Twitter reacts to Lionel Messi's wedding

The world of Twitter ignites as Lionel Messi wedded Antonella Roccuzzo.

Lionel Messi married his long-time girlfriend Antonela Roccuzzo in a ceremony in Argentina

When you are the best footballer of the generation and arguably, of all time, your wedding is supposed to garner as much attention as God’s itself. So as Lionel Messi tied the knot with Antonella Roccuzzo, the whole of Twitter went berserk witnessing the event.

Messi and Antonella have known each other since they were only five years old, but only started dating since 2008. The couple shares two kids among them and has finally decided to make their bind themselves together in the name of the Almighty.

The wedding took place in Messi’s hometown in Rosario and was live streamed for all to see. The fans were perhaps just as ecstatic as the man himself as they took to Twitter to express their delight at their marrying the love of his life. Here are some of the best Tweets that people posted on the micro-blogging website.

The drinking list

The wine served will be:



-Famiglia Bianchi Chardonnay Premiado



-Famiglia Bianchi Malbec Premiado



-Famiglia Bianchi Extra Brut — Ed Malyon (@eaamalyon) June 30, 2017

The red carpet of limelight

More team-mates and friends join Messi’s wedding

| Lavezzi and Aguero attending Messi's wedding with their wives. pic.twitter.com/MDQStKc6CX — BarçaSpiral (@BarcaSpiral) June 30, 2017

The Messis and the Roccuzzos

Messi and Roccuzzo family pic.twitter.com/ifSsijHqbU — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) July 1, 2017

Papa Messi has his say

Jorge Messi (Leo's father): "This (wedding) is the most important game in Leo's life."

pic.twitter.com/musALkqMSF — Messi World (@MessiWorId) July 1, 2017

Some fans’ reactions

Not only Messi was lucky to have the best talent in the history of football, if not in finding the love of your life at age 6. Lucky. — (@_ASakka) July 1, 2017

True love still exists.. pic.twitter.com/9umzZCGtTr — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) July 1, 2017

You know it's Messi when everyone's streaming his marriage and he's trending number 1 worldwide.. pic.twitter.com/EQsXtv87w5 — Messi World (@MessiWorId) July 1, 2017

Lionel Messi married his childhood sweetheart today. He's not only winning in football, he's winning at life pic.twitter.com/QUKkgKVT9w — carol îmwe (@carxlinv) July 1, 2017

This Messi lookalike also married on the street opposite to the hotel where Messi got married pic.twitter.com/j8EQUnc4Fr — Messi World (@MessiWorId) June 30, 2017

And, finally, the biggest moment... ‘I do’