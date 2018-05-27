Twitter erupts as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the Champions League Final

Real beat Liverpool 3-1 to make it a three-peat of Champions League trophies.

Bale put in a Man Of The Match performance coming off the bench

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 in the final of the 2018 Champions League in Kiev to secure a third consecutive European trophy.

It was a goalless yet heartbreaking first-half affair for both sides respectively, as Mohammed Salah and Dani Carvajal were forced to leave the game due to injuries, while Karim Benzema's goal was ruled out for offside.

The start of the second half saw a flurry of goals, as Benzema gave Madrid the lead off a Loris Karius schoolboy error, before his goal was canceled out four minutes later by Sadio Mane.

But, a sensational overhead kick from substitute Gareth Bale put the reigning Champions back in front, a goal that was reminiscent of the one that Zinedine Zidane scored in the 2002 Champions League final.

However, another mistake by Karius off a Bale long-range effort made it 3-1 for Real, and the Welshman completed his brace, as the Los Blancos clinched their fourth Champions League title in five years and for a record 13th time in their club history.

On that note, here are at the best tweets from the game:

Terrible end to a fantastic season for @MoSalah. pic.twitter.com/N35A8EMtRC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 26, 2018

Salah this!!



Salah that!!



Ramos....hold my beer!!!!



🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 — MUFC Retweets King™👑 (@nanakay4life) May 26, 2018

If you can't beat them, break them.



-Sergio Ramos #UCLfinal — Dante (@dante_g21) May 26, 2018

Ramos mission completed 😂😂 — Andi B. K (@nD_Qurniawan) May 26, 2018

I just asked Mo Salah how he was feeling. He said Not now, James. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) May 26, 2018

BELLERIN AFTER HE SEEN CARVAJAL DOWN 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uOhGJzCXr0 — GØ MŌDĖ💪🏿 (@KwekuBiisco) May 26, 2018

Ulreich: No one will ever f*ck up a UCL match like i did.



Karius: Hold my beer. pic.twitter.com/KTeGAHh0QX — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 26, 2018

Karius dived like there was a pool in the net #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/YbbxcU52zD — ERA🛡™ (@Eramioe) May 26, 2018

Gareth Bale - take a bow son. Simply incredible. pic.twitter.com/XPe3I8t4Gy — Krowd9 Football (@Krowd9) May 26, 2018

And Klopp says Liverpool don't need a new keeper... 😂😂😂 #UCLfinal — Burt (@LeeBurton_) May 26, 2018

#UCLfinal Karius couldnt catch a cold 😂😂😂 — Hibbo | владимир (@manlikehibbo) May 26, 2018

YNWA, Betcha Karius does after tonight 😂 #UCLfinal — Josh Chandler (@jfjcuk) May 26, 2018

Mohamed Salah and Dani Carvajal are subbed off in the first half. The only previous time there were 2 substitutions before half-time in a CC/CL final was in 1975, when Bayern München had Björn Andersson and Uli Hoeness subbed off before the break. #UCLFinal — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) May 26, 2018

10 - Liverpool are the first team in history to see three players score 10+ goals in a single Champions League season (Salah 10, Firmino 10, Mané 10). Trio. #RMALIV pic.twitter.com/L95krx8QXO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 26, 2018

2002 - Karim Benzema is the 1st French player 🇫🇷 to score in a Champions League final since... Zinédine Zidane in 2002. Hermanos. #UCLfinal #RMALFC @realmadriden @Benzema pic.twitter.com/7QgKVqSE0W — OptaJean (@OptaJean) May 26, 2018

122 - It took Gareth Bale just 122 seconds to score versus Liverpool after coming on as a substitute. Majestic. #UCLfinal #RMALFC pic.twitter.com/LIcUmIn4L9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 26, 2018

2 - Loris Karius has made more errors leading to goals tonight (2) than he did in his previous 32 competitive apps for Liverpool this season in 2017-18. Stage. pic.twitter.com/gLTFfiOUPC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 26, 2018

2 - Gareth Bale is the first player to come on as a sub and score twice in a Champions League/European Cup final. Impact. pic.twitter.com/Nk9wboiZEF — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) May 26, 2018

Zinedine Zidane's managerial record in finals:



🙂 WWWWWWWW



Jürgen Klopp's managerial record in finals:



🙃 WLLLLLL



Both streaks continue. pic.twitter.com/JVGFIRShlP — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 26, 2018

3 - Zinedine Zidane is the first manager to win the European Cup/Champions League in three consecutive seasons. Legacy. #UCLfinal #RMALFC pic.twitter.com/ui8VXev5Kg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 26, 2018

Winners of the Europa League and Champions League in the last five seasons by league:



2013/14: 🇪🇸🇪🇸

2014/15: 🇪🇸🇪🇸

2015/16: 🇪🇸🇪🇸

2016/17: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇪🇸

2017/18: 🇪🇸🇪🇸



This year belongs to Madrid. pic.twitter.com/d5HPtV3bAB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 26, 2018

4 - Karim Benzema & Raphaël Varane have won their 4th European Cup/Champions League title, highest tally for a French player 🇫🇷 in the history of the competition



2014 🏆



2016 🏆



2017 🏆



2018 🏆



Huge. #UCLfinal #RMALFC pic.twitter.com/lLA0vE7dlN — OptaJean (@OptaJean) May 26, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to win 100 matches in the Champions Cup/Champions League (including qualification matches). #UCLfinal — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) May 26, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo: Has finished top scorer in a Champions League campaign for a record seventh time in his career (15 goals) #UCL — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 26, 2018