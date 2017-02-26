Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi scores the winner for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid

The 29-year-old was once again the saviour for Luis Enrique's men as they went top of La Liga temporarily

by Rohit Viswanathan Humour 26 Feb 2017, 22:31 IST

He does it again

Lionel Messi was the showstopper once again as his 86th-minute winner helped Barcelona to a 2-1 win over La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid. After a first half when Atletico dominated, Barcelona were able to settle into their rhythm in the second half.

With Real Madrid dropping points in midweek against Valencia, it was crucial Barcelona secured this win to keep the pressure on the league leaders. Rafinha scored the opening goal of the game but Diego Godin managed to equalize just a few minutes later.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man and after Messi bailed his team out last week against Leganes once again he was the man who made the difference. Atletico were not bad in this game at all but Barcelona always have that X-factor with Leo Messi on their side.

Twitter paid tribute to the wizard after his winner against Diego Simeone’s men

Hahahaha the commentator asked; "How many times has Messi saved FC Barcelona?"

The other commentator replied; "Since 2007" pic.twitter.com/8uG288hCWw — B Gss (@BreatheMessi) February 26, 2017

Lionel Messi has now scored 35+ goals in:



2008-09

2009-10

2010-11

2011-12

2012-13

2013-14

2014-15

2015-16

2016-17



pic.twitter.com/6O30FaR5E1 — bet365 (@bet365) February 26, 2017

MESSI MESSI MESSI pic.twitter.com/7Wm5or1uzi — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) February 26, 2017

Lionel Messi - most #laliga goals, by opposition

22 Atletico Madrid

21 Sevilla

19 Osasuna, Valencia

17 Deportivo pic.twitter.com/R8iMayoGXX — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 26, 2017

Messi late winning goals are my drug — Messi World (@MessiWorId) February 26, 2017

THE GREATEST EVER pic.twitter.com/5bgiqchO5z — Messi World (@MessiWorId) February 26, 2017

FT Atletico 1-2 Barca. Neither team played great, but Messi is Messi so... — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) February 26, 2017

The new 7 planets should all be called LIONEL MESSI pic.twitter.com/mHLaAyavTA — Mercedes INFLUENCER (@DuskySprngfield) February 26, 2017

22 - Lionel Messi has scored 22 goals against Atletico in La Liga, his favourite opponent in the competition. Nightmare. pic.twitter.com/GiG1ZCtuWp — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 26, 2017

Messi saved us last week with that penalty goal, now he saved us today with another late goal.



Messi = Barcelona's hero/guardian angel — Shaunwan (@FCBShaun) February 26, 2017

Players whose goals have given most points to their teams in La Liga 2016-17:



MESSI 12



Aduriz 11

Pedro Leon 9

Sandro 8 pic.twitter.com/Sbt4tihQU8 — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) February 26, 2017

THANKS KING MESSI pic.twitter.com/yCXj8Osj7h — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) February 26, 2017

Messi saving Barcelona for the 5049th time. — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) February 26, 2017

Messi and Atletico Madrid pic.twitter.com/b213dRUjzl — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) February 26, 2017