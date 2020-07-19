Barcelona returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion, destroying Deportivo Alaves 5-0 courtesy of goals from Ansu Fati, Lionel Messi (2), Luis Suarez and Nelson Semedo.
In what was an open-ended affair right from the outset, the Catalan giants pumped everything they had into the game. They were denied by the woodwork thrice, before three goals inside the first-half put Alaves to sword.
Nelson Semedo, who came on as a 50th minute substitute for Clement Lenglet, turned comfortable to comprehensive with a composed finish for the fourth.
It could have been much more for the fluent Barcelona, had it not been for opposition goalkeeper Roberto and the post. Nevertheless, they capped off their La Liga season on a positive note and will head into their Champions League round-of-16 with their heads held high.
In the process, Barcelona also won their seventh successive league game against Alaves.
The visitors gave it a real rattle from the beginning of the game but saw themselves repudiated by the frame of goal. Riqui Puig, who ran the show from midfield, was the first to smash the post, followed by Arturo Vidal and Messi.
Barcelona continued to lay siege, until Messi's accurate cross from the right flank found Fati, who slammed the ball into the bottom corner with ease. It was Messi's 21st assist in the Spanish top-flight - the most in a season by any player in the history of the league.
Puig, who was literally everywhere on the pitch, set up Messi for the second after his side broke through with pace. The little magician waited his finish to leave Roberto helpless and score his 24th goal of the season.
On the cusp of half-time, Jordi Alba found space just as he always does down the left flank, feeding Suarez with a short volley.
The former Liverpool striker finally took his chance after having missed a one-versus-one earlier. It was a beautiful passage of play, with Messi again at the heart of it.
Barcelona muscled up at the back whenever Alaves turned over possession. They were in complete control of the game, more so with Nelson Semedo's fourth goal that summed up a stellar afternoon for the outgoing champions.
It was also a second assist of the game for young Riqui Puig, who played Semedo in with a lovely touch off the outside of his boot.
Messi then put the icing on the cake with a world-class finish for the fifth, latching on to a cross from Alba. Thereafter, it was just humiliation as far as the hosts were concerned.
The five-star display from Barcelona illustrated the appetite and quality present within the squad. It was certainly some respite for Messi, who was extremely vocal in his criticism of the team following the 2-1 loss against Osasuna.Published 19 Jul 2020, 22:40 IST