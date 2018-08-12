Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter Reacts After Liverpool Thrash West Ham 4-0 in Premier League Opener

Ed Ran
ANALYST
News
2.29K   //    12 Aug 2018, 19:58 IST

Liverpool West Ham highlights
Liverpool beat West Ham comfortably at Anfield in their first Premier League fixture

Liverpool kicked off their Premier League campaign with a comfortable win over West Ham United at Anfield on Sunday. A goal from Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge, and a brace from Sadio Mane saw Jurgen Klopp's side take all three points against Manuel Pellegrini's men with a 4-0 win.

Salah opened the scoring as early as the 19th minute after a superb attacking move saw Naby Keita lay the ball on for Andrew Robertson on the left and his low cross was turned in by the Egyptian forward from close range.

The Reds had got off to a flying start and the goal had been coming. Who else but the 20171/8 Premier League Golden Boot winner to get them on their way?

Sadio Mane then made it 2-0 just before the half-time whistle. A deep cross to the right saw James Milner pull the ball back for the Senegalese forward to stick a foot out and tap it in to double the lead.

West Ham's players appealed for offside because Roberto Firmino was in an offside position but he never interfered with play and did not take any part in the move as the ball whizzed past him for Mane to score.

Mane was on the score sheet again as he gave the Reds a 3-0 lead just minutes after half-time when he pounced on a through-ball from Firmino but replays showed he was offside. However, the linesman never raised his flag, much to the disappointment of West Ham's defenders.

Naby Keita received a lot of praise for his Premier League debut at Anfield. The midfielder was central to moving the ball forward for Liverpool and was heavily involved in their build up.

Is there a place for club captain Jordan Henderson now in the starting lineup?


With the Hammers well and truly out of the contest, Daniel Sturridge made it 4-0 with his first touch as a substitute. He had been on the pitch only seconds when he was on hand at the far post to score from a Liverpool corner.

The result put saw the Reds race to the top of the table. It was also a landmark win for the Anfield side.

Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Jurgen Klopp
