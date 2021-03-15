Twitter reacts as Manchester United climb to second place in the Premier League with 1-0 win against West Ham

David Moyes' homecoming at Old Trafford ended on a bitter note as Manchester United inflicted defeat upon his West Ham United by a scoreline of 1-0 thanks to Craig Dawson's own goal.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had limited options at his disposal amidst a number of injuries across the pitch, with the likes of Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani, and Anthony Martial among others being ruled out. Mason Greenwood was chosen to lead the line while they received a timely boost with Marcus Rashford's return to fitness.
The first half was almost completely dominated by the home side who managed to play most of the 45 minutes in West Ham's half. David Moyes' men could barely manage to get out of their half as they were pinned back by the Red Devils and failed to manage even a single attempt of any nature, let alone one on target.
Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford were both guilty of missing gilt-edged chances in the first half to put Manchester United ahead, with Lukasz Fabianski needing to be at his sharpest to deny the former with a great save. The Pole's outstretched hand parried Greenwood's effort onto the post.
The second-half had a different complexion to it entirely and was a much more entertaining watch. Manchester United's pressure finally paid off as Scott McTominay's deflected strike in the 53rd minute broke the deadlock. The goal was ultimately deemed to have been an own goal by Craig Dawson.
West Ham then began to show much more purpose, entering Manchester United territory. Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio were afforded a couple of half-decent opportunities but the hosts' defence, led by Harry Maguire who was excellent on the night, took no prisoners and kept the Hammers at bay.
They could have doubled their lead late into the second half with a superb counter-attack led by Greenwood and Rashford, but the teenager's strike hit the post once again.
The win took Manchester United back above Leicester City to second place and find themselves 14 points behind Manchester City with a game in hand. West Ham, on the other hand, didn't take their opportunity to go level on points with Chelsea and remain in fifth place.
Solskjaer now prepares his men for a midweek trip to the San Siro for their UEFA Europa League tie, after which they travel to Leicester City for an FA Cup quarter-final.
Here are some of the best tweets from the game!