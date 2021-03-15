Twitter reacts as Manchester United climb to second place in the Premier League with 1-0 win against West Ham

David Moyes' homecoming at Old Trafford ended on a bitter note as Manchester United inflicted defeat upon his West Ham United by a scoreline of 1-0 thanks to Craig Dawson's own goal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had limited options at his disposal amidst a number of injuries across the pitch, with the likes of Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani, and Anthony Martial among others being ruled out. Mason Greenwood was chosen to lead the line while they received a timely boost with Marcus Rashford's return to fitness.

15 - Only Harry Redknapp (15) has managed more away Premier League games at Old Trafford without winning that West Ham boss David Moyes, who has never won in 14 visits (D4 L10). Bogey. pic.twitter.com/IRgIgunFGU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 14, 2021

The first half was almost completely dominated by the home side who managed to play most of the 45 minutes in West Ham's half. David Moyes' men could barely manage to get out of their half as they were pinned back by the Red Devils and failed to manage even a single attempt of any nature, let alone one on target.

Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford were both guilty of missing gilt-edged chances in the first half to put Manchester United ahead, with Lukasz Fabianski needing to be at his sharpest to deny the former with a great save. The Pole's outstretched hand parried Greenwood's effort onto the post.

The second-half had a different complexion to it entirely and was a much more entertaining watch. Manchester United's pressure finally paid off as Scott McTominay's deflected strike in the 53rd minute broke the deadlock. The goal was ultimately deemed to have been an own goal by Craig Dawson.

West Ham then began to show much more purpose, entering Manchester United territory. Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio were afforded a couple of half-decent opportunities but the hosts' defence, led by Harry Maguire who was excellent on the night, took no prisoners and kept the Hammers at bay.

⛔️ Man Utd have kept 4 successive PL clean sheets for the first time for over 3 years, since Dec 2017 - Jan 2018 under Jose Mourinho pic.twitter.com/yqpv0EOpM2 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 14, 2021

They could have doubled their lead late into the second half with a superb counter-attack led by Greenwood and Rashford, but the teenager's strike hit the post once again.

The win took Manchester United back above Leicester City to second place and find themselves 14 points behind Manchester City with a game in hand. West Ham, on the other hand, didn't take their opportunity to go level on points with Chelsea and remain in fifth place.

Solskjaer now prepares his men for a midweek trip to the San Siro for their UEFA Europa League tie, after which they travel to Leicester City for an FA Cup quarter-final.

Here are some of the best tweets from the game!

Man Utd (1.57) 1-0 (0.61) West Ham — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) March 14, 2021

Bruno Fernandes has created 82 chances in the Premier League this season, more than any other player across Europe’s top five leagues.



Europe’s most productive playmaker. 🎩 pic.twitter.com/XTYsSPDOok — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 14, 2021

Imagine if West Ham get into Europe. The two captains shake hands. Sergio Ramos hand over a Real Madrid pennant. In exchange Mark Noble puts a pound of pears in a brown bag and seals it by spinning it round twice. — Ricasso (@BanditNanna) March 14, 2021

United are comfortably 5-10 points better off this season if Dan James was Premier League level on the ball — Aaron Moniz (@amonizfootball) March 14, 2021

If Luke Shaw isn’t first choice LB for England at the Euros this summer, then someone drug test Gareth Southgate. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) March 14, 2021

This Barry Maguire highlight reel I’m watching here, one to tell the grandkids about — ‘ (@vintageredss) March 14, 2021

Ole's not making substitutions because he trusts this team to see the game out. So far they're doing a good job. Yes, football can be harsh but it's not as if WHU have us pinned or are creating multiple good chances. — UtdArena (@utdarena) March 14, 2021

Luke Shaw checking back onto his other foot pic.twitter.com/OhefvyAdJm — Jordan (@FourFourJordan) March 14, 2021

Henderson didn't have a single save to make tonight but flew out to get a fist to this cross. Can't imagine De Gea dealing with it in the same way. Like I said after his costly mistake in the week, they have different strengths and weaknesses. pic.twitter.com/rWqWr3tuvh — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) March 14, 2021

No, but he would have been a gamechanger today — Is Lingard playing like Prime Ronaldinho today? (@LingardinhoDay) March 14, 2021

0 - Tonight was the first time since February 2012 against Liverpool that Manchester United didn't make a single substitution in a Premier League match. Unusual. pic.twitter.com/Tzo5MCT0KZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 14, 2021

Wasn’t the best game again but... we could’ve definitely had a couple more against a good team that parked it very very deep. Shaw and Maguire excellent. 9 clear of 5th can’t complain about the result. — UnitedMuppetiers (@Muppetiers) March 14, 2021

Greenwood great. Shaw (what a joy) and McT good. Everyone else at their usual. Helped a lot by Moyeseh but no need to over analyse the 90 mins. Every game is a slog now until the end of the season. A good 3 points to get - especially with the other results around them. — Enda Higgins (@endahiggins88) March 14, 2021

Full Time: Man United 1-0 West Ham



Not the greatest game for the neutral but a big three points for Man Utd who move back above Leicester into second. — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) March 14, 2021

Solskjaer has started Dan James in recent games to add speed, better pressing from the front & genuine width on that right hand side.



The task for Man Utd in the summer is to find a player who can provide these things but also has more technical quality in the final third. — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) March 14, 2021

Maguire solid

Shaw smooth

Greenwood unlucky

Moyes unadventurous — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) March 14, 2021

✅ (A) 1-3

✅ (H) 1-0



Man Utd have completed a Premier League double against West Ham for the first time since the 2013-14 season.



Guess who was in charge back then? 😉 pic.twitter.com/v5XSB7nhTT — William Hill (@WilliamHill) March 14, 2021

West Ham are much improved and United have won three out of three against them this season. Yet David Moyes hasn't won at Old Trafford in 15 away games as manager and that underdog approach was very familiar today. No attempts on target against an uninspiring #mufc. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) March 14, 2021

Me whenever I see Dan James dribble past a player. pic.twitter.com/a56b5BaPl6 — The Elite Pundit (@TheElitePundit) March 14, 2021

Shaw deserves a special mention. Man has found his inner Brazilian. Doing things I saw prime Marcelo do. — The Elite Pundit (@TheElitePundit) March 14, 2021

England teammates Declan Rice & Harry Maguire have a moment at full-time 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/MnHsSn5zkt — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 14, 2021

Another MOTM for Luke Shaw



How good was he today? 😅#MUFC pic.twitter.com/XWXwTsoKZB — UtdXclusive 🔴 (@UtdXclusive) March 14, 2021

Luke Shaw’s game by numbers vs. West Ham:



91% pass accuracy

40 final third passes

9 ball recoveries

3/3 tackles won

2 chances created

1 interception

1 block



So consistent. 👌 pic.twitter.com/W9NH70WG8R — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 14, 2021

🗣 "It's not getting frustrated, when you play teams like that who sit in and do it well, you can't react like that."



Scott McTominay talks about Manchester United not getting impatient in games like tonights win over West Ham pic.twitter.com/vltiSlKDcY — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 14, 2021