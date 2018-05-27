Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Twitter erupts as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the Champions League Final

    Real beat Liverpool 3-1 to make it a three-peat of Champions League trophies.

    Akshaj Sinha
    ANALYST
    Humor 27 May 2018, 02:28 IST
    6.80K

    Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Final - NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium
    Bale put in a Man Of The Match performance coming off the bench

    Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 in the final of the 2018 Champions League in Kiev to secure a third consecutive European trophy.

    It was a goalless yet heartbreaking first-half affair for both sides respectively, as Mohammed Salah and Dani Carvajal were forced to leave the game due to injuries, while Karim Benzema's goal was ruled out for offside.

    The start of the second half saw a flurry of goals, as Benzema gave Madrid the lead off a Loris Karius schoolboy error, before his goal was canceled out four minutes later by Sadio Mane.

    But, a sensational overhead kick from substitute Gareth Bale put the reigning Champions back in front, a goal that was reminiscent of the one that Zinedine Zidane scored in the 2002 Champions League final.

    However, another mistake by Karius off a Bale long-range effort made it 3-1 for Real, and the Welshman completed his brace, as the Los Blancos clinched their fourth Champions League title in five years and for a record 13th time in their club history.

    On that note, here are at the best tweets from the game:


