Twitter reacts as Manchester United go 5th in the table and make Premier League history against Watford

The Red Devils 2-0 win over the Hornets earned them their 2000th Premier League point

Anthony Martial was on the scoresheet for Manchester United

Manchester United defeated Watford 2-0 to rise to 5th in the Premier League table, although Liverpool can rise above them with a win. The Red Devils’ win also meant that Manchester United have now earned 2000 points in the Premier League, becoming the first team in history to do so. Juan Mata and Anthony Martial were on the scoresheet for Manchester United, with Watford unable to trouble United at Old Trafford.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

United’s run of form is good, but not that good...

Manchester United starting to believe they're back in the race

(Video Credits: @JOE_co_uk )pic.twitter.com/tzSeABFiUk — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) February 11, 2017

Clearly, Twitter is having its fun at United fans celebrating 5th place...

Scenes at Full-time after Man United move to 5th position. pic.twitter.com/hGwWDf5SuG — Football Funnys (@FootballFunnys) February 11, 2017

Man United have moved out of 6th for the first time since November 2016. A lot has happened since then.. pic.twitter.com/2dd7WJCLK8 — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 11, 2017

Man Utd have moved out of 6th place for the first time since 6th November. pic.twitter.com/AT0YSK6wey — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 11, 2017

RT if you want Liverpool to win so that someone can get back to 6th. — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) February 11, 2017

When Manchester United realise they're not in 6th place right now... pic.twitter.com/HPdtBdokkL — TheSPORTbible (@TSBible) February 11, 2017

Gonna relish being 5th for two hours — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) February 11, 2017

When you realise Man United are no longer 6th pic.twitter.com/v6E1bQC9Fg — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 11, 2017

Liverpool fans laughing at Man United for being in 6th position for over 5 months.



Now sit in 6th position themselves! pic.twitter.com/qrFf7vAa6d — Pie Sports Booze (@piesportsbooze) February 11, 2017

As it stands, Manchester United are currently not in 6th place in the Premier League. What a historic day this could be. — SundayLeagueHipster (@HipsterManager) February 11, 2017

Some crazy stats...

Manchester United are the first team to win 2000 points in the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/Pnr54yivp0 — Coral (@Coral) February 11, 2017

Man Utd's aggregate goal difference in the Premier League is now +1,001. — Kevin Blundell (@kevin_blundell) February 11, 2017

Anthony Martial has been involved in more Premier League goals for Man Utd than any other player since his debut (22 – 14 goals, 8 assists). pic.twitter.com/RPCJremyle — Coral (@Coral) February 11, 2017

At 2-0, Manchester United could have increased their goal difference...

United fans are a rare breed....