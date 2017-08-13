Write an article Search Sportskeeda

Twitter reacts after Manchester United thrash West Ham 4-0 to go top of the league

Jose Mourinho's side convincingly beat a Hammers side that failed to turn up at Old Trafford

by Ed Ran
Tweets 13 Aug 2017, 22:31 IST

Manchester United 4-0 West Ham highlights
Romelu Lukaku grabbed a brace while Paul Pogba also got on the score sheet

Manchester United kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 4-0 win over West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Red Devils named a strong lineup against a new-look West Ham side that had four new signings in their starting XI.

It was United who drew first blood just after the half-hour mark when Nemanja Matic started a counter-attacking move that saw Marcus Rashford feed Romelu Lukaku who took it first-time to get on the score sheet.

Less than 10 minutes into the second half, Lukaku doubled the lead after heading home a Henrikh Mkhitaryan free-kick. The Belgian striker even tried his best to complete his hat-trick in the second half.

Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba then finished things off with two goals in the final minutes of the game to complete the rout against a Hammers side that failed to turn up.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the game.

