Twitter reacts after Manchester United thrash West Ham 4-0 to go top of the league

Jose Mourinho's side convincingly beat a Hammers side that failed to turn up at Old Trafford

by Ed Ran Tweets 13 Aug 2017, 22:31 IST

Romelu Lukaku grabbed a brace while Paul Pogba also got on the score sheet

Manchester United kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 4-0 win over West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Red Devils named a strong lineup against a new-look West Ham side that had four new signings in their starting XI.

It was United who drew first blood just after the half-hour mark when Nemanja Matic started a counter-attacking move that saw Marcus Rashford feed Romelu Lukaku who took it first-time to get on the score sheet.

Less than 10 minutes into the second half, Lukaku doubled the lead after heading home a Henrikh Mkhitaryan free-kick. The Belgian striker even tried his best to complete his hat-trick in the second half.

Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba then finished things off with two goals in the final minutes of the game to complete the rout against a Hammers side that failed to turn up.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the game.

Top of the league ???? — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 13, 2017

3 - Romelu Lukaku has now scored on his Premier League debut for three different clubs (West Brom, Everton and @ManUtd). Introduction. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 13, 2017

Man United are the only club to win their #PL opening match 17 times (Chelsea 16) — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) August 13, 2017

4 - Romelu Lukaku is the 4th @ManUtd player to score a brace on his Premier League debut (also Van Nistelrooy, Wilson, Rashford). Presence. pic.twitter.com/ychSlDR6Ox — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 13, 2017

Juan Mata's game by numbers vs. West Ham:



88% pass accuracy

3 crosses

2 chances created

2 tackles won

2 interceptions



???? pic.twitter.com/zVQVp6WTBz — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 13, 2017

"Salah, Lacazette & Morata scored on PL debut for their new clubs, let see what Lukaku can do" pic.twitter.com/ZuIM38GpqS — Wicky (@Wicknes007) August 13, 2017

ManUnited counter-attack much improved from last season. Mostly thanks to Lukaku (provides depth as 9) and Matic (as pivot). Fix positions. — Aldo Sainati (@aldosainati) August 13, 2017

Nemanja Matic immense in 1st half, bossing midfield, winning the ball, launching attacks, fine passing, supporting attacks. #MUNWHU — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) August 13, 2017

That moment when you realise you sold Nemanja Matic...for £40m. ???? pic.twitter.com/wt3g1TBFjA — BlameFootball (@blamefootball) August 13, 2017

Man Utd cruising, 2-0 up, and to add insult to West Ham injury, decide to bring on their best player, Marouane Fellaini. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 13, 2017

Pogba 4-0....



The title will end up in Manchester this season.



Blue or Red?



Don't know — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) August 13, 2017

Worth noting, again, that this West Ham team are awful. United have been sublime but West Ham really are poor. — Mark (@_The12thMan) August 13, 2017

Anthony Martial has now been directly involved in more Premier League goals (27) since 2015/16 than any other Man Utd player.



16 ⚽️

11 ????️ pic.twitter.com/l0Wvixk6D6 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 13, 2017

.@paulpogba scores in successive PL apps for the first time. Also scored on final day of last season against Crystal Palace pic.twitter.com/C6SpJBq3sg — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 13, 2017