the visitors.

Lionel Messi almost made it 2-1 for Argentina at the ending of the first half but his free-kick was saved brilliantly by Claudio Bravo to keep the scores level. The second half started off with Argentina pushing for the winner.

Correa's introduction added some cutting edge to Argentina's attack while Angel Di Maria's quick footwork tormented the Chile defenders. However, Argentina failed to find a breakthrough as La Roja somehow managed to hold on.

Lionel Messi almost made it 2 for himself and Argentina when he curled in a stunning free-kick in the 80th minute. However, the Argentine legend was denied by inches as the ball went thundering off the bar instead of finding the back of the net.

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Lionel Messi's Barcelona future, Chelsea's plan for the summer and more

Argentina pushed and probed for a late winner with Lionel Messi the focus of all attacks. However, a disjointed attacking performance from Scaloni's men meant that the teams shared the spoils at the end of the game.

Without further ado, let us take a look at:

Best Tweets from Argentina 1-1 Chile

Argentina vs Chile summed up:



Lionel Messi vs Claudio Bravo#ARGCHI pic.twitter.com/CpAdSyOqcv — SoHoM 😷 (@AwaaraHoon) June 4, 2021

🎥 | Lionel Messi vs Chile highlights



Amazing game from the greatest of all time yet again in his first Argentina appearance in 2021. Could’ve easily scored 2-3 goals.



pic.twitter.com/pmxWPGQRsc — Chief 🪄🇳🇱 (@FDJChief) June 4, 2021

Stay up with a bad migraine to watch the Argentina vs Chile game only for them to draw. Pain 😪😓 pic.twitter.com/P4Ioensd1N — adriana Rodriguez🇫🇷🇪🇸🇬🇷 (@DaphnieRodrigu3) June 4, 2021

📸 - #ArgentinavsChile

Since Lionel Messi’s debut with the Argentina national team he has contributed to 67% of their world cup qualifiers goals.



Unbelievable 🐐 pic.twitter.com/w6JSIVVLaI — King Messi (@kng_messi) June 4, 2021

Lionel Messi was pulling the strings for Argentina once again

Lionel Messi vs Chile:

▪︎1 goal

▪︎4 shots on target

▪︎1 crossbar hit

▪︎6/10 successful dribbles

▪︎87 touches

▪︎49 completed passes

▪︎2 key passes

▪︎13/17 duels won

▪︎5 times fauled pic.twitter.com/EpVAveqmBg — 🇲🇪 (on loan to Argentina) (@milculer) June 4, 2021

Messi is so huge man...



No other player makes people in Europe stay awake and people in Asia get up early to watch him 🐐🇦🇷#Messi #ArgentinavsChile #WorldCupQualifiers pic.twitter.com/z8GQvv5xtQ — Maaz khan (@iam_maazkhann) June 4, 2021

A very emotional moment! The Argentine National Team discovered the statue made in honor of #DiegoMaradona in Santiago del Estero. 🔟🙌#Argentina #ArgentinavsChile pic.twitter.com/WaGwJVxAZl — Ranjith (@ranjithk_offl) June 4, 2021

Messi for 🇦🇷 Argentina:



1️⃣4️⃣3️⃣ games

7️⃣2️⃣ goals 💥

4️⃣2️⃣ assists

6️⃣ hattricks

6️⃣ freekicks pic.twitter.com/KcSxXWEhBP — Barca Galaxy (@barcagalaxy) June 4, 2021

Every Argentina player wore a tribute shirt for Diego Maradona before their match 🇦🇷



1960-∞ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nz4bGRcv3S — Goal India (@Goal_India) June 4, 2021

Lionel Messi was brilliant tonight, but also unlucky!



All Argentina's best chances came from him. He received tons of fouls. Claudio Bravo made phenomenal saves on some phenomenal shots by Messi, that usually go in. Plus, that crossbar.#ARGCHI pic.twitter.com/6vEL9jx8Mt — SoHoM 😷 (@AwaaraHoon) June 4, 2021

Since Ocampos had his fourth consecutive game without a goal or assist for Argentina and Di Maria had a match to forget, Argentina have to reconsider their options in flanks.



And we can't keep on letting down the @NorwichCityFC admin. https://t.co/xfGjeKlOvR — toto rabbit (@totospeaking) June 4, 2021

The team will return to Ezeiza and on sunday, they'll travel to Barranquilla to face Colombia on tuesday. Per reports the match will be infront of 10,000 away fans. This is not going to be easy for Argentina. pic.twitter.com/KrQMjGZ91a — toto rabbit (@totospeaking) June 4, 2021

Alexis Sanchez ruining Argentina again? 😂 pic.twitter.com/b6mc65nbol — Suber (@zubeer_) June 4, 2021

🔝 Goleadores históricos de @LaRoja 🇨🇱



4⃣6⃣ Alexis Sánchez ⚽️

3⃣8⃣ Eduardo Vargas

3⃣7⃣ Marcelo Salas

3⃣4⃣ Iván Zamorano

3⃣2⃣ Arturo Vidal



📷 FOTOBAIRES / PHOTOSPORT / AFP pic.twitter.com/qM9W66WOTC — El Gráfico (@elgraficoweb) June 4, 2021

Lionel Messi paying tribute to the late Diego Armando Maradona.



🕊♾ pic.twitter.com/nUZJvEIVDC — 433 (@433) June 4, 2021

"But but Messi doesn't perform for Argentina. Gets carried by the team" pic.twitter.com/UQxYB6SACL — 𝕻𝖆𝖛𝖆𝖓 🔟 ™ (@highonmessi) June 4, 2021

Enjoy the Greatness as long as you can..you won't see another Leo Messi again pic.twitter.com/Ck3eHhggUI — ganesh (@breathMessi21) June 4, 2021

🗣️ Leo Messi: “I think that we played a good game. I'm happy with the result beyond the fact that we couldn't win.” pic.twitter.com/ABpScsWShM — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) June 4, 2021

Me when

School at 8AM: Messi ball at 5 am: pic.twitter.com/SRfu931VRi — Rohit (@BustyBusquets) June 4, 2021

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now

Edited by ashwin