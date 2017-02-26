Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi scores the winner for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid
The 29-year-old was once again the saviour for Luis Enrique's men as they went top of La Liga temporarily
Lionel Messi was the showstopper once again as his 86th-minute winner helped Barcelona to a 2-1 win over La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid. After a first half when Atletico dominated, Barcelona were able to settle into their rhythm in the second half.
With Real Madrid dropping points in midweek against Valencia, it was crucial Barcelona secured this win to keep the pressure on the league leaders. Rafinha scored the opening goal of the game but Diego Godin managed to equalize just a few minutes later.
Cometh the hour, cometh the man and after Messi bailed his team out last week against Leganes once again he was the man who made the difference. Atletico were not bad in this game at all but Barcelona always have that X-factor with Leo Messi on their side.
Twitter paid tribute to the wizard after his winner against Diego Simeone’s men