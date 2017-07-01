Twitter reacts to Lionel Messi's wedding
The world of Twitter ignites as Lionel Messi wedded Antonella Roccuzzo.
When you are the best footballer of the generation and arguably, of all time, your wedding is supposed to garner as much attention as God’s itself. So as Lionel Messi tied the knot with Antonella Roccuzzo, the whole of Twitter went berserk witnessing the event.
Messi and Antonella have known each other since they were only five years old, but only started dating since 2008. The couple shares two kids among them and has finally decided to make their bind themselves together in the name of the Almighty.
The wedding took place in Messi’s hometown in Rosario and was live streamed for all to see. The fans were perhaps just as ecstatic as the man himself as they took to Twitter to express their delight at their marrying the love of his life. Here are some of the best Tweets that people posted on the micro-blogging website.