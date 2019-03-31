Twitter reacts: Liverpool beats Tottenham 2-1 in a crucial EPL game

Roberto Firmino opened the scoring on an eventful afternoon for Liverpool.

It was an eventful afternoon at Anfield stadium. Liverpool hosted Tottenham in a potentially season-defining match for both sides. The match didn't disappoint as, in true Premier League fashion, there was some late drama. It looked certain that it would either finish as a draw or even a Tottenham win, but Liverpool wasn't having any of it.

The match started quickly, with Roberto Firmino scoring within just 16 minutes. He prodded home from a terrific Andre Robertson cross. The game remained stagnant after this up until the 70th minute, where Lucas Moura capitalised on a genius quick free-kick from Harry Kane. This is where Tottenham began to look like the better side, however, a mistake from Hugo Lloris gave Toby Alderweireld no option but to turn it into his own net. It's important to mention that Mohamed Salah played a big part in this, heading on from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross.

In fairness, it was an even game throughout. Both sides pushed for the win towards the end, and it showed. The possession and shots statistics were essentially identical, but the only stat that matters is the scoreboard. The scoreboard which read Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham. Let's face it, given their track record for late goals this season, Liverpool were never to be excluded from the odds.

Liverpool has moved back up to first place in the Premier League, and they don't look like crumbling anytime soon. They are two points clear of Manchester City, although City does have a game in hand. That said, this match will probably affect Tottenham the most. They now sit in third place, only one point ahead of Manchester United and Arsenal, the latter of which has a game in hand which they will play on Monday night.

The game was action-packed, that's for sure. There was plenty to talk about. From Virgil van Dijk's heroics to Alisson's blinders, from Kieron Tripper's poor form to Harry Kane's mysticism. No matter which approach you take to the debate, there's bound to be plenty of division in opinion.

The own goal ultimately wins the game but that 2 on 1 defending by Virgil Van Dijk at 1-1 won it just as much.



We’re not worthy pic.twitter.com/as6raXHrPa — ' (@GerrardsPrime) March 31, 2019

Mohamed Salah might not have scored in his 8 PL games but to place his header in a awkward moment for Spurs to force the mistake OG, he was greedy not to pass to Mane but we got the win somehow, and hope that brings Salah confidence in a good time. — Samue (@VintageSalah) March 31, 2019

Stephen Carr is 98 years old and is 1000x better than Trippier — Hamid (@HamidTHFC) March 31, 2019

Liverpool fans still saying Salah scored, don’t think they understand how football works. — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) March 31, 2019

🏟😥 When you realise how many times Tottenham are going to bottle it at the new stadium...#LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/5pyCVKP0Yy — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) March 31, 2019

We're a point behind both Tottenham and United despite being utterly woeful since November lmao — #4. (@ThatMunichNight) March 31, 2019

Chiellini was right about Tottenham pic.twitter.com/8CI0y0a1QD — Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) March 31, 2019

Very relieved to hear it, Legend....and they did. Good old @SpursOfficial, fancy new stadium but same old chokers. 🤣 https://t.co/4IgxEPR8Om — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 31, 2019

Trent Alexander Arnold: I think we wanted it more then them, we showed it in the end. Van Dijk done fantastic in the 2v1. He's probably the best defender in the world." — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) March 31, 2019

Trent Alexander Arnold is straight over... pic.twitter.com/1ycO3gFa6V — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 31, 2019

Harry Kane once again proving how incredibly overrated he is. Considering he’s supposed to be their best player, he’s a dire footballer. Clinical in the box, offers nothing outside it. He’s got to be one of the most overrated players of my lifetime. English Benteke — Jez (@JezKunt) March 31, 2019

As much as Klopp was criticised for his subs in the Everton game, he should be equally praised for his subs today.



Both Fabinho and Origi made a huge impact when coming on - amount of times Fabinho won the ball back was ridiculous and Origi drove forward well. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) March 31, 2019

“uNdEr PoChEtTiNo, PeOpLe NeEd To StOp SaYiNg “SpUrSy”. NoT rElEvAnT tO hIm”. pic.twitter.com/mo9P6WMXa2 — 1886 (@1886_blog) March 31, 2019

Pochettino turned the game around so well in the second half. Let down by the misses and Lloris. — Oscar (@Reunewal) March 31, 2019

