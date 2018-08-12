Twitter Reacts After Liverpool Thrash West Ham 4-0 in Premier League Opener

Liverpool beat West Ham comfortably at Anfield in their first Premier League fixture

Liverpool kicked off their Premier League campaign with a comfortable win over West Ham United at Anfield on Sunday. A goal from Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge, and a brace from Sadio Mane saw Jurgen Klopp's side take all three points against Manuel Pellegrini's men with a 4-0 win.

Salah opened the scoring as early as the 19th minute after a superb attacking move saw Naby Keita lay the ball on for Andrew Robertson on the left and his low cross was turned in by the Egyptian forward from close range.

The Reds had got off to a flying start and the goal had been coming. Who else but the 20171/8 Premier League Golden Boot winner to get them on their way?

5 - Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in five goals in his three Premier League meetings with West Ham for Liverpool (4 goals, 1 assist). Kickstart. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 12, 2018

Mohamed Salah marks his 50th career PL app with his 35th goal in the competition (33 for Liverpool). 4 of those goals have been v West Ham, has only scored more v Watford (5) pic.twitter.com/XSVZkTR50O — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 12, 2018

3 - There are 3 things guaranteed in life - death, taxes and a goal for Mo Salah. Inevitable. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) August 12, 2018

Sadio Mane then made it 2-0 just before the half-time whistle. A deep cross to the right saw James Milner pull the ball back for the Senegalese forward to stick a foot out and tap it in to double the lead.

West Ham's players appealed for offside because Roberto Firmino was in an offside position but he never interfered with play and did not take any part in the move as the ball whizzed past him for Mane to score.

3 - Sadio Mané is the first Liverpool player to score in three consecutive opening top-flight fixtures since John Barnes between 1989-90 and 1991-92. Elevated. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 12, 2018

Mane was on the score sheet again as he gave the Reds a 3-0 lead just minutes after half-time when he pounced on a through-ball from Firmino but replays showed he was offside. However, the linesman never raised his flag, much to the disappointment of West Ham's defenders.

Looked like Mane might have been offside there. The officials obviously read that report saying Liverpool were the unluckiest team in the Premier League, and are determined to put it right. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 12, 2018

How do the officials not see that offside? Yet the Best League In The World™️ considers VAR not necessary? — Dan O'Hagan (@danohagan) August 12, 2018

The @LFC third goal was offside but holding that line on the edge of the box is going to cause problems all season I fear for West Ham! #LIVWHU #SkySports — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 12, 2018

Naby Keita received a lot of praise for his Premier League debut at Anfield. The midfielder was central to moving the ball forward for Liverpool and was heavily involved in their build up.

Is there a place for club captain Jordan Henderson now in the starting lineup?

If you had to genetically engineer the ideal midfielder for this team, Keita literally is that player. Loads more to come, but a really encouraging debut today. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) August 12, 2018

Jürgen Klopp after watching Naby Keita in his 1st 45 minutes for Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/2o4wdoH9E4 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 12, 2018

Jordan Henderson on the bench watching Naby Keita so far..#LFC pic.twitter.com/GvEk4aUaqa — BoyleSports (@BoyleSports) August 12, 2018

Naby Keita just bought a bench for Jordan Henderson at Liverpool. #YNWA — Your Village People (@Onyema_Donald) August 12, 2018

Don't want to get ahead of myself, but in Naby Keita, Liverpool might finally have the man to fill Christian Poulsen's boots. — SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) August 12, 2018

With the Hammers well and truly out of the contest, Daniel Sturridge made it 4-0 with his first touch as a substitute. He had been on the pitch only seconds when he was on hand at the far post to score from a Liverpool corner.

24 - Daniel Sturridge scored just 24 seconds after coming on as a substitute, also scoring with what was his first touch. Groovy. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 12, 2018

The result put saw the Reds race to the top of the table. It was also a landmark win for the Anfield side.

