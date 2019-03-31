Twitter reacts: Liverpool beats Tottenham 2-1 in a crucial EPL game
It was an eventful afternoon at Anfield stadium. Liverpool hosted Tottenham in a potentially season-defining match for both sides. The match didn't disappoint as, in true Premier League fashion, there was some late drama. It looked certain that it would either finish as a draw or even a Tottenham win, but Liverpool wasn't having any of it.
The match started quickly, with Roberto Firmino scoring within just 16 minutes. He prodded home from a terrific Andre Robertson cross. The game remained stagnant after this up until the 70th minute, where Lucas Moura capitalised on a genius quick free-kick from Harry Kane. This is where Tottenham began to look like the better side, however, a mistake from Hugo Lloris gave Toby Alderweireld no option but to turn it into his own net. It's important to mention that Mohamed Salah played a big part in this, heading on from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross.
In fairness, it was an even game throughout. Both sides pushed for the win towards the end, and it showed. The possession and shots statistics were essentially identical, but the only stat that matters is the scoreboard. The scoreboard which read Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham. Let's face it, given their track record for late goals this season, Liverpool were never to be excluded from the odds.
Liverpool has moved back up to first place in the Premier League, and they don't look like crumbling anytime soon. They are two points clear of Manchester City, although City does have a game in hand. That said, this match will probably affect Tottenham the most. They now sit in third place, only one point ahead of Manchester United and Arsenal, the latter of which has a game in hand which they will play on Monday night.
The game was action-packed, that's for sure. There was plenty to talk about. From Virgil van Dijk's heroics to Alisson's blinders, from Kieron Tripper's poor form to Harry Kane's mysticism. No matter which approach you take to the debate, there's bound to be plenty of division in opinion.
That being said, let us take a look at some of the best reactions from Twitter...